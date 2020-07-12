117 Apartments for rent in East Palo Alto, CA with parking

Apartment List
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
East Palo Alto
Woodland Park
5 Newell Road, East Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$1,779
264 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
387 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location halfway between San Francisco and San Jose. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, duplexes and single-family homes. Community has controlled access, playground, 15 swimming pools and is pet-friendly.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Palo Alto
919 Gates Street
919 Gates Street, East Palo Alto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
1890 sqft
919 Gates Street Available 07/15/20 Large Single Family Home in Desirable University Square Neighborhood! - Found in the desirable University Square Neighborhood, this 4br/2.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
East Palo Alto
939 Oakes St
939 Oakes Street, East Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1900 sqft
Lovely 3 bedrooms 2.5 house coming available at the start of October. Conveniently located in East Palo Alto, walking distance to Target/Ikea/Home Depot, short drive / bike ride to Stanford, Facebook, Google.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Palo Alto
151 Abelia Way, East Palo Alto, CA 94303
151 Abelia Way, East Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,150
1130 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Palo Alto
2162 Ralmar Avenue
2162 Ralmar Avenue, East Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
940 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
East Palo Alto
2124 Menalto AVE
2124 Menalto Avenue, East Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1904 sqft
Welcome to this sprawling property on over 21,300 square feet. You will feel like you are living in your own private park here.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Palo Alto
2302 Oakwood Drive
2302 Oakwood Drive, East Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
1400 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Short Term Rentals - 3-6 months Silicon Valley - Property Id: 298364 Zoom-based House Tour will be available upon request. Please notify me if you are interested, I'll send you a link.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4 Corners
731 Weeks St
731 Weeks Street, East Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
700 sqft
PERFECTLY LOCATED COZY COTTAGE IN MAJOR TECH AREA - This well appointed and fully furnished cottage awaits you-consider private parking for one car, enclosed back yard, small storage space in back yard, additional storage in attic, everything here...

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Palo Alto
165 E. OKEEFE STREET #4
165 East O'keefe Street, East Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1182 sqft
Menlo Park Border Townhome Available For Rent! - Well maintained 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome with Menlo Park mailing address & inside laundry! Washer and dryer provided without warranty.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Palo Alto
2330 University Avenue #180
2330 University Avenue, East Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
981 sqft
2330 University Avenue #180 Available 08/01/20 2br/2ba Luxurious modern condo unit in a gated community. - 2br/2ba Luxurious modern condo unit in a gated community. Available December 9th.
Results within 1 mile of East Palo Alto
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
49 Units Available
Midtown Palo Alto
Parker Palo Alto
1094 Tanland Dr, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,326
1347 sqft
Recently refurbished apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors and private balconies. Next to Greer Park, with access to the 402 and 101 freeways. Downtown Palo Alto and Stanford Shopping Center offer plenty of shopping options.

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
The Willows
101 O'Connor ST
101 O'connor Street, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
1180 sqft
Lovely, private gardens surround this charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath retreat in the coveted Willows neighborhood. The traditional front porch is host to potted plants and provides a welcome entrance to the living/dining room--the heart of the home.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Willows
1918 Menalto Avenue
1918 Menalto Avenue, Menlo Park, CA
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$7,400
3000 sqft
House Available 08/01/20 Stunning totally renovated multi-level 3000 sq.ft family home on an 8500 sq.ft lot. Sunny open floor plan with lots of windows overlooking landscaped grounds.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Midtown Palo Alto
2456 W. Bayshore Road, Unit #1
2456 West Bayshore Road, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
765 sqft
2456 W.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Midtown Palo Alto
2466 W. Bayshore Road, #1
2466 West Bayshore Road, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
906 sqft
Renovated 2bed/1bath in Palo Alto near 101 & Oregon Expy - Lovely 2bed/1bath condominium available for immediate rent. Convenient location to anywhere in Bay Area. Walking distance to Greer Park.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Crescent Park
1180 Forest Ave
1180 Forest Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
3092 sqft
4 Bedroom Luxury Home with Extra Room - Downstairs "office" can also function as fourth bedroom! This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for a beautiful two-story home in the highly desirable Crescent Park neighborhood.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Community Center
960 Hutchinson Ave
960 Hutchinson Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
- Charming single family home in Palo Alto 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom Fully furnished Master bedroom with queen size bed 2nd bedroom with twin size bunk bed plus desk Cozy living room Eat in Kitchen with all updated appliances Washer and dryer

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Menlo Oaks
890 Berkeley Avenue
890 Berkeley Avenue, San Mateo County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$24,000
5900 sqft
890 Berkeley Avenue Available 08/01/20 Stunning Home In Menlo Oaks - Stunning modern newly built partially furnished house located in desirable Menlo Oaks neighborhood, available starting August 1, 2020. This luxury spacious 5- bedroom/5.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Crescent Park
500 Fulton Street #202
500 Fulton Street, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,150
1111 sqft
500 Fulton Street #202 Available 07/20/20 2Bed/1.5 Bath Condo in the highly desired Crescent Park neighborhood – Palo Alto - $4,150/mo - Contemporary condominium in the highly desired Crescent Park neighborhood – Palo Alto.

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
The Willows
190 East Okeefe Street - 1, #7
190 E Okeefe St, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
1420 sqft
Quiet townhouse located at rear of a beautiful tree-lined Mack Terrace Community 3 bedrooms 2.

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Belle Haven
610 Hamilton Avenue
610 Hamilton Avenue, Menlo Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
910 sqft
Nicely remodeled home with an open concept living space. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas stove, dishwasher and breakfast bar. Bathroom remodeled with recessed lights and crown molding throughout.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Flood Park Triangle
1009 Windermere Ave
1009 Windermere Avenue, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,195
1200 sqft
1009 Windermere Ave Available 09/01/20 MENLO PARK - Desirable neigborhood 3 bedroom 2 bath home with hard wood floors - Menlo Park Type: Single Family Home Address: 1009 Windermere Ave, Menlo Park, CA Location: Willow Road and Bay Rd Rooms: 3
Results within 5 miles of East Palo Alto
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
80 Units Available
Staumbaugh-Heller
Franklin 299
299 Franklin St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,750
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,867
1203 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a grill, media room, car charging and concierge service. Near Downtown Redwood City. Easy access to the bullet train.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
19 Units Available
Centennial
The Marston by Windsor
825 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,650
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1112 sqft
A modern community at the corner of Marshall Street and Main Street, near area shopping, dining, and the tech giants. On-site amenities include a club-style fitness center, roof deck area, and a business center.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in East Palo Alto, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some East Palo Alto apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

