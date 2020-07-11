32 Apartments for rent in Cypress, CA with move-in specials

Welcome to Orange County! You’ve come to a place where the sun shines almost 365 days a year and California’s best beach towns are just a stone’s throw away. In the lovely suburb of Cypress, you’ll find a a wide variety of residents. But what about you? Where will you live in Cypress? Whether you are in search of luxury apartments with amenities like swimming pools, Jacuzzis, tennis courts, gyms, clubhouses and high-speed Internet – or a comfy house to rent that has parking and allows pets, y...

Cypress, CA is still nicknamed “Dairy City,” though you’d be hard-pressed to find many fields or dairy farmers anymore. Today, the pleasant Los Angeles suburb, which sits directly east of Long Beach, is bustling with activity that includes great shopping malls, delicious restaurants, and a coffee shop on nearly every corner. Rentals in Cypress are not hard to find, though most require a one-year lease or more. That means you’ll want to give yourself enough time to find something you like. Once you’re in, you’re committed! But not to worry – Cypress offers a great assortment of luxury apartments, condominiums, townhouses, and full-sized houses for rent.

The town of 47,000 isn’t far from super upscale communities like Newport Beach, which makes rental prices on the higher end, even for California. The least expensive you’ll get away with around here is a one-bedroom apartment for about $900. (However, many one-bedrooms will be $1100 or 1200 and that doesn’t include utilities. Two and three-bedrooms move up to $1600 to $2,000.) That said, you get a lot of creature comforts with what you pay for. Almost every apartment in Cypress is luxurious and will offer a swimming pool, hot tub, fitness room, wifi, garden, terrace, balcony and a great maintenance team. There are also lots of very nice townhomes for rent in Cypress at comparable prices with the same types of amenities. Many allow pets.

If you are looking for a house for rent, there are plenty of options. In the northern part of town, there are two-bedrooms around $2,000 a month moving up to three and four-bedrooms for around $3,000. Prices are similar in other parts of town. Lots of homes for rent in Cypress are pet-friendly too as long as you put down a pet deposit (generally a couple hundred dollars). Most houses will have air conditioning, dishwashers, washer and dryer, walk-in closets, garages, and off-street parking.

If you are planning a move to Cypress, CA, we are confident you will find a sunny, pleasant community and comfortable place to live. Good luck with your search! See more