All apartments in Chico
Find more places like 735 Downing Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chico, CA
/
735 Downing Avenue
Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:30 AM

735 Downing Avenue

735 Downing Avenue · (530) 566-9223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chico
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

735 Downing Avenue, Chico, CA 95926

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 735 Downing Avenue · Avail. now

$1,754

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
735 Downing Avenue Available 06/12/20 Early June 2020! Close to Bidwell Park! Check out the video! - $1754/monthly $2200 deposit 1 year lease. This 3bd 2ba with a 2 car pass through garage offers wood flooring, central heat/air, decorative fireplace, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, large backyard, covered back patio!

Garbage and light landscaping included with rent!
*Renters insurance required before move in
**If you have central heat and air, there is an additional $10/month filter replacement program fee

(RLNE1978351)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 735 Downing Avenue have any available units?
735 Downing Avenue has a unit available for $1,754 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 735 Downing Avenue have?
Some of 735 Downing Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 735 Downing Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
735 Downing Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 735 Downing Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 735 Downing Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chico.
Does 735 Downing Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 735 Downing Avenue does offer parking.
Does 735 Downing Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 735 Downing Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 735 Downing Avenue have a pool?
No, 735 Downing Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 735 Downing Avenue have accessible units?
No, 735 Downing Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 735 Downing Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 735 Downing Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 735 Downing Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 735 Downing Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 735 Downing Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Acacia
808 W 2nd Ave
Chico, CA 95926
Eaton Village
100 Penzance Ave
Chico, CA 95973

Similar Pages

Chico Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChico Apartments with Parking
Chico Apartments with Washer-DryerChico Dog Friendly Apartments
Chico Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Linda, CARed Bluff, CAOroville East, CA
Oroville, CAAnderson, CA
Yuba City, CALake Wildwood, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-Chico
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity