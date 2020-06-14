88 Apartments for rent in Corte Madera, CA with garage
In Spanish, the town's name means "chop wood," and comes from its heritage as a source for redwood lumber culled from the forests of Tamalpais which built much of San Francisco.
Set in green and lush Marin County, Corte Madera extends from the San Francisco Bay to Mt. Tamalpais. With about 9,000 residents, Corte Madera fits nicely with neighboring Larkspur, Mill Valley, Tiburon, and Strawberry. Desirable because of its natural beauty, wide range of local amenities, and access to San Francisco to the south and wine country to the north, Corte Madera is a great place to look for your next rental home. Encompassing four and a half square miles, including tidelands, the town is only 12 miles from San Francisco and enjoys considerably more sun than its peninsular neighbor to the south and more even than some of its Marin neighbors -- though if you need fog, just head for the hills, literally. As with most of coastal California, the area was originally part of a Mexican land grant, Ranch Corte Madera del Presidio, granted to John Reed in 1834 by Mexican Governor Jose Figueroa. Reed capitalized on the lumber industry and the town grew with the 1850 Gold Rush, arrival of the railroad, and development of ferry service into San Francisco. See more
Corte Madera apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.