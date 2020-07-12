Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020

158 Apartments for rent in East San Gabriel, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some East San Gabriel apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or...

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
East San Gabriel
6835 Mayesdale Avenue
6835 Mayesdale Avenue, East San Gabriel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1128 sqft
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath Temple City School District home. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, access to the laundry room and a great flow into the living and dining area which are brightly lit by French sliding doors.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
East San Gabriel
6808 Lotus Avenue
6808 North Lotus Avenue, East San Gabriel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1072 sqft
Such a beautiful home on a quiet street full of trees. You will immediately notice the flowers, trees and landscaped front lawn as you walk up to this meticulously maintained home.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
East San Gabriel
8730 E Greenwood Avenue
8730 East Greenwood Avenue, East San Gabriel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2336 sqft
DRIVE-BY ONLY. SHOWINGS BEGIN 6/16. Mediterranean style newer home built in 2006 with skylight and vaulted ceiling. 4 bedrooms, 4 baths with marble floors. Kitchen with granite counter tops,formal dining room, family room, playroom with storage.
Verified

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1326 sqft
Fairview Apartments feature beautiful, spacious condo-like apartment homes located in the heart of Arcadia on a quiet tree-lined residential street. Our community is small, quaint and lush with well-manicured gardens.
Verified

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Michilinda Park
Huntington at Pasadena
890 S. Rosemead Boulevard, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy your own personal oasis at The Huntington at Pasadena apartment homes. Nestled in the foothills of Pasadena, our community combines traditional style with modern luxuries.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
709 Sharon Rd
709 Sharon Road, Arcadia, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,985
4506 sqft
Spacious 2 Story house with a large yard close to everything - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Jvu2bAOr_kgrv0R4wTaFaDyLhMf6w2ub/view?usp=drivesdk Well kept home in the city of Arcadia in the Temple City school district.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
1231 S Golden West Avenue
1231 North Golden West Avenue, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Furnished Condo Located in Arcadia with excellent Temple City schools. 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath in 1122 sqft. Convenience location with walking distance to 99 Ranch Supermarket and shopping plaza, banks, post office, restaurants....

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
1050 Panorama Drive
1050 Panorama Drive, Arcadia, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3019 sqft
Desirable Lower Rancho Location! Impeccable Turn key Ranch style home on coveted Panorama Drive near distinguished Arcadia Hugo Reid Elem. school. Wonderful single story home with a very spacious living area over 3,000 sqft.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Michilinda Park
3861 E California Boulevard
3861 East California Boulevard, East Pasadena, CA
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
4977 sqft
A must see brand new, special and one of the kind home situated in the distinctive neighborhood of Michillinda park. Designed by Architect Craig Stoddard.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
416 Drake Road
416 Drake Road, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1596 sqft
Beautiful single family home in City of Arcadia is for lease. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, living area 1596 sq ft, lot size 9634 sq ft., situated in Santa Anita Village in Arcadia. Great floor plan.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
9628 E Naomi Avenue
9628 East Naomi Avenue, Los Angeles County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3669 sqft
eautiful PUD in Gated Community like new home in Arcadia with Temple city schools, 4 Bedrooms (1 down stairs) 4.5 Bathrooms + library+ loft. It features hardwood floors throughout.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
726 Fairview Avenue
726 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1610 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION***** This 2-story townhouse built in 2009, Designed by Robert Tong.

Last updated June 3
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
1014 Fairview Avenue
1014 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
2333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This Sophisticated French Chateau style Town-home located in the heart area of Arcadia. Unit #7 is located at the end unit with the largest square feet of living space in the complex.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Temple City
5716 Noel Drive
5716 Noel Dr, Temple City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
2200 sqft
Brand new, detached, bright and modern condo in the convenient location of Temple City, walking distance from the Camellia Square with lots of popular restaurants, plaza across the street also with restaurants, banks, bakeries and shopping! This is

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Temple City
5718 Noel Drive
5718 Noel Drive, Temple City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
2200 sqft
Brand new, detached, bright and modern condo in the convenient location of Temple City, walking distance from the Camellia Square with lots of popular restaurants, plaza across the street also with restaurants, banks, bakeries and shopping! This is

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
723 Fairview Avenue
723 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2072 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED!!! Two stories home in the highly desirable area of Arcadia. This house has 2,072 sq.ft. of living space with 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths built in 1999.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
North of Mission Drive
927 S Charlotte Avenue
927 South Charlotte Avenue, San Gabriel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
912 sqft
Updated large 2bed/1.5bath townhouse style unit with 1-car garage & 1-car carport in the City of San Gabriel. Close to Mission and San Gabriel Blvd., conveniently near shops, restaurants, banks, San Gabriel Blvd.

Last updated May 3
1 Unit Available
San Marino
2285 Huntley Cir
2285 Huntley Circle, San Marino, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,750
Live the good life at this 3,677sqft home on a large lot over 17,000sqft. Nestled on a highly desirable private tree-lined cul-de-sac in North Huntington.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Temple City
6137 Ivar Avenue
6137 Ivar Avenue, Temple City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3195 sqft
This recently built Temple City home boasts four bedroom suites, with a library and a spacious three-car garage.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
San Gabriel
121 N Muscatel Avenue
121 North Muscatel Avenue, San Gabriel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1500 sqft
Lovely 3bed/2.5bath tri-level gated condo with a 2-car garage in San Gabriel. Large storage room or den with storage closet on the 1st floor when you enter from the garage.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
3589 Milton Street
3589 Milton Street, East Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1300 sqft
Great location, 5 min to old town Pasadena, restaurants, and Shops. Beautifully remodel. 3 beds 2 baths 1300 Sqft home (Main house) and hugh backyard, long drive way 4 car parking.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Temple City
5522 Rosemead Boulevard ½
5522 Rosemead Boulevard, Temple City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
500 sqft
Updated 1bed/1bath upstairs apt with a 1-car garage in Temple City. Remodeled kitchen comes with new stove/oven, new cabinets, new sink, and new countertop. Freshly painted walls. New bathroom. Newly installed split air-conditioning and heating unit.
Verified

Last updated July 12
$
30 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Avila
75 W Walnut, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,243
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,498
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,908
1192 sqft
Nestled against the mountains of sunny Pasadena, Avila is moments away from bustling shops, lively cafes, eclectic art galleries and lush parks.
Verified

Last updated July 12
$
13 Units Available
Monrovia
Areum
1110 S 5th Ave, Monrovia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,330
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
1053 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters and wood-plank flooring. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and social lounge. Near two Metro Gold Line stations for easy transportation around greater Los Angeles.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in East San Gabriel, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some East San Gabriel apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

