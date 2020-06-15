17862 Whitefish Ct.

Amenities
Light and Bright Home in Lake Wildwood with Lake View. - This is a very bright and light home on a corner lot in lake wildwood with easy care landscape. 2 car garage, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath high ceilings in living area with Gas fire place, lake Views from living area, kitchen, dining room and deck, wood floors in hallway, kitchen breakfast nook , carpeted bedrooms , living room and dining room. Formal dining room with Gas fireplace ceiling fans throughout house. Center island in kitchen, pantry and breakfast nook area. Central heat and air as well as a whole house fan. Two walk in closets in master bedroom, Garden shed.
BRE#01007365
move in funds:
1st full months rent
SD 1.5 x's rent, if pet approved deposit 2 x's rent
(RLNE4808098)