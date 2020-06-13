Apartment List
CA
/
clovis
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:18 AM

39 Apartments for rent in Clovis, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3031 Austin Lane
3031 Austin Ln, Clovis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1750 sqft
- Loma Vista by Wilson Homes is a new neighborhood of single-family homes located within Clovis Unified School District in close proximity to Clovis East High School, Reyburn Intermediate school and Freedom Elementary school.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
254 W. Chennault
254 West Chennault Avenue, Clovis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1458 sqft
Herndon/Peach in Clovis, near Buchanan, shopping & more! - This home offers nice amenities. Close to hwy 168. (RLNE5852002)

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1456 Plymouth Rock Road
1456 Plymouth Rock Way, Clovis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1100 sqft
REMODELED Condo! - This Custom REMODELED single story condo located in the Cape Cod Town-homes community has approximately 1100 square feet with vaulted ceilings, a living room, dining area, vinyl flooring throughout, custom tile flooring in

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1536 N Whiteash Ave.
1536 North Whiteash Avenue, Clovis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2725 sqft
1536 N Whiteash Ave.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3342 Junipero Ave
3342 Junipero Ave, Clovis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1870 sqft
You just found this beautiful new home in Clovis! Don't miss out on being the first to live here! - Update: Move in Special - call us to find out how you can get $300 off your first months rent! Beautiful style meets modern new conveniences in this

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1619 N Monaco Ln
1619 North Monaco Lane, Clovis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1650 sqft
Beautiful North Clovis 3/3 - This beautiful European Quarter home offers space for everyone. One bedroom and bath on the main floor. Upstairs offers 2 spacious rooms, including master suite, and additional loft/office and laundry.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3621 Elevations Way
3621 Elevations Way, Clovis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1413 sqft
3621 Elevations Way Available 07/13/20 Move In Harlan Ranch Home - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Baths 1413sf, 2 single car garages Upgraded wood look flooring Two-tone paint throughout Patio for outdoor dining (RLNE4764984)

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1886 N Highland Ave.
1886 North Highland Avenue, Clovis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1443 sqft
1886 N Highland Ave.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2587 Harvard Ave.
2587 Harvard Avenue, Clovis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1242 sqft
COMING SOON!! APPLY NOW! DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS! - For current availability/application(s): visit our live website at www.cvhomes.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3623 Vermont Ln
3623 Vermont Lane, Clovis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1280 sqft
3623 Vermont Ln Available 06/19/20 Harlan Ranch Patio Home Available for Lease! - -European Wathen-Castano Home in Harlan Ranch -Community offers: Parks/Picnic Areas/ Barbeques/Walking and Bike Trails/ Huge Playground and Olympic size pool -Spacious

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
36 W. Prescott Ave
36 W Prescott Ave, Clovis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2265 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 3 Bath home in Clovis - Stunning home in the gated Kings Crossing. No expense was spared in this beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath home with formal living and dining rooms. Large family with beautiful fireplace.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1552 Goshen Avenue
1552 Goshen Avenue, Clovis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1519 sqft
- This single family home has approximately 1519 square feet with a living room, dining area, carpet flooring, NEW vinyl flooring in kitchen and bathrooms, tile counters, electric range, dishwasher, NEW refrigerator, garbage disposal; fireplace,
Results within 1 mile of Clovis

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3434 El Dorado Avenue
3434 El Dorado Ave, Fresno County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1900 sqft
3434 El Dorado Avenue Available 06/15/20 Welcome to Loma Vista! - This two-story home was designed by Wilson Homes and offers an open floor plan with a great room, dining area & spacious kitchen w/ island.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2915 E. Eclipse Ave
2915 E Eclipse Ave, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1458 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2Bath in CLovis North School district - Beautiful single level home in Clovis North School district! This home situated on an optimum North/South facing lot has been beautifully maintained by the present owners.
Results within 5 miles of Clovis
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
42 Units Available
Cascades
9375 N Saybrook Dr, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1232 sqft
Pet-friendly, wooded community dotted with water features. Floor plans have a wood-burning fireplace and attached garage. Amenities include a pool, tennis courts, and basketball court. Near several parks, and minutes from Yosemite Freeway.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
20 Units Available
Dominion Heights
1164 E Perrin Ave, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1151 sqft
Minutes from Liberty Elementary School. Lots of on-site amenities, including a fitness center, "Central Park" for pets and a clubhouse. Updated apartments with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings and USB charger outlets.
Verified

1 of 105

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
4 Units Available
University Plaza
5469 N Cedar Ave, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
870 sqft
Make University Plaza Apartments your destination and enjoy life's simple pleasures! University Plaza Apartments is located in the heart of Fresno just across the Bulldog Stadium.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
$
11 Units Available
Springs-Fresno
7511 N 1st St, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1366 sqft
Luxurious units include air conditioning, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, pool, and on-site laundry. Conveniently located close to schools and parks.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
2 Units Available
Arbor Place
5449 N 10th St, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
937 sqft
One and two bedroom apartments located just minutes from Cal State University at Fresno. Interiors feature washer/dryer hookup and outdoor space. Community is pet-friendly and has a new fitness center.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3112 N 9th St
3112 North 9th Street, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1430 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE5855311)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10582 E Ravenswood Way
10582 East Ravenswood Way, Fresno County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1951 sqft
10582 E Ravenswood Way Available 07/01/20 Quail Lake Home for Lease - 4 Bedroom/2 Bath/2 Car Garage Open kitchen/great room concept Extra room for dining room or office at front of home with large bay window New 2 tone paint throughout interior New

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
4 Units Available
Landing at Fancher Creek Apartments
5122 East Olive Avenue, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$849
2 Bedrooms
$909
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
OPEN MONDAY SATURDAY 8-5pm APPLICATION FEE $30 PER ADULT This Apartment Features: GATED COMMUNITY *Air Conditioning *Cable Ready *Central Air and Heating *Dishwasher *Fully-equipped Kitchens *Private Balcony or Patio *Refrigerator *Spacious

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
21934 Oak Glen Ln
21934 Oak Glen Lane, Fresno County, CA
6 Bedrooms
$3,695
THIS IS A RENT TO OWN ONLY - NOT A RENTAL. Will Require an initial $40K Down Payment. This does credit the home price. CREDIT ISSUES WE CAN WORK WITH. Credit Repair Available. Home Price is $749,900.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1507 E. Sample Avenue
1507 East Sample Avenue, Fresno, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1800 sqft
1507 E.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Clovis, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Clovis renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

