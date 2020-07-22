9 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Eureka, CA

Apartment List
Renting pet-friendly apartments in Eureka should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet.... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Eureka City
4409 Fairway Dr
4409 Fairway Drive, Eureka, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1950 sqft
AVAILABLE TBD August - Custom, spacious, pet-friendly home with golf course view! - ** Real Property Management provides Application Processing & Resident Placement services for the Owner of this property but does not manage this property.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Eureka City
102 W. Harris St.
102 W Harris St, Eureka, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Pet-friendly, great work at home space, spacious rooms, light & bright mixed use building. - ** Real Property Management provides Application Processing & Resident Placement services for the Owner of this property but does not manage this property.

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Eureka City
3526 Utah Street
3526 Utah Street, Eureka, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
APPROVED APPLICANT! AVAILABLE TBD Aug - Spacious, pet-friendly home features a partially fenced yard! - APPROVED APPLICANT! The approved applicant is being given the opportunity to secure this property with a deposit and sign a lease.

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Eureka City
1253 East Avenue
1253 East Avenue, Eureka, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
1253 East Avenue Available 04/14/20 APPROVED APPLICANT! Pet-friendly home with a deck overlooking the greenbelt! - APPROVED APPLICANT! The approved applicant is being given the opportunity to secure this property with a deposit and sign a lease.
Results within 1 mile of Eureka

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Peninsula
2398 Lincoln Ave
2398 Lincoln Avenue, Fairhaven, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
978 sqft
APPROVED APPLICANT! Pet-friendly home close to the beach with a fully fenced yard! - APPROVED APPLICANT! The approved applicant is being given the opportunity to secure this property with a deposit and sign a lease.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Eureka City
3950 F St
3950 F Street, Humboldt County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
AVAILABLE TBD - August - Recently Remodeled with Hardwood Throughout! - *Please note that the Available on date is an estimate based on the anticipated time it will take for all vendors to complete maintenance and is subject to change without notice.

1 of 52

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Cutten
1511 Erin CT
1511 Erin Court, Cutten, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1750 sqft
1511 Erin CT Available 06/20/20 Excellent Cutten location on quiet lane; 3 /2 house with office/ 2 car garage - Excellent location down quiet lane in Eureka off Campton.
Results within 10 miles of Eureka

1 of 46

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Mckinleyville
1162 Eucalyptus RD
1162 Eucalyptus Road, McKinleyville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1600 sqft
1162 Eucalyptus RD Available 08/10/20 Well situated, super clean 3/2 in McKinleyville - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is nicely located near Morris Elementary (within 2 blocks) and close to McKinleyville High School. Quiet Street.

1 of 20

Last updated April 7 at 11:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Pacific
4531 Valley West Blvd
4531 Valley West Boulevard, Arcata, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1010 sqft
$1650 / 3 br - 2 ba Condo North Arcata - Located near Giuntoli Blvd, bus lines, shopping, and Mad River Hospital, about a 5 minute drive to HSU and downtown Arcata.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Eureka, CA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Eureka should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Eureka may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Eureka. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

