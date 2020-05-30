116 West Main Street - 4

All apartments in Grass Valley
Location

116 W Main St, Grass Valley, CA 95945

Price and availability

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
lobby
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
lobby
Commercial office space for lease.

Built in 1900 this beautifully appointed second floor office in historic downtown Grass Valley. Beautiful high arched ceilings, skylights in hallway. Ample signage, privately-metered HVAC. Plenty of convenient parking in rear with dedicated parking spaces, as well as Main Street lobby access. Located above Country Wood Furnishings in award-winning remodeled historic downtown Grass Valley Main Street building.

$35/mo for water/sewer/trash/cam charges plus solid waste parcel charge

To preview this unit text/call Craig Adachi at 530-277-6954…..Best to text…..Do not send email to schedule a showing.

Collins Property Management
www.CollinsPropertyManagement.net
408 Broad Street, Nevada City, Ca, 95959
BRE#01273680

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

