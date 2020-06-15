All apartments in Isla Vista
6562 Del Playa Drive - 101
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

6562 Del Playa Drive - 101

6562 Del Playa Drive · (805) 685-4115
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6562 Del Playa Drive, Isla Vista, CA 93117
Isla Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
courtyard
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Located in the heart of Isla Vista! It can house up to 10 people with 3 bathrooms inside. This Spanish style charmer features washer and dryers, convenient off-street parking, with an appealing large front yard, a stunning view of the Pacific Ocean, and a full luxury bathroom.
• Gated community
• Large courtyard
• Nice lawn out of front door
• Ocean view
• Laundry in unit
• Tile floors
• Trash included
• Less than minute to the beach
• Off street reserved parking
• Communal bike parking
• In the heart of DP

Please call us to schedule the tour (805) 705-7924

Occupancy: 10
Rent: $8,250
(as low as $825 per person, based on max. occupancy)
Security Deposit: $8,250

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6562 Del Playa Drive - 101 have any available units?
6562 Del Playa Drive - 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Isla Vista, CA.
What amenities does 6562 Del Playa Drive - 101 have?
Some of 6562 Del Playa Drive - 101's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6562 Del Playa Drive - 101 currently offering any rent specials?
6562 Del Playa Drive - 101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6562 Del Playa Drive - 101 pet-friendly?
No, 6562 Del Playa Drive - 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Isla Vista.
Does 6562 Del Playa Drive - 101 offer parking?
Yes, 6562 Del Playa Drive - 101 does offer parking.
Does 6562 Del Playa Drive - 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6562 Del Playa Drive - 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6562 Del Playa Drive - 101 have a pool?
No, 6562 Del Playa Drive - 101 does not have a pool.
Does 6562 Del Playa Drive - 101 have accessible units?
No, 6562 Del Playa Drive - 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 6562 Del Playa Drive - 101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6562 Del Playa Drive - 101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6562 Del Playa Drive - 101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6562 Del Playa Drive - 101 does not have units with air conditioning.
