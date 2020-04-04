All apartments in Clovis
Find more places like 1552 Goshen Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clovis, CA
/
1552 Goshen Avenue
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

1552 Goshen Avenue

1552 Goshen Avenue · (559) 340-4630
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Clovis
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1552 Goshen Avenue, Clovis, CA 93611

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1552 Goshen Avenue · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1519 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
- This single family home has approximately 1519 square feet with a living room, dining area, carpet flooring, NEW vinyl flooring in kitchen and bathrooms, tile counters, electric range, dishwasher, NEW refrigerator, garbage disposal; fireplace, laundry hook ups, central heat & air, 2-car garage with electric opener, front and backyard with automatic sprinklers, covered patio. From Nees Avenue, go south on N. Sunnyside Ave, Turn left onto Fallbrook Ave, then left on Goshen Ave. Close to schools, parks and shopping. Renter's Insurance Required. One Year Lease Required. No Pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5649237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1552 Goshen Avenue have any available units?
1552 Goshen Avenue has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1552 Goshen Avenue have?
Some of 1552 Goshen Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1552 Goshen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1552 Goshen Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1552 Goshen Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1552 Goshen Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clovis.
Does 1552 Goshen Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1552 Goshen Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1552 Goshen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1552 Goshen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1552 Goshen Avenue have a pool?
No, 1552 Goshen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1552 Goshen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1552 Goshen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1552 Goshen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1552 Goshen Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1552 Goshen Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1552 Goshen Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1552 Goshen Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Clovis 2 BedroomsClovis Apartments with Balcony
Clovis Apartments with PoolClovis Dog Friendly Apartments
Clovis Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fresno, CAMerced, CA
Hanford, CAVisalia, CA
Tulare, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-Fresno
Merced College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity