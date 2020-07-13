/
pet friendly apartments
26 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Castaic, CA
Promenade at Town Center
24905 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,940
1398 sqft
Walking distance to the Santa Clara River and a short drive to shopping and major freeways. One, two, and three-bedroom units in three-story buildings, all with fireplaces, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry facilities. Pet friendly.
Montecito
24640 Town Center Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
Studio
$1,893
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,939
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1135 sqft
Plenty of room right off the water on Magic Mountain Parkway. Trees and shaded landscape. Big kitchens with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Units have fireplaces. Pool, sauna, fire pit and bike storage.
Portofino
24452 Valencia Blvd, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1073 sqft
Just minutes away from Interstate 5, these newly renovated apartments are walking distance to dining and shopping, including the Valencia Town Center Mall. Complete with new appliances, en-suite bathrooms and access to a 24-hour fitness center.
Skycrest
27800 McBean Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,940
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1053 sqft
Gated community in the hills overlooking the Valencia Valley, just minutes from I-5. One- and two-bedroom units, all with walk-in closets, dishwashers, and patio/balconies. Common areas include a 24-hour gym, pool, and hot tub.
The Madison at Town Center
24555 Town Center Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,205
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,436
1527 sqft
Within walking distance of Santa Clarita's Town Center shopping and dining. The four-story buildings feature European charm, upgraded appliances, private outdoor spaces and in-unit laundries. Amenities include a cinema room, a pool and a gym.
Provence at Valencia
28160 McBean Pky, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,169
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,916
1444 sqft
Recently renovated units feature hardwood flooring and are furnished. Pet-friendly community is conveniently located adjacent to McBean Parkway. Residents have access to a swimming pool, hot tub, garage parking and 24-hour gym.
28721 Coal Mountain Court
28721 Coal Mountain Court, Los Angeles County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2141 sqft
Wonderful West Hills residence for lease! CASTILLO home just steps from Desirable and Award winning WEST CREEK ACADEMY a 2016 Honor Roll school, California NEWER West Hills residence for lease! CASTILLO home just steps from Desirable and Award
27230 Valderrama Drive
27230 Valderrama Drive, Stevenson Ranch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1901 sqft
Westridge 3 Bedroom Rental Home in Valenica! - Santa Clarita Rental located off of Sycamore Meadow in Westridge Valencia. This home offers 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms and 1901 sq.ft. of living space. Available Now! Masks required for all showings.
Valencia Northbridge
27502 Berkshire Hills Place
27502 Berkshire Hills Place, Santa Clarita, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
2200 sqft
27502 Berkshire Hills Place Available 07/30/20 COMING SOON! Northbridge Community 5 Bedroom Rental Home in Valencia! - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of Grandview Drive and Chadsford Drive in the Northbridge Community of Valencia.
Oakmont of Santa Clarita
28650 Newhall Ranch Rd, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$7,895
1193 sqft
Gorgeous Assisted Living Retirement Apartment Home, including a secure memory care neighborhood for residents who require.
Results within 10 miles of Castaic
Canyon Ridge
23645 Meadowridge Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1000 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Parc Chateaux
24979 Constitution Ave, Stevenson Ranch, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,131
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,462
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-style home with luxury amenities like a sparkling pool with cabanas and hot tub, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Recently updated interiors boast soaking tubs and stainless steel appliances.
The Village
23700 Valle del Oro, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, California, the apartments at The Village Apartment Homes provide an endless variety of amenities and designer apartment floor plans amid a beautifully landscaped retreat.
The Terrace Apartments
21311 Alder Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,659
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,236
1070 sqft
The Terrace Apartment Homes, located in beautiful Santa Clarita, California, offers apartments with style and luxury at an affordable price! Check out our available Santa Clarita apartments and you'll see that we have spacious, open floor plans, a
Canyon Terrace Apartments
22640 Garzota Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
880 sqft
Recently renovated units surrounded by plenty of greenspace. Fully equipped kitchens, air conditioning and on-site laundry. Wheelchair accessible, large swimming pool, BBQ and picnic area, clubhouse and coffee bar.
Northglen
23516 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,170
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1149 sqft
Close to Valencia Town Center Mall. Spacious apartments with fireplaces, fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies. Residents' amenities include a media room, sauna, gym, and swimming pool. On-site car park.
The Retreat
22900 Oak Ridge Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1126 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, The Retreat is a rare find! The spacious Santa Clarita, CA apartment homes with fully renovated interiors are the perfect place to call home.
Canyon Country Villas
26741 Isabella Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,703
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,783
1009 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, California, the apartments at Canyon Country Villas provide an endless variety of amenities and designer apartment floor plans amid a beautifully landscaped retreat.
Canyon Crest
23639 Newhall Ave, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1122 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Stonecreek Apartment Homes
23855 Arroyo Park Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,075
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to StoneCreek and Arbor Lane Apartment Homes! A beautiful paradise awaits you in Valencia, California where StoneCreek and Arbor Lane Apartment Homes reside and your worries fade
IMT Stevenson Ranch
25399 The Old Rd, Stevenson Ranch, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amenities in community include bike storage, clubhouse, hot tub, pool, fire pit and volleyball. Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and fireplace. Located close to I-5.
20402 Delight Street
20402 Delight Street, Santa Clarita, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
1650 sqft
Great Ranch Styled 4 bedroom and 2 bath home in a quiet neighborhood only blocks away form Rio Vista Elementary School. The home has been updated in recent years. In addition the home does have an office.
21502 Stover Flat Court
21502 Stover Flat Court, Los Angeles County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1680 sqft
21502 Stover Flat Court Available 04/10/20 COMING SOON! 3 Bedroom Home in Santa Clarita. - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of Copper Hill Drive and Old Spanish Trail in the Haskell Canyon Ranch Community of Santa Clarita.
22953 Sycamore Creek
22953 Sycamore Creek Drive, Santa Clarita, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1378 sqft
Four Bedroom Single Story House in Valencia - **MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS PENDING** NO MORE SHOWINGS AT THIS TIME Nicely remodeled one story home in Valencia.
