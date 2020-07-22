171 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in East Foothills, CA

Just outside the working capital of Silicon Valley, this community is considered to be in the technological center of the United States_. _Major industry leaders such as Yahoo!, Apple, eBay and Cisco are within a short distance of this small South Bay community.

Located less than four miles from downtown San Jose is East Foothills -- a quiet suburb within commuting distance of all the best the Bay Area has to offer. Just like the neighboring Alum Rock neighborhood, as well as many of the other cities in Santa Clara County, East Foothills was formerly land populated by fruit orchards. The middle of the last century saw extensive residential housing development in the area. Today the area is primarily made up of single-family homes, condominiums, apartment complexes, and shopping centers. East Foothills is a good option for those desiring a slower pace of life without being too far removed from the largest city in Northern California. See more