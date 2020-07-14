326 1/2 Jefferson St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking internet access

Cozy small home, paved alley access - Property Id: 102494



Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath, small home, located on an R2 lot (two home lot), this home faces paved alley, so has alley access. Small yard. Parking pad for ONE car. Includes refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher appliances. Hookup available for most apartment sized stackable washer and dryer units (washer/dryer NOT included). Tenant is responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. No smoking. No pets preferred. For use as private single family residence only. No home based businesses allowed on property. Work from home remotely on your laptop using your own internet without including the property in any way is okay. Any question, please ask. Renters insurance required. If interested, please respond via TurboTenant or email barbsgoldens@gmail.com and use RENTAL in the subject line and I will reply back to you as soon as possible. Please make sure your email is correct on the lead questionnaire for me to respond. Viewing by appointment only.

No Pets Allowed



