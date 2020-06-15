18250 Lake Forest

Amenities

Lake Wildwood Home - Light and bright 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1536 sq ft +/- home located close to the Clubhouse and Golf Course. This home has hard wood floors, vaulted ceilings, Plantation shutters, gas fireplace and indoor laundry room with washer/dryer. The kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and garden window. Both bathrooms have updated fixtures, sinks and granite counters. The three car garage includes a work bench. Enjoy time on the front and back decks overlooking the beautifully landscaped yards, gardening service is included in the rent.



One year tenancy, deposit is 1.5 X's the rent, no pets. No vaping or smoking of any substance, and no cultivation of marijuana.



We are in the Sierra foothills centralized to many great outdoor and indoor activities: Museums, golfing, biking, cultural events, wine tasting, theater, art galleries, swimming, boating, and skiing.



To view this home, please call 530-212-7748.



For a list of all our current properties please visit our website: www.grassrootspm.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5626836)