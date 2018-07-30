Amenities
735 Downing Avenue Available 06/12/20 Early June 2020! Close to Bidwell Park! Check out the video! - $1754/monthly $2200 deposit 1 year lease. This 3bd 2ba with a 2 car pass through garage offers wood flooring, central heat/air, decorative fireplace, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, large backyard, covered back patio!
Garbage and light landscaping included with rent!
*Renters insurance required before move in
**If you have central heat and air, there is an additional $10/month filter replacement program fee
(RLNE1978351)