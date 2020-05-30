116 West Main Street - 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking lobby

Commercial office space for lease.



Built in 1900 this beautifully appointed second floor office in historic downtown Grass Valley. Beautiful high arched ceilings, skylights in hallway. Ample signage, privately-metered HVAC. Plenty of convenient parking in rear with dedicated parking spaces, as well as Main Street lobby access. Located above Country Wood Furnishings in award-winning remodeled historic downtown Grass Valley Main Street building.



$35/mo for water/sewer/trash/cam charges plus solid waste parcel charge



To preview this unit text/call Craig Adachi at 530-277-6954…..Best to text…..Do not send email to schedule a showing.



Collins Property Management

www.CollinsPropertyManagement.net

408 Broad Street, Nevada City, Ca, 95959

BRE#01273680