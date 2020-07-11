Apartment List
32 Apartments for rent in Cypress, CA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Cypress apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free mon... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
Contact for Availability
Cypress
Cypress Park
9591 Graham St, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on manicured grounds near Oak Knoll Park and Cypress College. Apartments and townhomes with dishwashers, ceiling fans and patios or balconies in a community boasting two side-by-side swimming pools with poolside BBQ areas.
Results within 5 miles of Cypress
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
29 Units Available
SEADIP
Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1000 sqft
One- and two-bedroom furnished apartments. Pet-friendly with updated kitchens, hardwoods, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bbq/grill area. Near San Diego Freeway, Marina Pacifica, California State University - Long Beach.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
26 Units Available
Cerritos
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,075
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,055
1175 sqft
Close to Los Cerritos Center. Apartments feature entryways with seating, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, living areas with plank flooring and bathrooms with large soaking tubs. On-site karaoke room, fitness center and sky lounge.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
23 Units Available
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$2,000
709 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1252 sqft
A luxury, upscale community in the heart of the community. Near I-405 Freeway. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, walk-in closet, and stainless steel appliance. On-site fresh water pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
21 Units Available
Cerritos
Cerritos Apartments
18944 Vickie Ave, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$1,649
379 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,308
912 sqft
Near local elementary school and parks, and close to Highway 91. One- to two-bedroom apartments come with hardwood floors and carpeting, air conditioning, walk-in closets and open floor plans. Community pool, gym, playground and laundry.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
$
34 Units Available
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,851
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,990
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,559
1145 sqft
Luxury apartment complex with salt water pool, private cabanas, entertainment lounge and formal dining room. Units have gourmet kitchens and master suites. Close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
2 Units Available
West Anaheim
Cross Roads Apartments
222 N Muller St, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1020 sqft
Cross Roads Apartment Homes welcomes you to the beautiful city of Anaheim.
Results within 10 miles of Cypress
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
52 Units Available
Santa Anita Park
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,880
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,841
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,148
1048 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
$
24 Units Available
The Colony
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave, Orange, CA
Studio
$1,989
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,243
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,753
1081 sqft
Resort-style living right off the I-5 and minutes from The Outlets at Orange. World class amenities include sparkling pool, coffee bar, and dog grooming area. Impressive interiors feature luxury granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
$
67 Units Available
UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,407
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,932
800 sqft
Recently renovated units with granite counters and hardwood floors. Very close to both California State University Fullerton and Hope International University. Lots of nearby dining options. Pool, media room, and 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 12:16am
$
120 Units Available
UCA
2404 Nutwood Ave, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
800 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Residents have access to clubhouse, pool table and fire pit. Next to California State University, Fullerton. Close to Orange Freeway.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 12:04am
$
27 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,542
767 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,527
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,605
1219 sqft
Be the first to call AMLI Park Broadway home.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
24 Units Available
Platinum Triangle
Core
1815 S Westside Drive, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$2,017
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,152
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,781
1235 sqft
Recently constructed residential community in the Platinum Triangle. Modern finishes, fully equipped kitchens, spacious rooms and abundant closet space. Elevator and business center for residents.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
14 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,989
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1023 sqft
Updated community with hardwood floors and granite countertops. In-unit laundry and patio or balcony in each unit. On-site amenities include a courtyard, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance. Updated appliances and bathroom.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
13 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,320
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,300
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,320
1247 sqft
Luxury living near the beach and Rainbow Lagoon Park. Fitness center features top-of-the-line equipment. Fully-equipped kitchens have Energy Star appliances. Sink your feet into plush carpeting.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
7 Units Available
Platinum Triangle
Vivere Lofts
1331 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,065
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1298 sqft
Refreshing, vibrant architecture. Right off I-5 near the Platinum Triangle. Beautiful courtyard, pool, hot tub area and clubhouse. Updated, luxurious amenities include granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Fullerton
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,755
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1003 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Residents have complete access to a clubhouse, grilling area, pool, hot tub and fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
Contact for Availability
Downtown Long Beach
The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street, Long Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Distinctive lofts, studios, One- and Two-Bedroom apartment homes perfectly poised between the financial district and pine avenue. This luxury community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
15 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,224
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,640
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1115 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
33 Units Available
Washington
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the Southern California lifestyle at The Breakwater Apartments in beautiful Huntington Beach! This beach side town (also known as Surf City, USA) is a place where cool & relaxed Orange County culture is a way of life.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
20 Units Available
Fountain Valley
Crystal Springs
10244 Warner Ave, Fountain Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
970 sqft
Community sits on the edge of a golf course and park, close to the San Diego Freeway. Landscaped courtyard, communal pool and gym. Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom units include granite counters and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 89

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
71 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,195
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,437
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,204
1171 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Private Tours by Appointment 2. Self-Guided Tours 3. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. There's nothing like living on Ocean Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
$
13 Units Available
Platinum Triangle
1818 Platinum Triangle
1818 S State College Blvd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1290 sqft
Lofty ceilings, exquisite bathtubs and built-in fireplaces make this Orange County apartment complex one of the most desirable around. Close to the Honda Center and I-5, onsite benefits include pool table, internet access and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
$
28 Units Available
Platinum Triangle
Parallel
1105 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,804
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,896
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1083 sqft
This modern community is in the heart of the city close to entertainment and restaurants. On-site amenities include concierge services, a fitness center, a rooftop deck, and a spa. Apartments offer quartz countertops.
City Guide for Cypress, CA

Welcome to Orange County! You’ve come to a place where the sun shines almost 365 days a year and California’s best beach towns are just a stone’s throw away. In the lovely suburb of Cypress, you’ll find a a wide variety of residents. But what about you? Where will you live in Cypress? Whether you are in search of luxury apartments with amenities like swimming pools, Jacuzzis, tennis courts, gyms, clubhouses and high-speed Internet – or a comfy house to rent that has parking and allows pets, y...

Having trouble with Craigslist Cypress? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Cypress, CA is still nicknamed “Dairy City,” though you’d be hard-pressed to find many fields or dairy farmers anymore. Today, the pleasant Los Angeles suburb, which sits directly east of Long Beach, is bustling with activity that includes great shopping malls, delicious restaurants, and a coffee shop on nearly every corner. Rentals in Cypress are not hard to find, though most require a one-year lease or more. That means you’ll want to give yourself enough time to find something you like. Once you’re in, you’re committed! But not to worry – Cypress offers a great assortment of luxury apartments, condominiums, townhouses, and full-sized houses for rent.

The town of 47,000 isn’t far from super upscale communities like Newport Beach, which makes rental prices on the higher end, even for California. The least expensive you’ll get away with around here is a one-bedroom apartment for about $900. (However, many one-bedrooms will be $1100 or 1200 and that doesn’t include utilities. Two and three-bedrooms move up to $1600 to $2,000.) That said, you get a lot of creature comforts with what you pay for. Almost every apartment in Cypress is luxurious and will offer a swimming pool, hot tub, fitness room, wifi, garden, terrace, balcony and a great maintenance team. There are also lots of very nice townhomes for rent in Cypress at comparable prices with the same types of amenities. Many allow pets.

If you are looking for a house for rent, there are plenty of options. In the northern part of town, there are two-bedrooms around $2,000 a month moving up to three and four-bedrooms for around $3,000. Prices are similar in other parts of town. Lots of homes for rent in Cypress are pet-friendly too as long as you put down a pet deposit (generally a couple hundred dollars). Most houses will have air conditioning, dishwashers, washer and dryer, walk-in closets, garages, and off-street parking.

If you are planning a move to Cypress, CA, we are confident you will find a sunny, pleasant community and comfortable place to live. Good luck with your search! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Cypress, CA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Cypress apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Cypress apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

