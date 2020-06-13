Apartment List
/
CA
/
larkfield wikiup
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM

61 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Larkfield-Wikiup, CA

Finding an apartment in Larkfield-Wikiup that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bri... Read Guide >

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Larkfield-Wikiup
1 Unit Available
281 Cambria Way
281 Ccambria Way, Larkfield-Wikiup, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1800 sqft
281 Cambria Way Available 07/10/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in large lot on a private cul-de-sac! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with large lot on a private cul-de-sac! This spacious home has tile, carpet and wood floors throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Larkfield-Wikiup
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:49pm
$
11 Units Available
Vineyard Creek
802 Vineyard Creek Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,045
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1375 sqft
Vineyard Creek offers signature one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Sonoma County's Wine Country, conveniently located near Hwy. 101 in Northern Santa Rosa.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1681 Hopper Ave
1681 Hopper Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1452 sqft
Stunning, new 2 story home in Coffey Park! - Stunning, new 2 story home in Coffey Park! Laminate flooring throughout the first level and all bedrooms. Upstairs master and half bath have heated tile floors! All stainless steel appliances in kitchen.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1941 Camino Del Prado
1941 Camino Del Prado, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1550 sqft
Come see this beautiful brand new single level home in Coffey Park. This home comes with an open concept floor plan.
Results within 5 miles of Larkfield-Wikiup
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:43pm
7 Units Available
Canyon Oaks
4627 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A Gallaher Homes property, Canyon Oaks is a new luxury apartment complex located in the rolling hills of Fountaingrove in Santa Rosa, CA offering one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartment suites.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Northwest Santa Rosa
4 Units Available
PARK VUE
2001 Piner Rd, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,799
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Park Vue Apartments. We are located in Santa Rosa, Ca and located near restaurants, entertainment, and shopping.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Santa Rosa
8 Units Available
The Annadel
1020 Jennings Ave, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1191 sqft
Check out our VIRTUAL TOURS! Here you'll find a community where well-curated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Santa Rosa CA, blend with luxe amenities designed to complement your Sonoma County lifestyle. Adjacent to a 2.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
El Prado Apartments
1620 Herbert Street, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,699
850 sqft
Super large 3/2 bath nicely remodeled upstairs unit! - (Move in special): $500.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Northwest Santa Rosa
18 Units Available
Pioneer 2000
2010 Pioneer Way, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pioneer 2000 in Santa Rosa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
22 Units Available
Shadow Creek
4145 Shadow Ln, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,769
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,479
1035 sqft
Elegance and comfort will surround you at Shadow Creek. We provide a natural creek setting and luxurious recreation amenities to create your ideal home.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:01pm
$
7 Units Available
Sendero Townhomes
1791 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,745
1294 sqft
Sendero is a brand new 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome community that embodies a unique blend of city and suburban life. Conveniently located just off highway 12, residents experience easy upscale home-style living without the fuss of home owning.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
5 Units Available
Overlook at Fountaingrove
200 Bicentennial Way, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,949
1410 sqft
The Overlook at Fountaingrove offers refined residences in the heart of Sonoma Countys wine country.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:10pm
Wright Area Action Group
13 Units Available
Park Lane Villas
960 Doubles Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,693
1180 sqft
Located in the heart of Sonoma wine country and less than 10 minutes from downtown Santa Rosa, Park Lane Villas apartments offers luxury apartment living at its finest.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
14 Units Available
The Alexandar
750 Apple Creek Ln, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
827 sqft
Nestled in Sonoma County and spread over 14 beautifully manicured acres, natural beauty awaits you at The Alexandar Apartments in Santa Rosa, CA.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
15 Units Available
The Boulders at Fountaingrove
3680 Kelsey Knls, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,364
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,489
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,899
1421 sqft
Discover sophistication, elegance and environmentally conscience living in the heart of wine country. At The Boulders you will enjoy resort amenities, beautifully and intelligently planned residences, a park setting with unsurpassed area view.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
St. Rose
4 Units Available
Six 1 Five
615 Healdsburg Ave, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1085 sqft
Set in vibrant downtown Santa Rosa, Six1Five is a boutique apartment community offering modern one- and two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Northwest Santa Rosa
15 Units Available
The Villages
2980 Bay Village Cir, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,849
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,014
1157 sqft
The Villages - an exclusive apartment community designed to complement your individual style of living. Unique architectural details are reflected in the spacious one, two, and three bedroom plans.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1987 Piner Court
1987 Piner Court, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1143 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath - Lovely 3 bed, 2 bath home. Located on a court in North West Santa Rosa and comes fully furnished. Washer/Dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave all included with a 2 car garage. Gardener included also.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5235 Hoyal Drive
5235 Hoyal Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,550
2484 sqft
Beautiful Newer Construction ~ Walk to Maria Carillo ~ Gorgeous House ~ Rincon Valley - Live in this almost brand new home in lovely Rincon Valley!! Enjoy the amazing views from one of the two decks!! Large windows in the family room provides lots

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1520 Lance Drive
1520 Lance Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1185 sqft
1520 Lance Drive Available 07/07/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath + 2 Car Garage ~1520 Lance Drive - Feels brand new!! Close to transportation and shopping. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. 1/2 bath downstairs. New flooring as well.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8641 Planetree Circle
8641 Planetree Drive, Windsor, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
2567 sqft
Massive home with lots of appeal. - Massive home with lots of appeal. Home office down stairs. Attractive color schemes, high ceilings throughout. TV wall mount brackets included in multiple locations. Come see this breath taking home today.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Junior College
1 Unit Available
1046 Gaddis Court
1046 Gaddis Court, Santa Rosa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
2196 sqft
Spectacular 2 Level Home Located in a Cul-de-sac of Downtown Santa Rosa. - Property features many upgrades throughout, including a gorgeous kitchen, a beautifully large master bath & closet area.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2322 SO. HAMPTON CIR
2322 South Hampton Circle, Santa Rosa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2135 sqft
2322 South Hampton Cir in Santa Rosa! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom 2 story home in Santa Rosa! 3 bedrooms 2 baths upstairs and 1 bedroom 1 bath downstairs. Spacious home and quiet neighborhood! Sorry, not pets or co-signers.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Northwest Santa Rosa
1 Unit Available
2139 Waltzer Road
2139 Waltzer Road, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1872 sqft
Great Single Level - Large 3 Bed w/Family and Living Room, Large 2 Car Garage, Pets Ok - Hello friends, Video Walk-through Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nP7W3qQTrVc&feature=youtu.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Larkfield-Wikiup, CA

Finding an apartment in Larkfield-Wikiup that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Larkfield-Wikiup 1 BedroomsLarkfield-Wikiup 2 BedroomsLarkfield-Wikiup 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Larkfield-Wikiup 3 BedroomsLarkfield-Wikiup Apartments with GarageLarkfield-Wikiup Apartments with Parking
Larkfield-Wikiup Apartments with Washer-DryerLarkfield-Wikiup Dog Friendly ApartmentsLarkfield-Wikiup Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CASanta Rosa, CABerkeley, CAFairfield, CAVacaville, CAVallejo, CANapa, CASan Rafael, CAPetaluma, CARohnert Park, CA
Martinez, CARichmond, CANovato, CAAmerican Canyon, CASuisun City, CAHercules, CAEl Cerrito, CAClearlake Riviera, CALakeport, CASebastopol, CAMill Valley, CA
Cloverdale, CAEl Sobrante, CACalistoga, CAWindsor, CAAlbany, CACotati, CAEl Verano, CATamalpais-Homestead Valley, CAFairfax, CAHealdsburg, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-BerkeleyUniversity of California-San Francisco
California State University Maritime Academy