/
/
/
apartments under 1800
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM
70 Apartments under $1,800 for rent in Encinitas, CA
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
2 Units Available
Elán Playa Mar Apartment Homes
116 Quail Gardens Dr, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes with private patios, full-size washers and dryers, and extra storage. The pet-friendly community features lush landscaping, reserved parking and a fitness center. This spot is next to the National Blue Ribbons School.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
$
7 Units Available
Cardiff
Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes
2170 Carol View Dr, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A coastal beach town with 28 acres of resort-style living. On-site amenities include two pools and spas, a fitness center, basketball court, and business center. Homes are within walking distance of the beach. Updated interiors.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
4 Units Available
Elán Quail Pointe Apartment Homes
924 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
900 sqft
A beach-style community with incredible views of the coast. Apartments feature full kitchens with newer appliances, crown molding, breakfast bars and private balconies patios. On-site pool, spa, fitness center and laundry.
1 of 3
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
808 Melba Rd (studio)
808 Melba Road, Encinitas, CA
Studio
$1,550
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Encinitas Cottage Studio - Beautifully remodeled Encinitas cottage home/studio near San Dieguito Academy. Large main room with new paint, flooring, windows with newly remodeled bathroom and kitchen. Utilities (water, trash, G&E) paid.
Results within 5 miles of Encinitas
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Village O
Crest 850
850 Village Dr, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1119 sqft
Near Cal State San Marcos, public parks and transportation. One and 2-bedroom units, all with in-unit laundry facilities, hardwood flooring and extra storage. Community facilities include a pool, 24-hour gym and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
34 Units Available
Block C
250 North City Dr, San Marcos, CA
Studio
$1,699
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,179
867 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a pool and sundeck. Minutes from shopping and the area's restaurants. Pet grooming station, fitness club and lounge area. Spacious interiors with updated features.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
44 Units Available
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr, San Marcos, CA
Studio
$1,775
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,975
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1354 sqft
1-3 bedrooms available near Palomar College SPRINTER station. All units offer extra storage and patio or balcony view. Clubhouse amenities include well-maintained courtyard, gym and swimming pool. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
6 Units Available
Solana Beach
Elan Sandpiper Del Mar
833 South Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach, CA
Studio
$1,700
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Seaside community in Solana Beach, CA. Large studio apartments with full baths, private balconies, and updated flooring. Swimming pool and BBQ area next to attractive landscaping and on-site laundry facility.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Costa
3153 Avenida Olmeda
3153 Avenida Olmeda, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
1350 sqft
Available 8/1. La Costa private, furnished (if needed), spacious room! 1 bedroom AVAILABLE within a 3 bed, 2.5 baths(other rooms rented). Two-story La Costa town-home, freshly painted, spacious 1,350 square feet town-home.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Del Mar Heights
12842 Caminito de las Olas
12842 Caminito De Las Olas, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1764 sqft
30-day minimum rental. $1,500 weekly, $2,000 weekly in high summer. Lovely end unit in Sea Village with light wood floors throughout and Ocean and garden views from the living areas and Master Bedroom.
Results within 10 miles of Encinitas
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 01:51pm
$
27 Units Available
Felicita
Hidden Cove Apartments
910 Del Dios Hwy, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
956 sqft
Convenient location for commuters just steps from the Avocado Highway (I-15). Residents live in units with laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. Community offers BBQ grill, pool, and parking.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 01:51pm
19 Units Available
Ocean Hills
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,778
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,033
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Playground, gym, game room, basketball court and media room in complex. Close to Route 78 and Lake Park and minutes from shopping at North County Square.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
23 Units Available
University City
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
987 sqft
Shopping and dining are just minutes away thanks to the Costa Verde Center. The community offers a clubhouse, hot tub, pool and gym. Inside the apartments, residents have stainless steel appliances and a fireplace.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
24 Units Available
Bella Terra
365 Pomelo Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Route 8. On-site amenities offer everything needed, including a pool, playground, media room and gym. Patio and balcony options available. On-site laundry, garage parking and grilling area. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
23 Units Available
Rancho Penasquitos
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,146
933 sqft
Interstate 15 is nearby, but residents can typically find whatever they need along Rancho Penasquitos Boulevard. Residents enjoy garage parking, a hot tub, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. In-unit fireplaces, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated July 13 at 07:31am
9 Units Available
Tamarack Point
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
451 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
670 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CARLSBAD APARTMENTS Reflecting a passion for luxury and stylishness, the residences at The Bluffs at Carlsbad present a compelling portrait of refined apartment living.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
4 Units Available
North Broadway
Elan River Village
1845 N Broadway, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
901 sqft
Located in a wooded area near a creek. On-site grill area, pool, play area and fitness center. Bike to area attractions or the mountains. Apartments offer breakfast bars, wood-burning fireplaces, and large balconies and patios.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
5 Units Available
Mira Costa
Elan Paseo Vista
2315 Paseo de Laura, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
970 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with walk-in closets, private garages and well-equipped kitchens. The pet-friendly community has a fitness center and a pool. Get around traffic easily since it's close to Highway 76.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
$
3 Units Available
Elan Northwoods
420 Smilax Road, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A quiet community spread over 15 acres of land with walking trails. On-site amenities include a pool, two spas, basketball courts and picnic areas. Apartments include vaulted ceilings, gas kitchens, and a washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
29 Units Available
Waterleaf Apartment Homes
333 N Emerald Dr, Vista, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,593
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
915 sqft
Located close to the 78 freeway and College Blvd and minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has pool and spa. Units feature A/C, extra storage and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
23 Units Available
Midway
Solana at Grand
1501 E Grand Ave, Escondido, CA
Studio
$1,340
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
968 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available!At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 01:51pm
15 Units Available
Peacock
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
769 sqft
Experience luxury at its finest with granite counters, walk-in closets, balconies and attractive hardwood floors throughout. Pet-friendly complex with pool, on-site laundry and community gym. Convenient access to Route 78, I-5, 1-15 and rail station.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
4 Units Available
Central Escondido
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Dr, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
960 sqft
Units include carpet and plank flooring, garage with an automatic opener, and a fireplace. On-site community with clubhouse, spa, tennis court, and pool. Near the Del Norte Plaza Shopping Center and I-15.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
2 Units Available
Kit Carson
Elan Felicita Creek
301 W Vermont Ave, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
855 sqft
Just minutes from golf, hiking, preserves and the mountains. Just a few minutes from I-15. On-site pool with spa, fitness center, and laundry facilities. Apartments offer arched windows, full kitchens, crown molding and a view.
Similar Pages
Encinitas 1 BedroomsEncinitas 2 BedroomsEncinitas 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEncinitas 3 BedroomsEncinitas Apartments under $1,600Encinitas Apartments under $1,800Encinitas Apartments with Balcony
Encinitas Apartments with GarageEncinitas Apartments with GymEncinitas Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEncinitas Apartments with ParkingEncinitas Apartments with PoolEncinitas Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA