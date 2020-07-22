171 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in East Foothills, CA
Just outside the working capital of Silicon Valley, this community is considered to be in the technological center of the United States_. _Major industry leaders such as Yahoo!, Apple, eBay and Cisco are within a short distance of this small South Bay community.
Located less than four miles from downtown San Jose is East Foothills -- a quiet suburb within commuting distance of all the best the Bay Area has to offer. Just like the neighboring Alum Rock neighborhood, as well as many of the other cities in Santa Clara County, East Foothills was formerly land populated by fruit orchards. The middle of the last century saw extensive residential housing development in the area. Today the area is primarily made up of single-family homes, condominiums, apartment complexes, and shopping centers. East Foothills is a good option for those desiring a slower pace of life without being too far removed from the largest city in Northern California. See more
Renting pet-friendly apartments in East Foothills should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.
Some pet-friendly apartments in East Foothills may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.
Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in East Foothills. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.