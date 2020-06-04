All apartments in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
Home
/
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
/
10260 Vista De La Cruz
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

10260 Vista De La Cruz

10260 Vista De La Cruz · No Longer Available
Location

10260 Vista De La Cruz, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA 91941
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*******Classic Mt. Helix Ranch Style Home*******4+bedrooms/3 bathrooms on large lot. - This ranch style home is located in the foothills of Mt. Helix on quiet street with fantastic neighbors.
Very private property that sits up off the road at the end of a long, private drive.

Newly refinished original hardwood floors, remodeled bathrooms, and spacious living room with beautiful view! Large downstairs bonus room with private slider that extends to patio overlooking the property.

Central heating but no AC, 2 portable AC units included

Two car garage with plenty of parking.

Home is available now for $3395 per month, and a $3395 security deposit.

Please contact 619-697-0602 for showings.

(RLNE3232862)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10260 Vista De La Cruz have any available units?
10260 Vista De La Cruz doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA.
What amenities does 10260 Vista De La Cruz have?
Some of 10260 Vista De La Cruz's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10260 Vista De La Cruz currently offering any rent specials?
10260 Vista De La Cruz is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10260 Vista De La Cruz pet-friendly?
No, 10260 Vista De La Cruz is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix.
Does 10260 Vista De La Cruz offer parking?
Yes, 10260 Vista De La Cruz offers parking.
Does 10260 Vista De La Cruz have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10260 Vista De La Cruz does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10260 Vista De La Cruz have a pool?
No, 10260 Vista De La Cruz does not have a pool.
Does 10260 Vista De La Cruz have accessible units?
No, 10260 Vista De La Cruz does not have accessible units.
Does 10260 Vista De La Cruz have units with dishwashers?
No, 10260 Vista De La Cruz does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10260 Vista De La Cruz have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10260 Vista De La Cruz has units with air conditioning.

