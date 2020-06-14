19 Apartments for rent in Highland, CA with hardwood floors
1 of 15
1 of 10
1 of 10
1 of 16
1 of 12
1 of 16
1 of 14
1 of 20
1 of 6
1 of 13
1 of 6
1 of 11
1 of 15
1 of 8
1 of 29
1 of 23
1 of 17
1 of 10
1 of 8
First founded in 1891, Highland became an important part of the citrus industry in California, celebrated annually at the Citrus Harvest Festival.
Highland, California, is situated in San Bernardino County, where it nestles against the stunning San Bernardino Mountains. It covers less than 19 square miles and is home to more than 53,000 people. With its low crime rate, Highland is the ideal place to call home when you want the fresh California breeze at your backdoor (and fresh California orange juice). See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Highland renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.