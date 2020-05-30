116 West Main Street - 4

Amenities
Commercial office space for lease.
Built in 1900 this beautifully appointed second floor office in historic downtown Grass Valley. Beautiful high arched ceilings, skylights in hallway. Ample signage, privately-metered HVAC. Plenty of convenient parking in rear with dedicated parking spaces, as well as Main Street lobby access. Located above Country Wood Furnishings in award-winning remodeled historic downtown Grass Valley Main Street building.
$35/mo for water/sewer/trash/cam charges plus solid waste parcel charge
To preview this unit text/call Craig Adachi at 530-277-6954…..Best to text…..Do not send email to schedule a showing.
Collins Property Management
www.CollinsPropertyManagement.net
408 Broad Street, Nevada City, Ca, 95959
BRE#01273680