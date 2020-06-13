Apartment List
78 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Cotati, CA

Finding an apartment in Cotati that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
185 Eagle Drive
185 Eagle Drive, Cotati, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1008 sqft
Quaint In Cotati Single Level 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Single level two bedroom two bath home with a 1 1/2 car garage. Vaulted ceilings through out main living areas and master bedroom.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
693 W Cotati Ave
693 West Cotati Avenue, Cotati, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1120 sqft
Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath rural residence is a must see! - Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath rural residence is a must see! Property can be provided furnished or unfurnished with all utilities included! Plenty of natural lighting throughout open floor
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
17 Units Available
Adega
541 Carlson Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,135
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1348 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
26 Units Available
Fiori Estates
5102 Dowdell Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,890
1346 sqft
Brand new luxury apartments in the heart of Sonoma Wine Country. Enjoy the saltwater pool, bocce courts, and the dog park with views of the rolling hills.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
13 Units Available
Windsor at Redwood Creek
600 Rohnert Park Expy W, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,985
1454 sqft
Newly revamped, smoke-free apartments close to Highway 101, with central air-conditioning, fireplaces, private patios, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a 24-hour business center, a dog park, and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
3 Units Available
The Palms
136 Santa Alicia Dr, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
660 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Palms in Rohnert Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
20 Units Available
The Lenox
400 Santa Alicia Dr, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,689
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
800 sqft
The Lenox offers apartment homes in a beautiful, tranquil community designed with you in mind. From our two sparkling swimming pools our brand new fitness center, The Lenox has all the amenities you expect plus the special touches that set us apart.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
The Reserve
5121 Dowdell Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,813
1551 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,048
1511 sqft
The Reserve is a beautiful Town-home community in gorgeous Sonoma County. Located right in Rohnert Park, California, our community offers luxury 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom two story town-homes for lease.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8915 Lancaster Drive
8915 Lancaster Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,950
1608 sqft
8915 Lancaster Drive Available 07/10/20 5 bedrooms, 2 baths Accepting Cosigners - Single level home with 5 bedrooms, and 2 full baths. Laminate floor in family room, halls, and dining room. Small pet is negotiable. This home accepts co signers.

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5319 Kelliann Place
5319 Kelliann Pl, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1838 sqft
5319 Kelliann Place Available 07/02/20 Excellent K-Section 2017 Construction 3 Bedroom Home / Video Walkthru - Hello friends, View a Video Walkthru Here: https://youtu.be/MDOAqx-V0fE We have a great 1838 sq ft 3 Bedroom/2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
5905 Keegan Place
5905 Keegan Pl, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1936 sqft
5905 Keegan Place Available 07/01/20 New 3/2.5 in Beautiful K Section - Beautiful 3 bed/ 2 bath, 1936 Sq. Ft. single level home recently built in sought after K section. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included, along with stainless appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
682 Santa Alicia Drive
682 Santa Alicia Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
697 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 1 full bath - lovely sunny deck.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7279 ADRIAN DRIVE
7279 Adrian Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1259 sqft
7279 ADRIAN DRIVE Available 07/15/20 3 BEDROOMS/2 BATHROOMS - As you enter this home you will Love the Open Spaciousness of the Living Room, Kitchen and Dining Area and all the Beaming Light from the Skylight and Beautiful Engineered Hardwood

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8034 Mason Drive
8034 Mason Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1883 sqft
8034 Mason Drive Available 06/19/20 M Section House - 4 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2 story house in Rohnert Park M Section.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
642 SANTA ALICIA DRIVE
642 Santa Alicia Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
642 Santa Alicia Drive in Rohnert Park - This recently upgraded 2 bedroom/ 1.5 bathroom end unit is what you've been looking for! Both new carpet and lifetime laminate flooring have been installed.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
708 Santa Alicia Drive
708 Santa Alicia Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
723 sqft
Lovely second-floor condo in A-Section of Rohnert Park! Large living/dining room combination. Brand new carpet in bedrooms. Includes a small rear patio with storage closet.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
Harvest Park
2327 Summer Creek Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1279 sqft
Located just minutes from parks, restaurants and nightlife. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes pool, parking, hot tub, gym and BBQ grills.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Vineyard Gardens
240 Burt St, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,082
816 sqft
Located on a beautiful hillside setting with easy access to downtown, shopping and dining. Apartments feature plenty of closet space, central air, in-home washer/dryer and gourmet kitchens.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1249 Honeybrook Place
1249 Honeybrook Place, Rohnert Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1809 sqft
1249 Honeybrook Place Available 07/03/20 4 Bed, 2 Bath Honeybrook Place Home For Rent! Pets Considered - Hello Friends, We have a spacious 4 Bedroom coming available early July. Rent will be $3500/month, $3750/deposit, 1 year lease agreement.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
657 Formschlag Ln # A
657 Formschlag Lane, Penngrove, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,398
900 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 06/15/20 Fully Furnished Cottage/Utilities included - Property Id: 278089 The fully furnished cottage have it all. Situated on a 13 acres with a main house next door but other then that is beautiful and very quiet.

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4547 Petaluma Blvd N 7
4547 Petaluma Blvd N, Sonoma County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
800 sqft
Cozy 2 Bedroom House with private fenced yard - Property Id: 273255 Do Not Drive By! This is a private road and it will disturb the tenants. Please set up a time to see it. This is a cozy 2 bedrooms 1 bath home that sits on 3 acres.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3617 Mount Vernon Rd
3617 Mount Vernon Road, Sonoma County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Charming Home Recently Updated Down Private Road! - This lovely home features new paint, carpet, laminate flooring and few updated appliances and fixtures. This property is a must see! Located in South Sebastopol.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1319 Hearn avenue
1319 Hearn Avenue, Roseland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
936 sqft
Old School Charm! Huge Backyard! Close to 101 and Downtown Santa Rosa - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Fireplace, beautiful hardwood floors, Washer/Dryer included. Detached garage with a huge backyard area. (RLNE5630130)
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
20 Units Available
Theatre Square Apartments
101 2nd St Suite 130, Petaluma, CA
Studio
$1,975
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1289 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown, near the Petaluma River. Stylish studio and one-bedroom apartments, all with loft-style interiors, granite counters, dishwashers and patios/balconies. Underground garage. Pool, gym and media room. Small pets welcome.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Cotati, CA

Finding an apartment in Cotati that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

