Last updated July 12 2020

114 Apartments for rent in El Cerrito, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some El Cerrito apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
$
11 Units Available
Del Norte Place Apartment Homes
11720 San Pablo Ave, El Cerrito, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,983
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,291
899 sqft
Prime location close to San Pablo Avenue, UC Berkeley and the El Cerrito Del Norte BART station. Community is pet-friendly and features a fitness center. Units have spacious floor plans and all electric appliances.
$
8 Units Available
Metro 510
510 El Cerrito Plaza, El Cerrito, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,764
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,675
1103 sqft
Beautiful location near Metro 510. Updated interiors with hardwood-style flooring, in-home washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Fully furnished units available. Gated parking, BBQ area and planned community events provided.

1 Unit Available
6401 Fairmount Avenue Unit 8
6401 Fairmount Avenue, El Cerrito, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,695
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment in the heart of El Cerrito. Just a few easy minutes away to commute to and from Downtown El Cerrito.

1 Unit Available
8351 Kent Ct, El Cerrito, CA 94530
8351 Kent Court, El Cerrito, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,950
2756 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5edf9eeb48de136c05efc1f4 Property Id: 20558 We have a house in El Cerrito and it will be available for rent starting mid July of this year.

1 Unit Available
5709 San Diego Street Unit 5709
5709 San Diego Street, El Cerrito, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1200 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Located in a peaceful and very walkable neighborhood in El Cerrito, this pleasing 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms fourplex home property rental is unfurnished.

1 Unit Available
1725 Liberty St APT 7
1725 Liberty Street, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
963 sqft
Spacious Condo - Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with spacious living room and fireplace. 2 Carport parking and extra storage room. Washer and Dryer on site. Easy walk to Del Norte BART station, and shopping plaza.

1 Unit Available
1748 Arlington Blvd
1748 Arlington Boulevard, El Cerrito, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
2247 sqft
1748 Arlington Blvd Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Home with excellent views ... DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS !! - Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage El Cerrito home with sweeping views of the San Francisco Bay, Golden Gate and Bay Bridge, 2.

1 Unit Available
1616 Lexington Ave
1616 Lexington Avenue, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
790 sqft
Upper Level Unit Near BART. - Virtual Tour and Applications on our company website.

1 Unit Available
1128 Richmond St.
1128 Richmond Street, El Cerrito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1353 sqft
1128 Richmond St El Cerrito (PRICE REDUCTION) - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse. 2 car garage. New carpet and new laminate flooring. Electric stove. Refrigerator. Dishwasher. Washer & dryer. Fireplace Decorative only. Water & garbage paid.

1 Unit Available
1744 Wesley Ave
1744 Wesley Avenue, El Cerrito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2320 sqft
3BD/2BA EL CERRITO BAY VIEW HOME! - Panoramic City and Bay Views (Bay Bridge and Gold Gate) You can see from Downtown Oakland to San Francisco and to Marin, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths over 2320 square feet large living room with fireplace, formal dining

1 Unit Available
1221 Elm Street
1221 Elm Street, El Cerrito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1428 sqft
Sweet and spacious 3/1.5 duplex in a great location with a garage and patio in El Cerrito! - Text Christine for best response on showing requests! 917-318-8878 This well maintained 2 story duplex comes with a 1 car garage and driveway space.
Results within 1 mile of El Cerrito

1 Unit Available
North and East
334 40th Street
334 40th Street, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
916 sqft
Cute Single Story Home in Downtown Richmond..

1 Unit Available
Thousand Oaks
643 Santa Rosa Ave
643 Santa Rosa Avenue, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
643 Santa Rosa Ave Available 07/18/20 Gorgeous North Berkeley 3 Bedroom - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 1 bath home with stunning views. Located on a quiet street, in an ideal Thousand Oaks neighborhood! Walking distance to Solano Ave.

1 Unit Available
North and East
708 38th Street
708 38th Street, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1199 sqft
708 38th Street Available 07/15/20 Spacious Two Bedroom + Bonus Room House in Richmond!! EVERYTHING BRAND NEW! - 1,199 sq ft 2 bed + large bonus room/ 1 bath single family house in Richmond.

1 Unit Available
North and East
559 41St St
559 41st Street, Richmond, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1500 sqft
TOM COBLE - 510-915-1615 - Welcome Home to this inviting 4 bedroom, 2 bath Tudor in super convenient location.

1 Unit Available
25 Stratford Road
25 Stratford Road, Kensington, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,595
1500 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath newly renovated Kensington view home. Located in the lower Kensington hills. Short walk to Colusa Circle shopping area. Restaurants and shopping close by on Solano Ave and Fairmont Ave. Sunday Kensington Farmers Market.

1 Unit Available
East Shore
535 Pierce St Apt#2207, Albany, CA
535 Pierce St, Albany, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1170 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER! Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.

1 Unit Available
East Richmond
371 Carlston Street
371 Carlston Street, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
550 sqft
Natural light fills this very clean upper unit in desirable Mira Vista area above San Pablo Avenue. 1/2 block from El Cerrito border. Close to shopping, parks, Del Norte BART, bus. Private entrance door and back porch, too. Enjoy view of Mt.

1 Unit Available
Southwest Richmond Annex
5308 Columbia Ave.
5308 Columbia Avenue, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
Spacious 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment Located a Few Blocks from El Cerritto Shopping Center - A completely remodeled one-bedroom unit with an attached parking garage. Conveniently situated at the edge of Richmond, easy accesses to I-80 and I-580.

1 Unit Available
Dartmouth
1126 Marin Ave
1126 Marin Avenue, Albany, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
875 sqft
TOM COBLE - 510-915-1615 - Welcome home to this renovated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment located in the heart of Albany. Features: 1. Brand new kitchen with beautiful quartz counters and brand new appliances 2.

1 Unit Available
East Shore
555 Pierce St
555 Pierce Street, Albany, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1082 sqft
Zinat Herovi - Agt: 925-3813660 - Stunning 180 degree panoramic bay view from each room, , Golden Gate Bridge, down town SF. Corner unit on the 9th floor.

1 Unit Available
Panhandle Annex
1233 South 55th Street
1233 South 55th Street, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
700 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Richmond. Amenities included: hardwood floors and laundry in building.Regular Garbage included. Tenant pays for PG&E and water. No pet. Date Available: Jul 8th 2020. $1,800/month rent.

1 Unit Available
Park Plaza
4315 Wall Ave.
4315 Wall Avenue, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1127 sqft
4315 Wall Ave. Available 08/17/20 Nice 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House in Richmond -- COMING SOON !!! - -Nice 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House in Richmond -- COMING SOON !!! -Formal dining room. -Formal living room.
Results within 5 miles of El Cerrito
77 Units Available
Shafter
The Logan at 51st
5110 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,985
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,435
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,518
1338 sqft
Built to fit your East Bay lifestyle, The Logan at 51st is a modern luxury residential collection in the heart of Temescal.
City Guide for El Cerrito, CA

Founded by San Francisco residents that survived the 1906 earthquake, El Cerrito means "little knob" or hill.

Situated along the East Bay, El Cerrito is considered part of the much larger San Francisco Bay Area. The city in Contra Costa County was founded by San Francisco residents displaced after the devastating 1906 earthquake that all but leveled the city. They settled first on ranch land, and then built a town around it. When a post office was established on the ranch in 1909, the settlement was named Rust after its first postmaster. The residents weren't happy with that name and by 1916 the area was known as El Cerrito.

Having trouble with Craigslist El Cerrito? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in El Cerrito, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some El Cerrito apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

