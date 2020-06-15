6560 Del Playa Drive

Amenities
6560 Del Playa is located in the 65 block here in the heart of Isla Vista! It can house up to 17 people with 4 bathrooms inside. This Spanish style charmer features washer and dryers, convenient off-street parking, with an appealing large living room and kitchen, a spacious private balcony, and a full luxury bathroom.
• Quiet gated community
• Large courtyard
• Laundry in unit
• Tile floors
• Flowing open floor plan connects living room and kitchen
• Balconies on most bedrooms
• Trash included
• Off street reserved parking
• Less than minute to the beach
• Ocean view
• Communal bike parking
• MUST SEE!
• New Lease Rate: $12,000
(as low as $710 per person, based on max. occupancy)
• Occupancy: 17
• Security Deposit: $12,000.00