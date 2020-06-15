All apartments in Eureka
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

3559 Union ST

3559 Union Street · (707) 445-3171 ext. 208
Location

3559 Union Street, Eureka, CA 95503
Eureka City

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3559 Union ST · Avail. Aug 15

$1,590

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1064 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3559 Union ST Available 08/15/20 Lovely 3/1 house with gated entry, 2 car attached garage - This updated home has a gated entry for privacy and security. Attached 2 car garage with direct access into the house. Spacious kitchen and dining area with updates. Attached deck accessed through slider. Large fenced back yard with mature landscaping. Laundry closet in hall and updated bathroom. Good-sized master bedroom and two additional rooms. Large storage closets in the hallway.

Month to month tenancy preferred. Tenants to pay for their own utilities and yard care. No smoking, no growing and no pets considered.

PLEASE APPLY ONLINE AT http://imsrentals.com. There is no application fee. We need one application per person 18 and over but you do not need to put in an application for each property that you are considering from IMS. We do require verification of income and driver license for each applicant. Please be prepared to upload income and ID to the application. Presented by IMS a Bindel Inc. Co, DRE License # 00529992 Office located at 3857 Walnut DR. Eureka, CA 95503.

***Watch for scams on Craigslist...we only take applications on our website.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5796939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3559 Union ST have any available units?
3559 Union ST has a unit available for $1,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3559 Union ST currently offering any rent specials?
3559 Union ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3559 Union ST pet-friendly?
No, 3559 Union ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eureka.
Does 3559 Union ST offer parking?
Yes, 3559 Union ST does offer parking.
Does 3559 Union ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3559 Union ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3559 Union ST have a pool?
No, 3559 Union ST does not have a pool.
Does 3559 Union ST have accessible units?
No, 3559 Union ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3559 Union ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3559 Union ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3559 Union ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 3559 Union ST does not have units with air conditioning.
