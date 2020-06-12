Apartment List
35 Apartments for rent in Del Monte Forest, CA with garage

Del Monte Forest apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-i... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
3397 Pacific Whispers
3075 Sloat Road, Del Monte Forest, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,451
2500 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent*** ***Rents monthly for $7451 to $15,857 based on number of guests, season, special events and holidays (ask about our seasonal and last minute specials).

1 Unit Available
3781 Spanish Bay Coastal Retreat
2917 Seventeen Mile Drive, Del Monte Forest, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
2800 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** A newly renovated Mediterranean-style home with views of the ocean and a nearby golf club fairway offers guests the chance to experience the best of Pebble

1 Unit Available
3711 Sanctuary In The Oaks
1150 Chaparral Road, Del Monte Forest, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2570 sqft
***The rental amount ranges from $6000 to $12,000 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** This 4 bedroom, 3 bath light-filled ranch-style home features two master bedroom suites as well as space for guests to stretch out and relax.

1 Unit Available
3754 Pebble Beach Escape
3025 Stevenson Drive, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,359
2700 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $6359 to $12,668 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** The pet-friendly residence has open living spaces

1 Unit Available
3737 Spanish Bay Sanctuary
67 Spanish Bay Circle, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,581
3200 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $9581 to $19,035 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** ****This home is subject to HOA restrictions in

1 Unit Available
1043 Ortega Rd.
1043 Ortega Road, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
1836 sqft
1043 Ortega Rd. Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom Pebble Beach Home - Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Pebble Beach. Comes with half moon driveway, 2 car garage and washer and dryer.

1 Unit Available
2889 Sloat Road
2889 Sloat Road, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,700
1540 sqft
Furnished Del Monte Forest home available for rentals of 30 days or more. Apply online at https://coastestate.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/ Here's the perfect single level Pebble Beach home for uncomplicated living.

1 Unit Available
1071 Mission Street
1071 Mission Road, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Pebble Beach Mid-Century Home with Private Gardens for Rent - If you love architecture, mid-century design and lush private gardens with high ceilings and a ton of light you have found your home! This wonderful property offers a lush-private

1 Unit Available
958 Coral Drive
958 Coral Drive, Del Monte Forest, CA
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
3224 sqft
Coral Treasure is a custom four (4) bedroom ranch style house on the golf course and a 5 minute walk to the Beach!! This home is located on the 17th hole of The Dunes Private Golf Course.
Monterey Vista
1 Unit Available
214 Mar Vista Drive
214 Mar Vista Drive, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2340 sqft
214 Mar Vista Drive Available 07/01/20 Sunny - Fully Furnished Three Bedroom and Two 1/2 bathrooms. ONLY AVAILABLE JULY 1st through Sepember 15th.

1 Unit Available
3509 Seabreeze
904 Laurie Circle, Pacific Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,294
1400 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Welcome to Seabreeze! Home sleeps up to 6 guests including children.

Carmel Woods
1 Unit Available
3596 Forest Hideaway
24500 South San Luis Avenue, Monterey County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,296
1300 sqft
Welcome to Forest Hideaway! Sleeps up to 4 adults & 1 child age 12 or under. **Rate depends on length of stay and time of year.

New Monterey
1 Unit Available
837 Lyndon St. A
837 Lyndon St, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
720 sqft
Bay View Apt - Property Id: 254339 Completely renovated: New dishwasher, refrigerator, oven, forced-air furnace, windows, paint, floors, finishes. 1-Car Garage, storage closet, washer/dryer hook-ups. Coin-operated washer & dryer in adjacent Apt.

Monterey Vista
1 Unit Available
61 Cielo Vista Drive
61 Cielo Vista Drive, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2220 sqft
61 Cielo Vista Drive Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Monterey Home with Incredible Bay Views - (MIMS2) San Carlos Agency, Inc.

1 Unit Available
24738 Guadalupe Street
24738 Guadalupe Street, Monterey County, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1300 sqft
3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Carmel Cottage - (NOOTS) San Carlos Agency, Inc. presents this beautiful and updated three bedroom, two bath cottage, approximately 1,300 square feet. Hardwood floors throughout the home.

1 Unit Available
1070 Lighthouse
1070 Lighthouse Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1700 sqft
This newly remodeled and updated home is only a ten-minute walk to the Pacific Ocean or downtown Pacific Grove's shops and restaurants.
Monterey Vista
1 Unit Available
22 Vía Del Rey
22 Via Del Rey, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
3800 sqft
Available now is a spacious 3 bedroom 3.5 bath home in Monterey. This home is located near shopping, dining, parks, schools, NPS, DLI and MIIS.

1 Unit Available
3794 Forever Views II
210 San Remo Road, Monterey County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,399
2451 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $6399 to $9554 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** ***For more information, please call 831-373-7103 or

Old Town
1 Unit Available
3767 International Art House
1060 Roosevelt Street, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,181
1375 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** **$4181 to $5863 per month depending on length of stay and time of year* The 1,375-square-foot home on a quarter-acre lot features a large deck with views of

1 Unit Available
3707 Pacific's Edge Sanctuary
62 Corona Road, Monterey County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
4600 sqft
**Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent** **The rental rate for a 6-11 month stay is $12,000 per month, 12 months or longer is $10,000 per month.

1 Unit Available
3756 Inner Cove Views Sanctuary
228 Peter Pan Road, Monterey County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,317
4000 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** **This home is rented unfurnished. Furnishings in the photos are just for staging.

Del Monte Beach
1 Unit Available
3740 Sanctuary in the Dunes
125 Surf Way, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,800
830 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $3800 to $4500 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** This ocean-side 1-bedroom 1-bath condominium nestles

1 Unit Available
392 Gibson Avenue
392 Gibson Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2100 sqft
392 Gibson Avenue Available 07/01/20 Three Bed/Two Bath Finely Appointed Pacific Grove Home - (FORTC) San Carlos Agency, Inc. presents this finely appointed and remodeled three bedroom, two bath home in the heart of residential Pacific Grove.

1 Unit Available
24855 Outlook Court
24855 Outlook Pl, Monterey County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
3000 sqft
24855 Outlook Court Available 07/07/20 3 Bed/3.5 Bath Carmel Home with Ocean Views - (PERCF) San Carlos Agency, Inc. offers this fabulous three bedroom, three and a half bath home with panoramic views of Point Lobos and the surrounding waters.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Del Monte Forest, CA

Del Monte Forest apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

