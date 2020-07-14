All apartments in Coalinga
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

326 1/2 Jefferson St.

326 1/2 Jefferson St · No Longer Available
Location

326 1/2 Jefferson St, Coalinga, CA 93210

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
internet access
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Cozy small home, paved alley access - Property Id: 102494

Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath, small home, located on an R2 lot (two home lot), this home faces paved alley, so has alley access. Small yard. Parking pad for ONE car. Includes refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher appliances. Hookup available for most apartment sized stackable washer and dryer units (washer/dryer NOT included). Tenant is responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. No smoking. No pets preferred. For use as private single family residence only. No home based businesses allowed on property. Work from home remotely on your laptop using your own internet without including the property in any way is okay. Any question, please ask. Renters insurance required. If interested, please respond via TurboTenant or email barbsgoldens@gmail.com and use RENTAL in the subject line and I will reply back to you as soon as possible. Please make sure your email is correct on the lead questionnaire for me to respond. Viewing by appointment only.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102494
Property Id 102494

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5919213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

