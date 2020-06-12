/
3 bedroom apartments
15 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lake Wildwood, CA
18250 Lake Forest
18250 Lake Forest Drive, Lake Wildwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1536 sqft
Lake Wildwood Home - Light and bright 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1536 sq ft +/- home located close to the Clubhouse and Golf Course.
17862 Whitefish Ct.
17862 Whitefish Court, Lake Wildwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Light and Bright Home in Lake Wildwood with Lake View. - This is a very bright and light home on a corner lot in lake wildwood with easy care landscape. 2 car garage, 3 bedroom 2.
18031 Foxtail Drive
18031 Foxtail Drive, Lake Wildwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1400 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath house in Lake Wildwood on Foxtail, close to parks and boat launch. This easy living, single level home has central HVAC, woodstove, mostly solid surface floors, and has been well maintained.
11051 Ringtail Road
11051 Ringtail Road, Lake Wildwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
3 Bedrm, 2 Bath in Lake Wildwood - Great family home in Lake Wildwood. Level lot and driveway. New vinyl flooring in all bathrooms, kitchen, dinning room and utility closet. Wood stove in the living room.
11801 Skipper Ct
11801 Skipper Court, Lake Wildwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1700 sqft
Seller Financing available for this contemporary 3 bed 2 bath home, with LAKE VIEWS, in peaceful Lake Wildwood, near Grass Valley. A unique home in a truly idyllic setting.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Wildwood
17601 Long Branch Court
17601 Long Branch Court, Nevada County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1518 sqft
17601 Long Branch Court Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom, 2 bath, furnished with lake view in Lake Wildwood, Penn Valley, CA 95946 - Furnished with a lake view home. Three bedroom 2 bath one story home for lease in Lake Wildwood gated community.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Wildwood
11659 Highgrader Rd
11659 Highgrader Road, Rough and Ready, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1550 sqft
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL AFTER 6/7 - DRIVE BYS OK, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS This private 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home is located on a dead end street in Rough and Ready just 10 minutes from Grass Valley.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Wildwood
121 Stanford Court
121 Stanford Court, Grass Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1716 sqft
121 Stanford Court Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Grass Valley, CA 95945 - Single family ranch style home on a quiet cul-de-sec in Cypress Hills. Living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Deck with panoramic views.
13320 Devin Lane
13320 Devin Lane, Nevada County, CA
Great 4/2+ Office home on about an acre close to the fairgrounds - This is a great four bedroom two bathroom plus office spacious family home. Featuring new laminate floors, new paint, nice living area with fireplace.
11427 Birchville Rd
11427 Birchville Road, Nevada County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Lovely Ranch Style Home on Beautiful Property - Rare opportunity to live on an incredible property with a 50 acre organic farm across the street from you.
130 Cypress Hill Dr.
130 Cypress Hill Drive, Grass Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1328 sqft
Cypress Hill home a short distance to high school, shopping, trails, medical offices and more. Central heat and air, two-car attached garage, fireplace, covered front porch and small back yard.
114 N. School Street
114 North School Street, Grass Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1525 sqft
Application fee is $25/person over 18 or emancipated minor. View listing and schedule showing online at: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/barrettpropertymanagementinc View minimum screening requirements on our website at: https://barrettpm.
12816 Jones Bar Road
12816 Jones Bar Road, Nevada County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1700 sqft
Application fee is $25/person over 18 or emancipated minor. View listing and schedule showing online at: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/barrettpropertymanagementinc View minimum screening requirements on our website at: https://barrettpm.
171 Woodcrest Way
171 Woodcrest Way, Grass Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1700 sqft
Morgan Ranch Beauty with 3 Car Garage - This Morgan Ranch house has all you need. Large living room, dining room with a built-in buffet, a family room that is open to the kitchen area. The family room also has a gas heat stove.