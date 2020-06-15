6560 Del Playa Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking courtyard some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking

6560 Del Playa is located in the 65 block here in the heart of Isla Vista! It can house up to 17 people with 4 bathrooms inside. This Spanish style charmer features washer and dryers, convenient off-street parking, with an appealing large living room and kitchen, a spacious private balcony, and a full luxury bathroom.

• Quiet gated community

• Large courtyard

• Laundry in unit

• Tile floors

• Flowing open floor plan connects living room and kitchen

• Balconies on most bedrooms

• Trash included

• Off street reserved parking

• Less than minute to the beach

• Ocean view

• Communal bike parking

• MUST SEE!

• New Lease Rate: $12,000

(as low as $710 per person, based on max. occupancy)

• Occupancy: 17

• Security Deposit: $12,000.00