apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:43 PM
43 Apartments for rent in Fairfax, CA with washer-dryer
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
2 Units Available
San Anselmo
Parkside
101 Sunny Hills Dr, San Anselmo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,372
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1065 sqft
Situated on lushly landscaped grounds, our beautifully maintained property is within walking distance of shopping, schools, parks, restaurants, hiking trails, and transportation.
Results within 5 miles of Fairfax
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
8 Units Available
Downtown San Rafael
The Lofts at Albert Park
155 Andersen Dr, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$1,814
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,068
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,569
1541 sqft
Bright complex next to Albert Park near the 101. Fire pit and swimming pool on site. Buildings have elevators. In-unit laundry, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Two-story floor plans available.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 06:19pm
10 Units Available
Smith Ranch
McInnis Park
10 North Ave, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
936 sqft
Apartments have unique floor plans. Kitchens are well-equipped and have plenty of counter and cupboard space. Complex has a gym and tennis court. Near the McGinnis Park Golf Club.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
8 Units Available
Downtown San Rafael
Rafael Town Center
1050 Court St, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$1,920
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,430
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
906 sqft
Located within walking distance of 30 restaurants, 20 retail stores and 10 entertainment centers. Residents enjoy units with dishwashers, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grill, elevator, fire pit, and pool.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
16 Units Available
North San Rafael Commercial Center
eaves San Rafael
300 Channing Way, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$2,265
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1045 sqft
Updated apartments near the 101. Studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Air conditioning and fireplace. Green community with a pool and bike storage.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
33 Units Available
Marinwood
Highlands of Marin
1001 Cresta Way, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,380
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,165
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Highlands of Marin offers remarkable amenities, premier resident services, and stylish apartments in San Rafael. Enjoy access to our on-site fitness center, business center, dog park, and swimming pools with cabanas and sun deck.
1 of 30
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Terra Linda
725 Birchwood Ct
725 Birchwood Court, San Rafael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
2400 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautifully maintained three bedroom, two bathroom home. OPTIONAL IN Law unit studio with separate entrance for an additional 1K. Pictures show studio area as well.
1 of 12
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Smith Ranch
401 North Ave Unit 308
401 North Avenue, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
932 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is located near McInnis Park in San Rafael. The unit has a quality feel to it, including granite counter tops, a fireplace, washer/dryer, 2 full bathrooms and tranquil views.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Larkspur
30 Piedmont Road
30 Piedmont Road, Larkspur, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1358 sqft
CHARMING THREE BEDROOM HOME IN BALTIMORE PARK - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZzFFFjRomK0 Charming three bedroom two bath home on the edge of Baltimore Canyon on a sunny lot.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Canal Waterfront
11 mooring rd
11 Mooring Road, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1400 sqft
Spacious, updated, and airy renovated 2bd/2ba+ Townhouse/triplex property w/large common grounds -FOUNDATION- - Preview a virtual walk-through of this home: https://youtu.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
North Larkspur
947 S. Eliseo Drive
947 South Eliseo Drive, Larkspur, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
1545 sqft
947 S. Eliseo Drive Available 08/01/20 Top-floor waterside view condo.
1 of 22
Last updated July 9 at 03:00pm
Contact for Availability
Blithedale Canyon
20 Magee Ave.
20 Magee Avenue, Mill Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This Mill Valley home is the perfect getaway for shelter in place. Perched on a hill, this home enjoys a good amount of sun while having all the comforts of being in a redwood grove. Multiple outdoor areas, including large view deck and brick patio.
1 of 14
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
North Larkspur
749 Via Casitas
749 Via Casitas, Larkspur, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
954 sqft
Don't miss this lovely condo, located in the desirable Spyglass Hill area of Greenbrae. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath has amazing views overlooking the Corte Madera Creek, SF Bay, and Ring mountain.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
North San Rafael Commercial Center
10 Professional Center Pkwy, #8
10 Professional Center Parkway, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1107 sqft
TWO BEDROOM TWO-STORY CONDO WITH GREAT VIEWS IN SAN RAFAEL - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tKWi5pqgV_g Two bedroom, one and a half bath two-story condo in great location.
1 of 14
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Terra Linda
553 Woodbine Dr
553 Woodbine Drive, San Rafael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1250 sqft
PENDING with applications! Located in Sunny Terra Linda, is this comfortable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North Larkspur
1123 S. Eliseo Drive
1123 South Eliseo Drive, Larkspur, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1374 sqft
1123 S. Eliseo Drive Available 08/01/20 Bright and Spacious 2 bed + loft/2 bath Greenbrae Condo! - FOUNDATION- - Large and sunny 2 bedroom 2 bathroom + loft boasts 1374 +/- sq.ft.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Larkspur
272 Madrone Ave.
272 Madrone Avenue, Larkspur, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,100
2300 sqft
272 Madrone Ave.
1 of 8
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Rafael Meadows-Los Ranchitos
117 Merrydale Rd
117 Merrydale Road, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
600 sqft
This charming 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom cottage was recently updated. The home features laminate floors, double pane windows, and stainless steel appliances. A stackable washer/dryer is in the unit.
Results within 10 miles of Fairfax
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
24 Units Available
Tam Ridge
199 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,400
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,587
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,294
1280 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhomes with modern kitchens, stone counters, plank flooring, generous patio/balcony with views of Mt. Tamalpais, Marin Hills. Enjoy heated pool, spa, bocce ball court, fitness center. Walk to Town Center.
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
11 Units Available
Strawberry
The Cove at Tiburon
50 Barbaree Way, Tiburon, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,127
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,570
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$9,230
1355 sqft
Breathtaking ocean views from private patio or balcony of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Carport parking with car charging. Yoga and swimming pool on-site.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
8 Units Available
Summit at Sausalito
401 Sherwood Dr, Marin City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,520
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,648
911 sqft
Located just minutes from Golden Gate National Recreation Area, Sausalito Marina and the Financial District. Apartments feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, sauna and gym.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
30 Units Available
East Larkspur
Larkspur Courts
100 Old Quarry Rd N, Larkspur, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,999
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,305
1278 sqft
Just off Highway 101 with views of Mount Tam and the Bay. On-site amenities include a sparkling pool, hot tub and playground. Updates in the apartments include granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 06:21pm
4 Units Available
Southwest Novato
Crooked Oak
130 Cielo Ln, Novato, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1010 sqft
Just off Highway 101 and Highway 39. Recently renovated community featuring granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site pool, hot tubs and full concierge service. Garages available. Pet-friendly.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
9 Units Available
Central Novato
Millworks
900 Reichert Ave, Novato, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,830
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,220
1388 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
1585 sqft
Nestled in the rolling hills and conveniently located near Historic Old Town Novato. Walking distance to Whole Foods Market, Grant Avenue, restaurants, and retail. Pet friendly. Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, air conditioning.