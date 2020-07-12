Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:44 PM

41 Apartments for rent in Hesperia, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Hesperia apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

1 of 24

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
16784 Sultana Street
16784 Sultana Street, Hesperia, CA
1 Bedroom
$950
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downstairs apartment w/small fenced back yard, granite countertops, tile floors, newer kitchen and bathroom cabinets, covered carport parking, laundry room on premises, stove, HVAC, close to schools and shopping, Small Inside Pet okay w/renter

1 of 9

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
9656 Peridot Avenue
9656 Peridot Avenue, Hesperia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1848 sqft
Beautiful single story home with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms, close to the FWY and all the shopping centers. Brand new paint and ready to move in.

1 of 12

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
11875 A Avenue
11875 A Avenue, Hesperia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
750 sqft
This lovely, two bedroom apartment, with newer carpet and fresh paint, is located in a very quiet & desirable low-rise community. Rent includes water, sewer, trash and two parking spots. Walking distance to CVS, Starbucks, IN-N-Out, Von's, etc.

1 of 37

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
9219 Canyon View Ave
9219 Canyon View Ave, Hesperia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2000 sqft
Beautiful Home Just Renovated!! - Property Id: 235173 This home has been completely renovated from New Carpeting! New Flooring! New Landscaping, New Samsung Appliances, New refrigerator, New Stove, New Dishwasher, New Washer- Dryer, New Microwave,

1 of 19

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
13203 Hollister Street
13203 Hollister Street, Hesperia, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2560 sqft
This is a Spacious two story home,Big size of Family room with 4 Bedrooms,3 Bathrooms and plus 1 Den.Very close to schools and shopping center. Master suite has garden tub and shower and large walk-in closet, covered patio.
Results within 1 mile of Hesperia

1 of 11

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
West Bear Valley
12315 Shooting Star Drive
12315 Shooting Star Drive, Victorville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
921 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath home ceramic tile through out. with 2 car garage. Rear yard fenced rock front yard landscape.

1 of 14

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
11366 Sawgrass Bend
11366 Sawgrass Bend, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1357 sqft
55+ Community, Close to shopping , golf course, Gated community and Kitchen banquet. **Move-in special $200 off the first month's rent.

1 of 19

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
East Bear Valley
12237 Nuevo Court
12237 Nuevo Court, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1652 sqft
Nice cul-de-sac home. Front and Back yard landscaped. Fireplace , covered patio. 4 bedroom 2 bath, 3 car garage.

1 of 10

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
8423 Daisy Road
8423 Daisy Road, Oak Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2530 sqft
Move in Special 1/2 off first month rent. Yes to Pets with 300 pet deposit. Beautiful view with great RV Parking, Fire Pit, plantation shutters, Quartz counters in kitchen and Master bathroom, Skylights in kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 16

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
19547 Valley Ct
19547 Valley Court, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1205 sqft
55+ JESS RANCH RENTAL - 2 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car attached garage, tucked nicely down a tree-lined cul-de-sac! Just a short golf cart trip or walk to the Aspen clubhouse. Spacious living room open to kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Hesperia
Verified

1 of 30

6 Units Available
6 Units Available
West City
Riverton
14374 Borego Rd, Victorville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,316
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
926 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to I-15. One- and two-bedroom apartments in a community with extensive amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center, business center, dog run and courtyard. High speed internet access available.
Verified

1 of 16

4 Units Available
4 Units Available
East Bear Valley
Mountain Vista Apartments
15450 Nisqualli Rd, Victorville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.

1 of 1

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
14547 Palm Street
14547 Palm Street, Adelanto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1580 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing. Beautiful, Single-Family home in a perfect location.

1 of 1

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Spring Valley Lake
13636 Driftwood Drive
13636 Driftwood Drive, Spring Valley Lake, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1900 sqft
4 BEDROOM HOME IN SPRING VALLEY LAKE! - 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. xst. Spring Valley Pkwy. Open floor plan, Tile flooring, Granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances, Indoor laundry, Landscaped front & back w/ system, Block wall.

1 of 30

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
West Bear Valley
13098 Oberlin Avenue
13098 Oberlin Avenue, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1180 sqft
Nice & Newly Updated Single Family Home in a Highly Desirable Neighborhood. Must see this open floor plan. Great Home for a Family. Three bedrooms with two full baths. This Home offers it all.

1 of 11

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Baldy Mesa
13539 Merry Oaks St.
13539 Merry Oaks Street, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1324 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Victorville. Hardwood floors throughout, tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Fireplace in the living room. 2 car garage. Laundry room inside.

1 of 6

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Central City
14158 Arrowhead Drive
14158 Arrowhead Drive, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1308 sqft
14158 Arrowhead Drive Available 07/23/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 38

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
East Bear Valley
13385 Fawncreek Street
13385 Fawncreek Street, Victorville, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2677 sqft
CORNER LOT AND CENTRAL LOCATION!! Only 1 neighbor adjacent here on this lovely 5 bedroom 3 bath 2677 square foot home. Plank flooring and open floor plan. Minutes to I-15. Has additional large loft upstairs.

1 of 22

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Spring Valley Lake
13125 Autumn Leaves Ave
13125 Autumn Leaves Avenue, Spring Valley Lake, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2858 sqft
Spring Valley Lake Home - Custom 4 bd, 3 ba, home in Spring Valley Lake, new custom paint, hardwood floors, beautiful columns define the interior, granite counters throughout the home, spa like bathrooms, one bedroom and full bath downstairs, main

1 of 12

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
21664 Crest Forest Dr
21664 Crest Forest Drive, Crestline, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,125
One Bedroom Upper Unit with one vehicle Parking - One bedroom, one bath upper unit with parking for one vehicle. Nice deck off rear of house. Level entry. No stairs. Bedroom is pretty small, would not accommodate king size bed.

1 of 23

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
428 Old Toll Road
428 Old Toll Road, Lake Arrowhead, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1950 sqft
**** Spacious Detached Home in Private Location with Enclosed Backyard With All Appliances - Pets OK **** - - Privately Owned Cabin offered by Homeowner who takes good care of his tenants & units and does property management as a full time activity.

1 of 12

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
West City
13721 Dove Court
13721 Dove Court, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2040 sqft
Beautiful 2 story home, big yard, plus a bonus room in the home! Cozy Fireplace & located on a cul-DE-sac.

1 of 12

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
177 Dart Canyon Road
177 North Dart Canyon Road, Crestline, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1280 sqft
Renovated with newer quartz countertops, newly painted cabinets throughout. The home is in a quiet area away from the hustle and bustle of the city life. Do Not Disturb Current Tenants. This is an Open Concept floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.

1 of 19

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Central City
14348 Derby Ct
14348 Derby Court, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1210 sqft
RECENTLY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM VICTORVILLE HOME ON CUL DE SAC - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage off of Hesperia Rd. Recently remodeled with new plush carpet, newer granite, stainless steel appliances, backsplash. Huge backyard with RV side gate.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Hesperia, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Hesperia apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

