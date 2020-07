Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Spacious Clovis Condo - Spacious one bedroom condo in north Clovis. This property is nicely updated and includes an attached two car garage, large outdoor patio, beautiful brick fireplace, and all appliances, including washer and dryer. The complex is immaculate and includes a community pool. Yard care, pool care, and all HOA fees are paid by owner.



(RLNE4953779)