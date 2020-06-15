590 S Cloverdale Blvd

Amenities

This Beautiful 3-Bedroom 2-Bath Home is Tucked Away Behind a Small Vineyard - Enjoy life on your own small vineyard, with beautiful mountain views.



This Beautiful 3-Bedroom 2-Bath home is tucked away behind a small vineyard with beautiful mountain views, yet centrally located in town. The home has been completely renovated with an open floor plan, wood burning fireplace, energy efficient fixtures and the property is completely fenced. Everything is new, from the roof to the interior furnishings to the exterior paint. Enjoy the large open kitchen with butcher block counter tops and stainless-steel appliance. Large open living room space with a wood burning fireplace. And a very large yard, with plenty of room for gardening, or to simply make it your own. The property has a large garage / workshop area with a large private wrap around driveway. This home is ready for you, your friends and family to enjoy.



Rent: $2950.00

Security Deposit: $4425.00

One Year Lease



