Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:32 PM

91 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in French Valley, CA

Finding an apartment in French Valley that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing ...

1 Unit Available
31321 Cookie Road
31321 Cookie Road, French Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2789 sqft
31321 Cookie Road Available 07/13/20 Gorgeous and Spacious Winchester Home - Ready for a mid July move in..... Please check out the 3D video. https://my.matterport.

Winchester
1 Unit Available
36125 Capri Dr
36125 Capri Drive, French Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2290 sqft
You will fall in love with this Charming home in Winchester boasting the Temecula school district and minutes from the 215 freeway and major shopping.

1 Unit Available
30241 Trois Valley Street
30241 Trois Valley Street, French Valley, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,840
3404 sqft
Impressive 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home Located on a cul-de-sac. One of the only homes with a 3-car garage. Large entry with vaulted ceilings with separate formal living room and formal dining rooms. Main floor bedroom with full bathroom.

Winchester
1 Unit Available
31780 Lucio Ln.
31780 Lucio Ln, French Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1056 sqft
***Due to covid19 precautions, we are not holding showings until after property is vacated, Beginning on 6/30. Applications will not be approved prior to viewing the property.

Dutch Village North
1 Unit Available
35241 Kohala Drive
35241 Kohala Drive, French Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2500 sqft
Hurry!! Don't miss out on this Beautiful Solar Pool home. Come enjoy the open kitchen, neutral colors throughout the home, granite counter tops in the kitchen, private pool, along with solar, 3-car garage and Murrieta Schools.
Results within 1 mile of French Valley

1 Unit Available
30316 Slate St
30316 Slate St, Riverside County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,695
2925 sqft
Beautiful 5 BED, 3 BATH Murrieta Home For Rent - Beautiful 5 BED, 3 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE in Ironwood at Mahogany Hills Community. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, large kitchen island, walk in pantry & computer nook.

1 Unit Available
30833 La Ray Ln
30833 La Ray Lane, Menifee, CA
Studio
$750
GOT HORSES ? NEED 2 ACRES FOR YOUR HORSES ? WE GOT IT ! MENIFEE AREA - WE HAVE 2 ACRES FENCED AREA FOR RENT. (NOT FOR 420 GROWING) YOU CAN HAVE AN R/V AND LIVE ON THE SAME 2 ACRES. THERE IS NO CORRALS AND AS IS .

1 Unit Available
37876 Via Carmelia
37876 Via Carmelia, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2600 sqft
** 4 Bedroom 3 bath, 1 bedroom downstairs, Cathedral ceilings, Tile flooring downstairs, Carpet in bedrooms & Loft, Floor plan offers a formal living & dining area with custom sheer drapery, Downstairs Bedroom and full bathroom, Familyroom with

1 Unit Available
29689 Masters Dr
29689 Masters Drive, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3233 sqft
Well maintained family home ready to move in. Drive up to the car and you will find a very nicely maintained front yard, with lush grass and multiple trees and shrubs. Walk into the home and you will notice this home has a large, open floor plan.

Los Alamos Hills
1 Unit Available
37555 River Oats Lane
37555 River Oats Ln, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
3187 sqft
Beautiful home located in the Rancho Bella Vista Community. Newly remodeled in 2020, new paint, flooring, counters, and so much more. Downstairs is complete with a bedroom, full bathroom, and a sliding glass door to the backyard.

Los Alamos Hills
1 Unit Available
30758 Nature
30758 Nature Rd, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,775
2358 sqft
Call Kathy 951.323.1150 or Patricia 909.841.7676. Brand new Murrieta home offers 4 bedroom and 3 baths. Single story home with park across the street. Water friendly landscape. Large kitchen with sit up island. Solar on home.
Results within 5 miles of French Valley
Verified

14 Units Available
Solana Ridge Apartments
41754 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1320 sqft
Units in this community have been renovated, and residents can opt for garage parking. Interstate 15 provides easy access to the entire city, and Promenade Temecula offers a variety of dining, entertainment and shopping options.
Verified

Harveston
15 Units Available
Cape May at Harveston
40140 Village Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,944
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,092
1223 sqft
Pet-friendly, luxury apartments. Community amenities include an on-site pool, Jacuzzi, gym and community garden. Recently renovated apartments feature private patios, walk-in closets and a fireplace.
Verified

34 Units Available
Arbors at California Oaks
24375 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
967 sqft
Prime location just down the road from Temecula wine country. Contemporary apartments with giant kitchens and W/D in unit. Tennis court, shuffleboard, fire pit and basketball court on premises.
Verified

9 Units Available
Camden Vineyards
24323 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,503
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,954
1340 sqft
Amazing location near Cal Oaks Sports Park, Colony Golf Course and the French Valley Airport. Community features a playground, gym and huge swimming pool. Giant closets and hardwood floors.
Verified

Los Alamos Hills
8 Units Available
Pacific Landing
36125 Creighton Avenue, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,753
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,226
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a new apartment home? Get to know us! Atlantic | Pacific Companies is a 4th generation family owned real estate company with its roots in New York and a modern day footprint in Florida, Texas, Georgia, and Southern California.
Verified

Greer Ranch
10 Units Available
Mitchell Place
35995 Mitchell Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,673
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,178
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,640
1294 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

13 Units Available
Eagle Glen
38245 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1-3 bedroom units with fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub. Located close to I-15 and I-215 and within minutes of shopping, dining and golfing.
Verified

7 Units Available
Gables Alta Murrieta
39930 Whitewood Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,737
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1019 sqft
Residents can take the short walk and enjoy a bit of fishing at Pond Park. The Murrieta Hot Springs are a short drive, but residents can also enjoy the on-site tennis court, gym or pool.
Verified

$
6 Units Available
Tuscany Ridge
41955 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,672
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,186
1320 sqft
Imagine picture perfect mountain views and breathtaking sunsets from your own patio/balcony. Inside your new apartment, enjoy all the perks of a single-family home like a full-size washer/dryer, walk-in closets and much more.

1 Unit Available
28850 Via Norte Vista
28850 Via Norte Vista, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1440 sqft
3 bed 2 bath Senior Community Home - 55+ SENIOR COMMUNITY within the Spring Knolls HOA. This 3 bedroom 2 bath mobile home has a large living area with beautiful natural light Covered carport and a shed for additional storage.

1 Unit Available
29028 Topeka Circle
29028 Topeka Circle, Winchester, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1479 sqft
Autumn Winds - New Home Designed by KB - 29028 Topeka Circle, Winchester 92596 - New Homes in Sunny Winchester by KB - Autumn Winds - Proposed community park and walk trails, Convenient access to Hwy 79, Just minutes from Mt.

Murrieta Oaks
1 Unit Available
40034 palma vista
40034 Palma Vista Street, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1816 sqft
40034 palma vista Available 07/01/20 beautiful home in murrieta with huge rv parking on the side - great home. great neighborhood close to both 215 and 15 freeways. huge back yard and room for 60 ft rv or other . . (RLNE4910769)

1 Unit Available
unit 03 38607 Calle De La Siesta
38607 Calle De La Siesta, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1152 sqft
55+ Community - 2 Bed / 2 Bath Manufactured Home - 55+ SENIOR COMMUNITY within the Spring Knolls HOA. This 2 bedroom 2 bath mobile home has a large living area with beautiful natural light. new flooring throughout entire home.
City Guide for French Valley, CA

“California, still a magical vanity fair.”  (- Eileen Granfors)

French Valley is a tiny place located halfway between Los Angeles and San Diego. It’s a small suburban town that people say is great for families and people looking for peace and quiet. About 20,000 people call French Valley home, and its residents brag about its high-quality of living, excellent schools, and outstanding affordability. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in French Valley, CA

Finding an apartment in French Valley that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

