Apartment List
/
CA
/
lake arrowhead
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:00 AM

9 Apartments for rent in Lake Arrowhead, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lake Arrowhead renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
428 Old Toll Road
428 Old Toll Road, Lake Arrowhead, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1950 sqft
**** Spacious Detached Home in Private Location with Enclosed Backyard With All Appliances - Pets OK **** - - Privately Owned Cabin offered by Homeowner who takes good care of his tenants & units and does property management as a full time activity.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Arrowhead

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
12225 LN N FALKIRK
12225 Lo Lane, Crestline, CA
5 Bedrooms
$14,985
5500 sqft
Dramatic Country English 5 Bedroom home located on a cul-de-sac in the heart of Brentwood. Grand entry with souring cathedral wood-beamed ceilings, grand staircase with skylight and custom feature. Hardwood floors and quality finishes throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Arrowhead
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
4 Units Available
San Gorgonio
Park Heights
2011 Arden Ave, Highland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
920 sqft
Newly renovated apartment complex with pool and gym. Parks and schools are just a few minutes away, with I-215 and San Bernardino airport offering travel options.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
4 Units Available
Curtis
Ascot Park Apartments
1422 E 9th St, San Bernardino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
740 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Good location for anyone who likes the great outdoors, just 15 minutes from scenic mountains. Amenities in units include dishwasher, patio/balcony and bathtub. Community offers residents pool, parking and on-site laundry.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Ridgeline
1265 Kendall Dr 1124
1265 West Kendall Drive, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
789 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 1124 Available 07/25/20 Lido Shandin Hills - Property Id: 311197 Condo at Shandin Hills! Rent by private owner. This spacious condo is close to Cal State San Bernardino. A short distance to freeway and close to shopping.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
North Redlands
1091 ALEXIS Lane
1091 Alexis Ln, Redlands, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2681 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, HOUSE FOR LEASE !. 4 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS & 2 1/2 BATH, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, ABSOLUTELY TURNKEY WITH BRAND NEW 16 SEER A/C UNIT, HUGE LOFT!!, KITCHEN W/ISLAND, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS & WALK-IN PANTRY.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Perris Hills
1295 Cedar Street
1295 Cedar Street, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1726 sqft
For more information, please contact MySmartLease at (951) 742-824 or Paul Di Marino at (909) 855-4976! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent in San Bernardino was built in 1937 and has the charm to show it! This beautifully unique home is truly

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
East Highlands
28448 Wild Rose Lane
28448 Wild Rose Ln, Highland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1568 sqft
For more information, please contact MySmartLease at (951) 742-8244! This gorgeous home for rent in east Highland boasts 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 53

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Ridgeline
3655 Shandin Drive
3655 Shandin Drive, San Bernardino, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2363 sqft
This Move-in Ready Home is Located in The Prestigious Part of The Ridgeline Hills Community, Near Cal-State San Bernardino! Turn-Key & Ready For You to Move-In. This gorgeous home sits on the higher end of the hill.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lake Arrowhead, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lake Arrowhead renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Lake Arrowhead 3 BedroomsLake Arrowhead Apartments with Balconies
Lake Arrowhead Apartments with GaragesLake Arrowhead Apartments with Parking
Lake Arrowhead Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Anaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CA
Upland, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CAChino, CASan Bernardino, CACrestline, CAHesperia, CAHighland, CARialto, CARedlands, CA
Colton, CAApple Valley, CAVictorville, CAYucaipa, CALoma Linda, CAFontana, CABig Bear Lake, CACalimesa, CAAdelanto, CABig Bear City, CABanning, CAWoodcrest, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideChaffey College
Concordia University-Irvine