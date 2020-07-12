Apartment List
43 Apartments for rent in Isla Vista, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Isla Vista apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Isla Vista
6779 Del Playa Drive
6779 Del Playa Drive, Isla Vista, CA
7 Bedrooms
$15,400
2776 sqft
Newest Ocean Front Del Playa Residence, Views from Every Room, 7 Bedroom Home - The Koto Group is pleased to offer up this truly unique, Ocean Front Del Playa home for lease.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Isla Vista
6567 Del Playa
6567 Del Playa Drive, Isla Vista, CA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Massive 15+ Person House Available - Come experience the enjoyment of a private, contemporary oceanside home, ideally-situated on the 65 block of Del Playa. This house has an amazing, open floor plan with panoramic ocean views.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Isla Vista
6535 El Nido
6535 El Nido Lane, Isla Vista, CA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Duplex - Seize this rare opportunity to live with the comforts of oceanside living in an ideal location on Del Playa.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Isla Vista
6533 El Nido
6533 El Nido Lane, Isla Vista, CA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Duplex For Lease - Come enjoy oceanside living with easy access to campus and an ideal location in IV.

1 of 8

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Isla Vista
6649 Del Playa
6649 Del Playa Drive, Isla Vista, CA
6 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$13,000
- 6649 Del Playa is beautiful Oceanside home unit well located on DP with a large ocean front patio. The home is 6 bed/3.5 bath and has new appliances, new laundry, and free parking. Suitable for 12 people. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4602740)
Results within 1 mile of Isla Vista
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
15 Units Available
Arrive Los Carneros
6505 Sea Star Ct, Santa Barbara County, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,695
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1255 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
15 Units Available
Arrive los Carneros 2
6720 Calle Koral, Goleta, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,695
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1087 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
48 Units Available
Hollister Village
100 Baldwin Dr, Goleta, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,410
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,965
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,540
1320 sqft
Located conveniently for commuters off Highway 101. Luxury community includes pool, gym, car wash area, bocce court, BBQ and pool. Residents live in units with walk-in closets, patios or balconies, laundry and microwaves.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
326 La Salle Road
326 La Salle Road, Goleta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1707 sqft
326 La Salle Road Available 08/15/20 Gorgeous! COMPLETELY remodeled Pacific Palms Town-Home... - Located among beautiful palm trees and lush plantings, this spacious 2 bedroom, 2.

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
7063 Marymount
7063 Marymount Way, Goleta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
Great views from 2 bed 2 & 1/2 bath 2 story condo with shared garage. - Very nice and bright 2 bedroom 2 and 1/2 bath 2 story condo in Goleta. New paint and flooring and updated plumbing fixtures.
Results within 5 miles of Isla Vista

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5059 Rhoads Avenue #B
5059 Rhoads Avenue, Santa Barbara County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1260 sqft
5059 Rhoads Avenue #B Available 08/10/20 2BR/1.5BA Two Story townhome in Walnut Park Association. - Two story townhouse features large master bedroom, wood floors in the downstairs area , spacious living room with fireplace & separate dining room.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7606 Hollister Ave Unit 211
7606 Hollister Avenue, Goleta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
960 sqft
2 Bedroom Goleta Condo in The Grove - Available Now - Co-Signers Okay!! - • 2 Bedrooms • 2 Bathrooms • Fireplace • Deck • Washer/Dryer • One Assigned Parking Stall • Community Pool, Gym, Jacuzzi & Sauna • Gated Community • NO Pets • One Year

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
120 N. San Marcos
120 North San Marcos Road, Santa Barbara County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1025 sqft
Clean Santa Barbara 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo - Clean single level two bedroom two bath condo that feels like a house. No common walls except garage. End unit with newer flooring and paint throughout.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Hope Ranch Bridle Trails
1054 Diamond Crest Ct
1054 Diamond Crest Court, Santa Barbara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,250
3290 sqft
Beautiful spacious custom remodeled 3290 sq.ft. home in a gated community with an open floor plan and nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac in Diamond Crest walking distance to the beach and access to the bike paths.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Encina
280 N Fairview Ave #6
280 North Fairview Avenue, Goleta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1034 sqft
* Amazing 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Condo in Encina Royale (55+ Community) * - Exquisite 2nd floor condo in Encina Royale. The Spacious Floorplan Offers Nearly 1,200 Sq Ft Incl. 2 Beds, 1.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
48 Rip Curl Place
48 Rip Curl Pl, Santa Barbara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1300 sqft
* Fantastic 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom NEW Condo with A/C * - This beautiful 3-bedroom 2.5-bathroom townhome is tucked within the newly constructed and highly desirable community, The Village at Los Carneros.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7920 Whimbrel Lane
7920 Whimbrel Ln, Goleta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
7920 Whimbrel Lane Available 07/21/20 Spectacular Goleta Townhome - SPECTACULAR Townhome (LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT) This beautiful and luxurious hideaway bunglaow is newly constructed - completed Summer 2015! It is steps away from Sandpiper Golf Course.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7620 Hollister Ave #224
7620 Hollister Avenue, Goleta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
2 Bedroom Goleta Condo - 2 Bedroom, 2 full bathrooms condo in the Grove near Ellwood Beach and the butterfly preserve. Washer & dryer in condo, back patio and carport parking. On-site pool. $2650.00 per month.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
5485 Tree Farm Ln
5485 Tree Farm Ln, Santa Barbara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
Spanish style 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Tree Farm development. Chef's kitchen, customized foyer, great room, walk-in pantry, island, outdoor ''California Room'' with outdoor fireplace, dining area, entertaining patio, and fenced yard.

1 of 13

Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
1 Unit Available
Los Carneros Park
6215 Covington Way
6215 Covington Way, Goleta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1280 sqft
Very Nice Single Story Goleta North Home. Lake Los Carneros Area. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom. Fridge, Stove, Washer, Dryer. Good backyard. 2 car garage. Laundry area. Available 4/1/20. Showings by appointment start 4/1. Text Listing Agent.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Goleta
345 Kellogg Way #16
345 Kellogg Way, Goleta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1500 sqft
Spacious 3/2.5 Condo with Private W/D + 1 Car Detached - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo is spacious and comfortable with 1,530 sq ft. The living area, kitchen, and small patio are on the downstairs level with tile floors.
Results within 10 miles of Isla Vista

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Alta Mesa
1435 Kenwood Dr
1435 Kenwood Rd, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
Charming and spacious Mesa home with Mountain views! - https://www.zillow.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Upper East
1430 Laguna
1430 Laguna Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1406 sqft
This is a fully furnished short-term rental. The price ranges from 4500 to 7000 per month depending on the season. Please contact us for availabilityLocated in beautiful downtown Santa Barbara, this sophisticated 2-bedroom, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
San Roque Parks
727 San Roque Rd
727 San Roque Road, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
1600 sqft
Home is located on San Roque Road and is in the desirable Peabody school district. Three bedroom, two bath house set on a beautifully landscaped 3/4 acre lot. The home is set back from the street with a park like setting in the backyard.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Isla Vista, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Isla Vista apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

