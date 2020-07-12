114 Apartments for rent in El Cerrito, CA with parking

Founded by San Francisco residents that survived the 1906 earthquake, El Cerrito means "little knob" or hill.

Situated along the East Bay, El Cerrito is considered part of the much larger San Francisco Bay Area. The city in Contra Costa County was founded by San Francisco residents displaced after the devastating 1906 earthquake that all but leveled the city. They settled first on ranch land, and then built a town around it. When a post office was established on the ranch in 1909, the settlement was named Rust after its first postmaster. The residents weren't happy with that name and by 1916 the area was known as El Cerrito.

