Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated

Great home available in a great location!! Ready to move in May 1st! - » European Parc; Camden model

» Impeccable north Clovis location; S/Shepherd & E/Willow

» 3 Bedrooms +Den / 2.5 Baths / 2-car Garage

» 1616 sf of living area on approx 3312 sf lot

» Open kitchen w/ tile and upgraded maple cabinets

» Den off of the kitchen

» Master suite downstairs w/guest bathroom downstairs

» Upstairs has 2 bedrooms and a full bath

» Separate laundry room

» Custom paint in living areas

» Professionally landscaped front & back yards with automatic sprinkler system

» Clovis Unified School District:

» Garfield Elementary

» Alta Sierra Middle School

» Buchanan High School

» Flexible lease terms available

» Pets negotiable (subject to pet policy)



(RLNE2175416)