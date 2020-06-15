All apartments in Lake Wildwood
Find more places like 17862 Whitefish Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Wildwood, CA
/
17862 Whitefish Ct.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

17862 Whitefish Ct.

17862 Whitefish Court · (530) 205-4409
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lake Wildwood
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

17862 Whitefish Court, Lake Wildwood, CA 95946

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 17862 Whitefish Ct. · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Light and Bright Home in Lake Wildwood with Lake View. - This is a very bright and light home on a corner lot in lake wildwood with easy care landscape. 2 car garage, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath high ceilings in living area with Gas fire place, lake Views from living area, kitchen, dining room and deck, wood floors in hallway, kitchen breakfast nook , carpeted bedrooms , living room and dining room. Formal dining room with Gas fireplace ceiling fans throughout house. Center island in kitchen, pantry and breakfast nook area. Central heat and air as well as a whole house fan. Two walk in closets in master bedroom, Garden shed.

BRE#01007365
move in funds:
1st full months rent
SD 1.5 x's rent, if pet approved deposit 2 x's rent

(RLNE4808098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17862 Whitefish Ct. have any available units?
17862 Whitefish Ct. has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17862 Whitefish Ct. have?
Some of 17862 Whitefish Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17862 Whitefish Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
17862 Whitefish Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17862 Whitefish Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 17862 Whitefish Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 17862 Whitefish Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 17862 Whitefish Ct. does offer parking.
Does 17862 Whitefish Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17862 Whitefish Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17862 Whitefish Ct. have a pool?
No, 17862 Whitefish Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 17862 Whitefish Ct. have accessible units?
No, 17862 Whitefish Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 17862 Whitefish Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 17862 Whitefish Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17862 Whitefish Ct. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17862 Whitefish Ct. has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 17862 Whitefish Ct.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Wildwood 3 BedroomsLake Wildwood Apartments with Balcony
Lake Wildwood Apartments with Garage
Lake Wildwood Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CA
Rancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CAChico, CAEl Dorado Hills, CA
Fair Oaks, CAOrangevale, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CAAuburn, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-ChicoCalifornia State University-Sacramento
Sacramento City CollegeSierra College
William Jessup University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity