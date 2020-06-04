10260 Vista De La Cruz

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

*******Classic Mt. Helix Ranch Style Home*******4+bedrooms/3 bathrooms on large lot. - This ranch style home is located in the foothills of Mt. Helix on quiet street with fantastic neighbors.

Very private property that sits up off the road at the end of a long, private drive.



Newly refinished original hardwood floors, remodeled bathrooms, and spacious living room with beautiful view! Large downstairs bonus room with private slider that extends to patio overlooking the property.



Central heating but no AC, 2 portable AC units included



Two car garage with plenty of parking.



Home is available now for $3395 per month, and a $3395 security deposit.



Please contact 619-697-0602 for showings.



(RLNE3232862)