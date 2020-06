Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 3 Bath home in Clovis - Stunning home in the gated Kings Crossing. No expense was spared in this beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath home with formal living and dining rooms. Large family with beautiful fireplace. Beautiful kitchen with Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Stunning wood floors throughout, except in the bedrooms. Serene back yard with flagstone patio,barbeque, flagstone fireplace and workbench. 2 car garage with built in cabinets. This house is a must see..



(RLNE5652040)