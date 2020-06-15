All apartments in Isla Vista
6560 Del Playa Drive

6560 Del Playa Drive · (805) 685-4115
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6560 Del Playa Drive, Isla Vista, CA 93117
Isla Vista

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
courtyard
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
6560 Del Playa is located in the 65 block here in the heart of Isla Vista! It can house up to 17 people with 4 bathrooms inside. This Spanish style charmer features washer and dryers, convenient off-street parking, with an appealing large living room and kitchen, a spacious private balcony, and a full luxury bathroom.
• Quiet gated community
• Large courtyard
• Laundry in unit
• Tile floors
• Flowing open floor plan connects living room and kitchen
• Balconies on most bedrooms
• Trash included
• Off street reserved parking
• Less than minute to the beach
• Ocean view
• Communal bike parking
• MUST SEE!
• New Lease Rate: $12,000
(as low as $710 per person, based on max. occupancy)
• Occupancy: 17
• Security Deposit: $12,000.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6560 Del Playa Drive have any available units?
6560 Del Playa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Isla Vista, CA.
What amenities does 6560 Del Playa Drive have?
Some of 6560 Del Playa Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6560 Del Playa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6560 Del Playa Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6560 Del Playa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6560 Del Playa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Isla Vista.
Does 6560 Del Playa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6560 Del Playa Drive does offer parking.
Does 6560 Del Playa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6560 Del Playa Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6560 Del Playa Drive have a pool?
No, 6560 Del Playa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6560 Del Playa Drive have accessible units?
No, 6560 Del Playa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6560 Del Playa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6560 Del Playa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6560 Del Playa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6560 Del Playa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
