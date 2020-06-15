6562 Del Playa Drive - 101

Amenities
Located in the heart of Isla Vista! It can house up to 10 people with 3 bathrooms inside. This Spanish style charmer features washer and dryers, convenient off-street parking, with an appealing large front yard, a stunning view of the Pacific Ocean, and a full luxury bathroom.
• Gated community
• Large courtyard
• Nice lawn out of front door
• Ocean view
• Laundry in unit
• Tile floors
• Trash included
• Less than minute to the beach
• Off street reserved parking
• Communal bike parking
• In the heart of DP
Please call us to schedule the tour (805) 705-7924
Occupancy: 10
Rent: $8,250
(as low as $825 per person, based on max. occupancy)
Security Deposit: $8,250