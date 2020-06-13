Apartment List
CA
grass valley
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:13 AM

8 Apartments for rent in Grass Valley, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Grass Valley renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
142 Race Street
142 Race Street, Grass Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1054 sqft
***** PENDING ***** Beautifully remodeled Victorian in Grass Valley. Two bedroom, one bath home on level, fenced lot.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
170 East Main Street #212
170 East Main Street, Grass Valley, CA
Studio
$380
161 sqft
Commercial Professional Office Space with Balcony – Historical Grass Valley Professional office space on the second floor of the Gateway Building, exquisitely detailed in accurate historic style at the corner of East Main Street and Richardson

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
171 Woodcrest Way
171 Woodcrest Way, Grass Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1700 sqft
Morgan Ranch Beauty with 3 Car Garage - This Morgan Ranch house has all you need. Large living room, dining room with a built-in buffet, a family room that is open to the kitchen area. The family room also has a gas heat stove.
Results within 5 miles of Grass Valley

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12795 Blue Jay Ct
12795 Blue Jay Court, Nevada County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1040 sqft
Grass Valley Home - This cozy two bedroom, 2 bath home sits on a little over an acre and has a fenced garden area, a quaint covered porch, detached garages, shop area and covered parking for RV or boat.

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
1 Unit Available
12816 Jones Bar Road
12816 Jones Bar Road, Nevada County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1700 sqft
Application fee is $25/person over 18 or emancipated minor. View listing and schedule showing online at: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/barrettpropertymanagementinc View minimum screening requirements on our website at: https://barrettpm.

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
315 Bridge Way
315 Bridge Way, Nevada City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1550 sqft
Exclusive Listing, New Hardwood in main floor, 3 Bedroom, Garage, Downtown Nevada City - You will be thanking yourself for choosing to call the WoodBridge Townhome Community your new Home.
Results within 10 miles of Grass Valley

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
17862 Whitefish Ct.
17862 Whitefish Court, Lake Wildwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Light and Bright Home in Lake Wildwood with Lake View. - This is a very bright and light home on a corner lot in lake wildwood with easy care landscape. 2 car garage, 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
18250 Lake Forest
18250 Lake Forest Drive, Lake Wildwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1536 sqft
Lake Wildwood Home - Light and bright 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1536 sq ft +/- home located close to the Clubhouse and Golf Course.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Grass Valley, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Grass Valley renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

