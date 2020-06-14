88 Apartments for rent in Corte Madera, CA with garage

In Spanish, the town's name means "chop wood," and comes from its heritage as a source for redwood lumber culled from the forests of Tamalpais which built much of San Francisco.

Set in green and lush Marin County, Corte Madera extends from the San Francisco Bay to Mt. Tamalpais. With about 9,000 residents, Corte Madera fits nicely with neighboring Larkspur, Mill Valley, Tiburon, and Strawberry. Desirable because of its natural beauty, wide range of local amenities, and access to San Francisco to the south and wine country to the north, Corte Madera is a great place to look for your next rental home. Encompassing four and a half square miles, including tidelands, the town is only 12 miles from San Francisco and enjoys considerably more sun than its peninsular neighbor to the south and more even than some of its Marin neighbors -- though if you need fog, just head for the hills, literally. As with most of coastal California, the area was originally part of a Mexican land grant, Ranch Corte Madera del Presidio, granted to John Reed in 1834 by Mexican Governor Jose Figueroa. Reed capitalized on the lumber industry and the town grew with the 1850 Gold Rush, arrival of the railroad, and development of ferry service into San Francisco. See more