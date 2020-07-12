Apartment List
198 Apartments for rent in El Sobrante, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some El Sobrante apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5314 Ridgeview Cir. #1
5314 Ridgeview Circle, El Sobrante, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
821 sqft
5314 Ridgeview Cir. #1 Available 08/17/20 2 Bed 1 Bath Condo in El Sobrante -- COMING SOON !!! - 2 Bed 1 Bath Condo in El Sobrante -- COMING SOON !!! -Ground floor unit. -Laundry hook-ups in unit for electric stackable set.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4574 Canyon Rd
4574 Canyon Road, El Sobrante, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1408 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Results within 1 mile of El Sobrante
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
The Tides
3185 Garrity Way, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,949
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,504
1069 sqft
You’re set for an amazing style of modern apartment living at The Tides, a gated community of spacious one- and two-bedroom interiors featuring upgraded appliances, terrific finishes, high-quality amenities, and patio/balcony space to serve as a

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2990 Chevy Way
2990 Chevy Way, Rollingwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,945
948 sqft
Charming Newly Renovated three bedrooms/One-bathroom single family house in San Pablo. -Move-in special! $500.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fairmede-Hilltop
2513 Moyers Road
2513 Moyers Road, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1122 sqft
Remodeled Hilltop College Rancher with Garage Parking - Details on our website.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Bluff
1420 Greenfield Cir
1420 Greenfield Circle, Pinole, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1489 sqft
1420 Greenfield Cir., Pinole, CA 94564 - Three bed, two and a half bath two story home with attached two car garage. Stove/oven, dishwasher & garbage disposal. Fresh paint. New flooring downstairs, kitchen & bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of El Sobrante
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Central
Aventine Apartments
1375 Sycamore Ave, Hercules, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,310
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1133 sqft
Stunning apartments in Central Hercules, just over from Duck Pond Park. Air conditioning, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, courtyard, dog grooming area and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Fairmede-Hilltop
Westridge at Hilltop Apartments
2490 Lancaster Dr, Richmond, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,402
475 sqft
Surround yourself with the natural beauty of the Bay at Westridge at Hilltop. With spacious floor plans ranging from studios to one-bedroom apartment homes, these pet-friendly apartments in Richmond have several options to suit your particular needs.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
11 Units Available
Del Norte Place Apartment Homes
11720 San Pablo Ave, El Cerrito, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,983
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,291
899 sqft
Prime location close to San Pablo Avenue, UC Berkeley and the El Cerrito Del Norte BART station. Community is pet-friendly and features a fitness center. Units have spacious floor plans and all electric appliances.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Bay Side
Bayside
530 Sunnyview Dr, Pinole, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near San Pablo Bay, I-80 and I-580. Energy-efficient appliances, upgraded flooring, on-site laundry and private patios. Pet-friendly community with pool, basketball court and children's play area.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
6 Units Available
San Pablo
Montoya Garden Apartments
5005 Montoya Ave, San Pablo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
950 sqft
Located conveniently nearby Alvarado Park, Interstate 80 and Princeton Plaza, this community offers package service, on-site laundry facilities, pool and renters' insurance. Apartments feature balconies, hardwood flooring, window coverings and additional storage.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
8 Units Available
Metro 510
510 El Cerrito Plaza, El Cerrito, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,764
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,675
1103 sqft
Beautiful location near Metro 510. Updated interiors with hardwood-style flooring, in-home washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Fully furnished units available. Gated parking, BBQ area and planned community events provided.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
31 Units Available
The Waterfront
The Exchange at Bayfront
2525 Bayfront Boulevard, Hercules, CA
Studio
$2,507
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,738
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,937
1111 sqft
Now Pre-Leasing for Summer Move-in’s! Please call for more information and join our interest list! Experience a blend of history and a sense of place at The Exchange at Bayfront.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
3 Units Available
Bay Side
The Villas at Harbor Pointe
585 Sunnyview Dr, Pinole, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
936 sqft
Arrive home to The Villas at Harbor Pointe where sweeping bay views await you in a reserved hilltop setting. The Villas at Harbor Pointe offers a peaceful environment in historic Pinole.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
513 4th Street
513 Fourth Street, Rodeo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
513 4th Street Available 08/01/20 2 + Bedroom / 1 1/4 Bath Home in Rodeo - Lovely updated 2+ bedrooms & 1.1/4 bathroom. This home features a completely updated kitchen with new cupboards, counter tops, flooring and appliances.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
325 Vaqueros Avenue Rodeo Unit C
325 Vaqueros Avenue, Rodeo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
876 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Pleasant, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment home property rental in the Rodeo neighborhood in Contra Costa, CA. Just minutes of commute to and from Downtown Hercules.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6401 Fairmount Avenue Unit 8
6401 Fairmount Avenue, El Cerrito, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,695
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment in the heart of El Cerrito. Just a few easy minutes away to commute to and from Downtown El Cerrito.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8351 Kent Ct, El Cerrito, CA 94530
8351 Kent Court, El Cerrito, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,950
2756 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5edf9eeb48de136c05efc1f4 Property Id: 20558 We have a house in El Cerrito and it will be available for rent starting mid July of this year.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5709 San Diego Street Unit 5709
5709 San Diego Street, El Cerrito, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1200 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Located in a peaceful and very walkable neighborhood in El Cerrito, this pleasing 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms fourplex home property rental is unfurnished.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cortez-Stege
420 S 24th Street
420 South 24th Street, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1200 sqft
Remodeled Single Family Home - 3 Bed 2 Bath - Richmond City, recently remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Family Home approximately 1200 SF! The home features fresh new paint, laminated floor throughout the entire home, 4 electric stove

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1725 Liberty St APT 7
1725 Liberty Street, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
963 sqft
Spacious Condo - Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with spacious living room and fireplace. 2 Carport parking and extra storage room. Washer and Dryer on site. Easy walk to Del Norte BART station, and shopping plaza.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Berkeley
1440 Walnut Street A
1440 Walnut Street, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,795
1038 sqft
1440 Walnut Street A Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous, Massive, 1BR/1BA, Fully Updated, 1000sqft+, A+++ Location, Parking Included - Immaculately remodeled 1038 Sqft ground level Gourmet Ghetto condo nestled in North Berkeley and minutes on foot from the

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North and East
334 40th Street
334 40th Street, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
916 sqft
Cute Single Story Home in Downtown Richmond..

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Marina Bay
1653 Northshore Dr, Richmond, CA 94804
1653 Northshore Drive, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1901 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef782774299601193fe5e08 Available NOW.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in El Sobrante, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some El Sobrante apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

