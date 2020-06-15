Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3559 Union ST Available 08/15/20 Lovely 3/1 house with gated entry, 2 car attached garage - This updated home has a gated entry for privacy and security. Attached 2 car garage with direct access into the house. Spacious kitchen and dining area with updates. Attached deck accessed through slider. Large fenced back yard with mature landscaping. Laundry closet in hall and updated bathroom. Good-sized master bedroom and two additional rooms. Large storage closets in the hallway.



Month to month tenancy preferred. Tenants to pay for their own utilities and yard care. No smoking, no growing and no pets considered.



PLEASE APPLY ONLINE AT http://imsrentals.com. There is no application fee. We need one application per person 18 and over but you do not need to put in an application for each property that you are considering from IMS. We do require verification of income and driver license for each applicant. Please be prepared to upload income and ID to the application. Presented by IMS a Bindel Inc. Co, DRE License # 00529992 Office located at 3857 Walnut DR. Eureka, CA 95503.



***Watch for scams on Craigslist...we only take applications on our website.***



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5796939)