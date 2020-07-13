/
63 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in French Valley, CA
Last updated July 6 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
30241 Trois Valley Street
30241 Trois Valley Street, French Valley, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,840
3404 sqft
Impressive 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home Located on a cul-de-sac. One of the only homes with a 3-car garage. Large entry with vaulted ceilings with separate formal living room and formal dining rooms. Main floor bedroom with full bathroom.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Winchester-Silverhawk
30675 San Anselmo Drive
30675 San Anselmo Drive, Riverside County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
3085 sqft
Beautiful Murrieta Central Park Home Awaits You - Welcome Home! This gorgeous home flaunts an open and spacious floor-plan in the inviting, sought after neighborhood of Central Park. This is the perfect location for privacy.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
29664 Woodlands,
29664 Woodlands Ave, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1143 sqft
29664 Woodlands, Available 07/15/20 Single Story Murrieta 3 bedroom - Single story 3 bedroom home available for rent. Nice floorplan with kitchen, table area, and family room together. Vaulted ceilings in the family room.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Solana Ridge Apartments
41754 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,435
1320 sqft
Units in this community have been renovated, and residents can opt for garage parking. Interstate 15 provides easy access to the entire city, and Promenade Temecula offers a variety of dining, entertainment and shopping options.
Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
24 Units Available
Arbors at California Oaks
24375 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,337
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,651
967 sqft
Prime location just down the road from Temecula wine country. Contemporary apartments with giant kitchens and W/D in unit. Tennis court, shuffleboard, fire pit and basketball court on premises.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Gables Alta Murrieta
39930 Whitewood Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1019 sqft
Residents can take the short walk and enjoy a bit of fishing at Pond Park. The Murrieta Hot Springs are a short drive, but residents can also enjoy the on-site tennis court, gym or pool.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Greer Ranch
Mitchell Place
35995 Mitchell Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,786
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,182
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,707
1294 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
7 Units Available
Los Alamos Hills
Pacific Landing
36125 Creighton Avenue, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,754
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a new apartment home? Get to know us! Atlantic | Pacific Companies is a 4th generation family owned real estate company with its roots in New York and a modern day footprint in Florida, Texas, Georgia, and Southern California.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
8 Units Available
Camden Vineyards
24323 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,113
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,846
1340 sqft
Amazing location near Cal Oaks Sports Park, Colony Golf Course and the French Valley Airport. Community features a playground, gym and huge swimming pool. Giant closets and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Tuscany Ridge
41955 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,656
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,216
1320 sqft
Imagine picture perfect mountain views and breathtaking sunsets from your own patio/balcony. Inside your new apartment, enjoy all the perks of a single-family home like a full-size washer/dryer, walk-in closets and much more.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Harveston
Cape May at Harveston
40140 Village Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,229
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, luxury apartments. Community amenities include an on-site pool, Jacuzzi, gym and community garden. Recently renovated apartments feature private patios, walk-in closets and a fireplace.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Eagle Glen
38245 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1-3 bedroom units with fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub. Located close to I-15 and I-215 and within minutes of shopping, dining and golfing.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
29924 Camino Cristal
29924 Camino Cristal, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1345 sqft
29924 Camino Cristal Available 08/14/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Harveston
28576 Plymouth Way
28576 Plymouth Way, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Plymouth Way - Property Id: 313769 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313769 Property Id 313769 (RLNE5908635)
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Margarita Village - Temeku Hills
32126 Camino Nunez
32126 Camino Nunez, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2526 sqft
Please be advised | We never advertise on Craigslist Located in Vintage Hills: The gateway to the Temecula Wine Country! Over 2500 Sq.Ft of living space which includes 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms + a main floor den/office.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
30223 Linden Gate Ln
30223 Linden Gate Lane, Menifee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2579 sqft
"The Lakes" 4 Bedroom (1 Downstairs Bedroom), 3 bath (Downstairs bath has walk in Shower) Upgraded with Granite Counters & Island, Dark Cabinetry, Flooring is Ceramic Tile Entry and Wood Laminate throughout, Ceiling fans, Refrigerator, Washer,Dryer
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
39680 Via Las Palmas
39680 Via Las Palmas, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2450 sqft
July 1 Move in ** 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, No Bedroom Downstairs.
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
30261 Calle Belcanto
30261 Calle Belcanto, Menifee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
2140 sqft
One of a kind simply gorgeous Menifee Lakes home with amazing lake views! Don't miss seeing this beautiful Four bedroom, 3 bath home. The spacious master bedroom is overlooking the large back yard and lake views.
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
Harveston
40244 Rosewell Court
40244 Rosewell Ct, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1577 sqft
Temecula Harveston home available 7/10. This home includes 3 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
28886 Champions Drive
28886 Champions Drive, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1427 sqft
Charming Home with Pergo Floors...Just minutes from the lake!! - This home is centrally located, just minutes from shopping and freeway access..
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
29810 Windwood Circle
29810 Windwood Circle, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1901 sqft
Gorgeous 4BR Temecula POOL HOME for Rent! - This nicely upgraded pool home is nestled in a cul-de-sac with a backyard that will be the highlight of your summer! As you enter, you are met by a formal living and dining room, featuring vaulted
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
24612 Big Country Drive
24612 Big Country Dr, Menifee, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
2782 sqft
NEW HOME 5 BEDROOMS SOLAR - Flexible move in dates Brand New house 5 bedrooms 3 bathrooms. Master bedroom downstairs with 2 bedrooms also downstairs. A loft with 2 bedrooms and bathroom upstairs.
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
31684 Millcreek Dr
31684 Millcreek Drive, Menifee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2373 sqft
Stunning home for rent in Menifee! As you enter the home you are met by the open concept formal living and dining rooms which feature custom paint, beautiful tile floors, upgraded blinds, and a decorative chandelier.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
39826 Western Jay Way
39826 Western Jay Way, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1430 sqft
39826 Western Jay Way Available 08/01/20 Murrieta Upgraded 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 story home - Murrieta Upgraded & spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 story home.
