/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:34 PM
38 Apartments for rent in Home Gardens, CA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
5 Units Available
Riverside Valley Home Gardens
The Hills Of Corona
2365 S. Promenade Ave, Home Gardens, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,577
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1194 sqft
Located right on the Eagle Glen Golf Club, shopping and close to Palm Springs. Beautiful apartments and townhomes with open walk-in closets. Some units have high, vaulted ceilings. Pool, hot tub and gym.
Results within 1 mile of Home Gardens
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
11 Units Available
Corona Hills
Deerwood
2215 Lakeside Pl, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1194 sqft
Several layouts available within walking distance of Promenade Community Park. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and extra storage. Amenities include clubhouse, courtyard, gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly living with playground, pool and sauna.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
11 Units Available
Corona Hills
The Ashton
2178 Stoneridge Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1192 sqft
Property features three pools, gym and hot tub. Within the award-winning Corona-Norco school district. Close to I-15, the MetroLink and the BlueLine. Corona Hills Plaza and dozens of other dining and shopping venues nearby.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
11 Units Available
Corona Hills
Promenade Terrace
451 Wellesley Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment in Corona with easy access to I-15 and Hwy 91. Close to Riverside Community College. Community amenities include swimming pool, Jacuzzi and gym. Apartment features private patio, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
10 Units Available
Riverside Valley Home Gardens
Marquessa Villas
2235 Treehouse Ln, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1194 sqft
Residence with lush landscaping just minutes away from I-15 and CA-91. Two swimming pools and spas plus a fitness center. Apartments have huge closets and in-unit laundry.
Results within 5 miles of Home Gardens
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
19 Units Available
Arlanza
Turtle Creek Apartments
4826 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1100 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
18 Units Available
Arlington South
Lincoln Village
3000 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1170 sqft
Sky's the limit when you live at Lincoln Village in Riverside, California.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
16 Units Available
La Sierra South
Metro Gateway
3411 Grande Vista Pkwy, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,665
740 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,790
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1216 sqft
Minutes from La Sierra Metrolink Station. Personal balconies and patios, open living areas, wood cabinetry and flooring. On-site grill areas, bike repair shop, and a pet wash station. Resort-like pool and spa.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
16 Units Available
North Main Street District
Artisan at Main Street Metro
211 W Rincon St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,655
1472 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with easy access to I-15. Open, modern kitchens with hardwood floors and stainless steel. Community gardens and pet-friendly spaces. Gym, hot tub, playground and pool for total comfort.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
15 Units Available
Hensley at Corona Pointe
1171 E Baywood Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
828 sqft
Pet-friendly community with landscaping, strength studio, heated spas and BBQ grills. Spacious apartments feature upgraded kitchens with tile backsplash, shaker-style cabinets and vinyl plank flooring.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
The Springs Apartment Homes
650 Ebbcreek Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,547
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,768
791 sqft
Prime location in Corona off River Road and close to freeways, shopping and dining. Newly remodeled interiors with gorgeous kitchens and central air conditioning. New fitness center and two resort-style swimming pools.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
15 Units Available
Dos Lagos
Encanto
4593 Temescal Canyon Rd, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1160 sqft
Five floor plan options, each featuring hardwood flooring, in-unit washer and dryer, and quartz stone counters in the kitchen. Community amenities include two-car garages, outdoor fireplace and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
3 Units Available
Dos Lagos
Montecito at Dos Lagos
2708 Blue Springs Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1046 sqft
Situated just off I-15 and near the lakes at Dos Lagos. Apartments feature well-appointed gourmet kitchens and generous master bedrooms with walk-in closets. Community amenities include a fitness center, outdoor deck, swimming pool and spa.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
4 Units Available
Lincoln Park Apartments
1261 Ryan Ln, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
857 sqft
Community features a business center, picnic area, playground and swimming pool. Units have accent walls, central air, private patio/balcony and washer/dryer. Located close to major roads, shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
13 Units Available
Arlington South
Canyon Park Apartments
3100 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,656
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1076 sqft
Stylish home with ceiling fans, a fireplace and ice makers. Available 24-hour maintenance. Enjoy an on-site media room, clubhouse, and pool and sauna. Close to California Citrus State Historic Park.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
3 Units Available
North Main Street District
One11 Apartments
111 W Harrison St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,799
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1065 sqft
Located close to the Corona Metro Retain Center and the Metrolink Station. Units have contemporary accents, designer cabinets, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Swimming pool and fitness studio.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
8 Units Available
North Main Street District
Metro on Main
418 N Main St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,816
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1131 sqft
Located close to the Corona Metrolink Station, this community has on-site retail, a rooftop lounge with stunning views and a fitness center. Units have private balconies and optional garages.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Eagle Glen
4165 Powell Way #102
4165 Powell Way, Corona, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2228 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
1 of 15
Last updated July 9 at 08:50pm
Contact for Availability
La Sierra South
10961 Elkwood Circle
10961 Elkwood Circle, Riverside, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Prestigious Riverwalk Vista, newly built in 2016! Home features 4 bedrooms with 2 1/2 baths.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Hills-Victoria Grove
11303 Apple Canyon Lane
11303 Apple Canyon Lane, Riverside County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
3490 sqft
11303 Apple Canyon Lane Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous, 4 BD, 3 BA+Bonus Room and 3 car garage in Riverside avail. in August! - AUGUST 2020 Move In Date. Gorgeous, two-story, unfurnished home in La Sierra area of Riverside available for rent.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
13969 Agua Clara Circle
13969 Agua Clara Cir, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1860 sqft
This beautiful detached single family is located in a desirable community Sendero. Close to shopping, schools. Club house with swimming pool! This home features 3 bedroom with 2.5 baths. Open space, bright.
1 of 6
Last updated July 9 at 07:40pm
Contact for Availability
La Sierra
3613 Nye Avenue
3613 Nye Avenue, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A Quiet & beautiful Condo with a view to courtyard. Living room down stairs with full bathroom and dining & kitchen upstairs. Open Kitchen with granite countertop and beautiful wood cabinets.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2684 Cold Springs Ln
2684 Cold Springs Ln, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
Studio apartment - Property Id: 248608 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom 1 full kitchen, new stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, fresh paint, 2 in 1 washer and dryer, separate entry and access, on street parking, no pets, no smoking, 2 persons
1 of 25
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
747 Savi Drive #104
747 Savi Dr, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,249
1675 sqft
Resort Style Living-Boardwalk Town Home - MAJOR RENT REDUCTION for immediate occupancy!!!New construction at the luxury Boardwalk Townhomes. Resort-style living in a gated community with pool, spa & cabana's, tot lot & bbq's.
Similar Pages
Home Gardens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHome Gardens Apartments with ParkingHome Gardens Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Orange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CALake Forest, CACitrus, CAWoodcrest, CACalimesa, CALaguna Woods, CASan Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CA