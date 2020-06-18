All apartments in Clovis
1619 N Monaco Ln
1619 N Monaco Ln

1619 North Monaco Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1619 North Monaco Lane, Clovis, CA 93619

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful North Clovis 3/3 - This beautiful European Quarter home offers space for everyone. One bedroom and bath on the main floor. Upstairs offers 2 spacious rooms, including master suite, and additional loft/office and laundry. Open main level floor plan with tons of storage space, large walk in pantry and large kitchen with breakfast bar. Back yard patio sits right off the kitchen and is perfect for entertaining. Property is located in family-friendly gated community, with parks and walking trails, and is just a short walk from Buchanan Educational Center.

(RLNE5703394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1619 N Monaco Ln have any available units?
1619 N Monaco Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clovis, CA.
Is 1619 N Monaco Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1619 N Monaco Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1619 N Monaco Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1619 N Monaco Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clovis.
Does 1619 N Monaco Ln offer parking?
No, 1619 N Monaco Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1619 N Monaco Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1619 N Monaco Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1619 N Monaco Ln have a pool?
No, 1619 N Monaco Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1619 N Monaco Ln have accessible units?
No, 1619 N Monaco Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1619 N Monaco Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1619 N Monaco Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1619 N Monaco Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1619 N Monaco Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
