Lake Wildwood, CA
18250 Lake Forest
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

18250 Lake Forest

18250 Lake Forest Drive · (530) 212-7748
Location

18250 Lake Forest Drive, Lake Wildwood, CA 95946

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 18250 Lake Forest · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1536 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Lake Wildwood Home - Light and bright 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1536 sq ft +/- home located close to the Clubhouse and Golf Course. This home has hard wood floors, vaulted ceilings, Plantation shutters, gas fireplace and indoor laundry room with washer/dryer. The kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and garden window. Both bathrooms have updated fixtures, sinks and granite counters. The three car garage includes a work bench. Enjoy time on the front and back decks overlooking the beautifully landscaped yards, gardening service is included in the rent.

One year tenancy, deposit is 1.5 X's the rent, no pets. No vaping or smoking of any substance, and no cultivation of marijuana.

We are in the Sierra foothills centralized to many great outdoor and indoor activities: Museums, golfing, biking, cultural events, wine tasting, theater, art galleries, swimming, boating, and skiing.

To view this home, please call 530-212-7748.

For a list of all our current properties please visit our website: www.grassrootspm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5626836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18250 Lake Forest have any available units?
18250 Lake Forest has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18250 Lake Forest have?
Some of 18250 Lake Forest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18250 Lake Forest currently offering any rent specials?
18250 Lake Forest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18250 Lake Forest pet-friendly?
No, 18250 Lake Forest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Wildwood.
Does 18250 Lake Forest offer parking?
Yes, 18250 Lake Forest does offer parking.
Does 18250 Lake Forest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18250 Lake Forest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18250 Lake Forest have a pool?
No, 18250 Lake Forest does not have a pool.
Does 18250 Lake Forest have accessible units?
No, 18250 Lake Forest does not have accessible units.
Does 18250 Lake Forest have units with dishwashers?
No, 18250 Lake Forest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18250 Lake Forest have units with air conditioning?
No, 18250 Lake Forest does not have units with air conditioning.
