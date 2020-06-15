All apartments in Cloverdale
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

590 S Cloverdale Blvd

590 South Cloverdale Boulevard · (707) 888-2883
Location

590 South Cloverdale Boulevard, Cloverdale, CA 95425

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 590 S Cloverdale Blvd · Avail. now

$2,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Beautiful 3-Bedroom 2-Bath Home is Tucked Away Behind a Small Vineyard - Enjoy life on your own small vineyard, with beautiful mountain views.

This Beautiful 3-Bedroom 2-Bath home is tucked away behind a small vineyard with beautiful mountain views, yet centrally located in town. The home has been completely renovated with an open floor plan, wood burning fireplace, energy efficient fixtures and the property is completely fenced. Everything is new, from the roof to the interior furnishings to the exterior paint. Enjoy the large open kitchen with butcher block counter tops and stainless-steel appliance. Large open living room space with a wood burning fireplace. And a very large yard, with plenty of room for gardening, or to simply make it your own. The property has a large garage / workshop area with a large private wrap around driveway. This home is ready for you, your friends and family to enjoy.

Rent: $2950.00
Security Deposit: $4425.00
One Year Lease

Call 707-888-2883
DRE# 01999308

(RLNE5812455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 590 S Cloverdale Blvd have any available units?
590 S Cloverdale Blvd has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 590 S Cloverdale Blvd have?
Some of 590 S Cloverdale Blvd's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 590 S Cloverdale Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
590 S Cloverdale Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 590 S Cloverdale Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 590 S Cloverdale Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cloverdale.
Does 590 S Cloverdale Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 590 S Cloverdale Blvd does offer parking.
Does 590 S Cloverdale Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 590 S Cloverdale Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 590 S Cloverdale Blvd have a pool?
No, 590 S Cloverdale Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 590 S Cloverdale Blvd have accessible units?
No, 590 S Cloverdale Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 590 S Cloverdale Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 590 S Cloverdale Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 590 S Cloverdale Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 590 S Cloverdale Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
