Amenities

granite counters garage walk in closets fireplace

10299 Spunn Rd. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home in Jackson! - PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE OCCUPANTS!! This spectacular home overlooks all of Jackson and Butte Mtn. Three story, three bedroom, 2.5 bath 1998 sq ft in a quaint neighborhood in Jackson. This upscale home has granite counter tops in a gourmet kitchen. It has a family room off of the kitchen with a separate living room that has an adjoining 2-sided gas fireplace between the two rooms. This spacious home has three bedrooms upstairs with the huge master bath and walk-in closet. There is around a 1000 sq ft garage not included in the sq ft of the home. This property is in a very well established neighborhood close to schools, parks and shopping. NO PETS ALLOWED!!. Smoking or cultivating of ANY substance is prohibited on the entire property. Owner requires tenant to carry renter's insurance throughout tenancy.



