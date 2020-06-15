17862 Whitefish Ct.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Light and Bright Home in Lake Wildwood with Lake View. - This is a very bright and light home on a corner lot in lake wildwood with easy care landscape. 2 car garage, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath high ceilings in living area with Gas fire place, lake Views from living area, kitchen, dining room and deck, wood floors in hallway, kitchen breakfast nook , carpeted bedrooms , living room and dining room. Formal dining room with Gas fireplace ceiling fans throughout house. Center island in kitchen, pantry and breakfast nook area. Central heat and air as well as a whole house fan. Two walk in closets in master bedroom, Garden shed.



BRE#01007365

move in funds:

1st full months rent

SD 1.5 x's rent, if pet approved deposit 2 x's rent



