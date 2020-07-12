Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:29 PM

40 Apartments for rent in Capitola, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Capitola apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Landing at Capitola
3045 Capitola Rd, Capitola, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,655
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-appointed homes with gourmet kitchens and high-speed internet access. Lots of community offerings, including assigned parking and on-site laundry. Near Capitola Mall, Capitola Beach and Jade Street Park.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1425 45th Avenue #4
1425 45th Avenue, Capitola, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
925 sqft
Updated 2 Bedroom Condo Blocks From The Beach! - This sweet upstairs 2 bedroom 1 bath condo is in walking distance to Capitola Mall, the Capitola Village, on the bus line and less than a mile to the beach! This unit is nestled in wonderful Capitola

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1925 46th Ave. #93
1925 46th Avenue, Capitola, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
865 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo In The Villas Of Capitola! - Great single level condo in the Villas of Capitola. Quiet complex offers a community swimming pool, spa and coin-op laundry.
Results within 1 mile of Capitola

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1209 Andrew Ln
1209 Andrew Lane, Santa Cruz County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1156 sqft
Sunny and Spacious Capitola Condo! - Terms: One year lease (with owner option to renew) Utilities: Tenant responsible for PG&E; owner pays water & garbage Landscaping: Owner provides back patio landscaping (quarterly); HOA maintains common

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5485 Soquel Dr.
5485 Soquel Drive, Soquel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1086 sqft
!!Rent & Security Deposit Reduced!! 3Bd/1.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2864 Lindsay Lane
2864 Lindsay Lane, Soquel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1239 sqft
$3200 - 3BD/2.5BA Townhouse in Soquel with Updated Appliances! - Lovely townhouse available for rent! This well-maintained and fully equipped unit nestled in a peaceful cul-de-sac in Soquel.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3235 Papermill Rd.
3235 Paper Mill Rd, Soquel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2000 sqft
Historic 4bed/1.5 bath in Soquel - Historic home at the end of a quiet well kept Soquel neighborhood street. Hardwood and tile floors throughout.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4700 Nova Dr.
4700 Nova Drive, Pleasure Point, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2276 sqft
4700 Nova Dr. Available 07/17/20 PHOTOS COMING SOON - Excellent 4bed/3bath in Opal Cliffs - Location, Location, Location - Must see this spacious 4bed/3bath single level home on an large lot in the coveted Opal Cliffs Neighborhood.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3282 Winkle Ave.
3282 Winkle Ave, Santa Cruz County, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
611 sqft
Brand New 1 bed apartment with Separate Entrance - Don't miss out on this brand new 1 bedroom/1 bath apartment. Open concept living with beautiful kitchen countertops and cabinets.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2910 Leotar Circle
2910 Leotar Circle, Santa Cruz County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1448 sqft
Spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath End Unit Townhome In Santa Cruz - Wonderful townhome style end unit in great central location close to everything.
Results within 5 miles of Capitola
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
67 Units Available
Downtown Santa Cruz
Nanda on Pacific
1457 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA
Studio
$2,662
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,666
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,243
1051 sqft
Come home to Nanda on Pacific. Enjoy relaxing community amenities just minutes from downtown Santa Cruz, the beach and UC Santa Cruz. We’re in the middle of everywhere you want to be.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
15 Units Available
Westside
Cypress Point
101 Felix St, Santa Cruz, CA
Studio
$1,935
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,105
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
771 sqft
Luxury living within walking distance of Neary Lagoon Park and the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. Covered parking, outdoor BBQ and courtyard facilities, and a well-equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
7 Units Available
Downtown Santa Cruz
1010 Pacific Apartments
1010 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,261
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1010 Pacific Apartments offers sleek urban living in the heart of Santa Cruz, just moments from the boardwalk near Highway 1 and 17. Responding specifically to your needs, sophisticated designs feature one, two and three bedroom arrangements.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
16 Units Available
Five55 Pacific
555 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA
Studio
$2,410
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,569
609 sqft
Located near Crabtree Mall, NC State University and Cary Towne Center. Units with fireplaces, carpeting, private patios/balconies, and kitchen appliances. Tennis court and outdoor pool for residents.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
230 Rio Del Mar #G
230 Rio del Mar Blvd, Rio del Mar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,999
1000 sqft
230 Rio Del Mar #G Available 11/01/20 November 20 to March 21 Fully Furnished Beautiful Oceanview 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Short Term Lease Available - KEY FEATURES Year Built: 1975 Sq Footage: 1,000 sqft.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
222 Via Trinita
222 Via Trinita, Rio del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1922 sqft
222 Via Trinita Available 07/28/20 Aptos Home in Seascape - A two story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Seascape neighborhood. Washer & Dryer Hook-Ups. 2 car garage. Call Bailey Property Management at 831 685-8588 for more information.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Beach HIll
75 Front ST 1
75 Front St, Santa Cruz, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
1116 sqft
Location, Location, Location - This amazing Beach Hill large, fully remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 full bath view townhouse is one block to the ocean, beach, and wharf. Amazing views of the ocean (from patio), mountains and city.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1250 River St
1250 River Street, Santa Cruz, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,700
Newer LARGE Duplex - Newer unit. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom. First month, last month and deposit to move in. This unit is available July 1st amenities include: green construction (low energy usage). Large living space. Ceiling fans. Large closets.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
148 Campbell St
148 Campbell Street, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2bd/1Ba Centrally Located Cottage - Terms: One year lease (with owner option to renew) Utilities: Water and Garbage included.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
231 Florence Dr
231 Florence Drive, Rio del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1425 sqft
3Bed Home in Rio Del Mar - Pets Welcomed! - Terms: One year lease (with owner option to renew) Utilities: Tenant responsible for water, garbage & PG&E Landscaping: Included Parking: Garage, Driveway and Street Parking, as permitted.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westside
312 Escalona Dr.
312 Escalona Drive, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1080 sqft
312 Escalona Dr. Available 07/27/20 Spacious 2Bd/1.5Ba Recently upgraded Westside Condo ! - Terms: Lease up to 1 Year (with owner option to renew) Utilities: Tenant responsible for PG&E.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Beach HIll
212 VILLA MAR VISTA
212 Villa Mar Vis, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1450 sqft
Beach Hill 3 bedroom 3 bath beauty with Bay Views.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Santa Cruz
606 Washington ST
606 Washington Street, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
850 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom/1 bath available for rent starting on August 1st, 2020. This is a downstairs unit in a duplex ideally located on a quiet street in downtown Santa Cruz.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Eastside
135 May AVE B
135 May Ave, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1150 sqft
Property Overview: - 3 bedrooms 2 baths - About 1150sqft - 1 car garage - Washer/dryer hookups - Dishwasher - Garbage disposal - Central Heat - Fireplace - Nice backyard space - Last house on the block with only one neighbor adjacent to home -
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Capitola, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Capitola apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

