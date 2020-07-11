Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:21 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Lake Wildwood, CA with parking

1 Unit Available
18250 Lake Forest
18250 Lake Forest Drive, Lake Wildwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1536 sqft
Lake Wildwood Home - Light and bright 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1536 sq ft +/- home located close to the Clubhouse and Golf Course.

1 Unit Available
17862 Whitefish Ct.
17862 Whitefish Court, Lake Wildwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Light and Bright Home in Lake Wildwood with Lake View. - This is a very bright and light home on a corner lot in lake wildwood with easy care landscape. 2 car garage, 3 bedroom 2.

1 Unit Available
11801 Skipper Ct
11801 Skipper Court, Lake Wildwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1700 sqft
Seller Financing available for this contemporary 3 bed 2 bath home, with LAKE VIEWS, in peaceful Lake Wildwood, near Grass Valley. A unique home in a truly idyllic setting.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Wildwood

1 Unit Available
14806 Oak Ridge Road
14806 Oak Ridge Road, Nevada County, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
1160 sqft
Application fee is $25/person over 18 or emancipated minor. View listing and schedule showing online at: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/barrettpropertymanagementinc View minimum screening requirements on our website at: https://barrettpm.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Wildwood

1 Unit Available
12795 Blue Jay Ct
12795 Blue Jay Court, Nevada County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1040 sqft
Grass Valley Home - This cozy two bedroom, 2 bath home sits on a little over an acre and has a fenced garden area, a quaint covered porch, detached garages, shop area and covered parking for RV or boat.

1 Unit Available
130 Cypress Hill Dr.
130 Cypress Hill Drive, Grass Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1328 sqft
***** PENDING ***** Cypress Hill home a short distance to high school, shopping, trails, medical offices and more. Central heat and air, two-car attached garage, fireplace, covered front porch and small back yard. No pets, no smoking.

1 Unit Available
12816 Jones Bar Road
12816 Jones Bar Road, Nevada County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1700 sqft
Application fee is $25/person over 18 or emancipated minor. View listing and schedule showing online at: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/barrettpropertymanagementinc View minimum screening requirements on our website at: https://barrettpm.

1 Unit Available
171 Woodcrest Way
171 Woodcrest Way, Grass Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1700 sqft
Morgan Ranch Beauty with 3 Car Garage - This Morgan Ranch house has all you need. Large living room, dining room with a built-in buffet, a family room that is open to the kitchen area. The family room also has a gas heat stove.

1 Unit Available
107 Rockwood Way
107 Rockwood Dr, Grass Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1253 sqft
Lovely and Spacious 2 Bedroom 2-Story Rockwood Condo - Lovely, spacious 2 bedroom Condominium in the Rockwood Condominium Complex with full access to the community pool. The condo has views out over the pool.

1 Unit Available
114 N. School Street
114 North School Street, Grass Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1525 sqft
Application fee is $25/person over 18 or emancipated minor. View listing and schedule showing online at: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/barrettpropertymanagementinc View minimum screening requirements on our website at: https://barrettpm.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lake Wildwood, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lake Wildwood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

