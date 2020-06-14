Apartment List
/
CA
/
capitola
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 PM

12 Apartments for rent in Capitola, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Capitola renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
801 Capitola Ave
801 Capitola Avenue, Capitola, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
Updated 2 bed/1 bath in Capitola - This charming Capitola home has been mostly remodeled. You will find gorgeous, refinished hardwood flooring throughout, brand new modern bathroom and 2 decent size bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Capitola
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Westside
15 Units Available
Cypress Point
101 Felix St, Santa Cruz, CA
Studio
$2,015
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
771 sqft
Luxury living within walking distance of Neary Lagoon Park and the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. Covered parking, outdoor BBQ and courtyard facilities, and a well-equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Downtown Santa Cruz
8 Units Available
1010 Pacific Apartments
1010 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,347
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1010 Pacific Apartments offers sleek urban living in the heart of Santa Cruz, just moments from the boardwalk near Highway 1 and 17. Responding specifically to your needs, sophisticated designs feature one, two and three bedroom arrangements.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
20 Units Available
Five55 Pacific
555 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA
Studio
$2,410
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,710
609 sqft
Located near Crabtree Mall, NC State University and Cary Towne Center. Units with fireplaces, carpeting, private patios/balconies, and kitchen appliances. Tennis court and outdoor pool for residents.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Downtown Santa Cruz
73 Units Available
Nanda on Pacific
1457 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA
Studio
$2,662
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,966
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,743
1051 sqft
Come home to Nanda on Pacific. Enjoy relaxing community amenities just minutes from downtown Santa Cruz, the beach and UC Santa Cruz. We’re in the middle of everywhere you want to be.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
222 Jackson ST
222 Jackson Street, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1376 sqft
Available to see June 15th from10-4:00 ready for move in July 1 photos on zillow are not correct, the studio in the back is a separate rental unit. Beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom home with ...

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Beach HIll
1 Unit Available
75 Front ST 1
75 Front St, Santa Cruz, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
1116 sqft
Location, Location, Location - This amazing Beach Hill large, fully remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 full bath view townhouse is one block to the ocean, beach, and wharf. Amazing views of the ocean (from patio), mountains and city.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
755 14th Ave #201
755 14th Avenue, Twin Lakes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
760 sqft
755 14th Ave #201 Available 08/01/20 Schwann Lagoon 2 bed/1 bath Furnished Condo - Rare quiet and private ground floor end unit facing Schwann Lagoon! This 2 bed/1 bath luxury condo has been completely renovated including hardwood floors throughout

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
216 Valencia Ave.
216 Valencia Avenue, Seacliff, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2342 sqft
216 Valencia Ave. Available 07/15/20 Coastal Living at its finest, 3+bed/2.5 bath in Seacliff - DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS! This updated spacious home is just a short walk to the Seacliff State Park stairs/beaches. Three bedrooms + office with 2.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
231 Florence Dr
231 Florence Drive, Rio del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1425 sqft
231 Florence Dr Available 06/23/20 3Bed Home in Rio Del Mar - Pets Welcomed! - Terms: One year lease (with owner option to renew) Utilities: Tenant responsible for water, garbage & PG&E Landscaping: Included Parking: Garage, Driveway and Street

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
246 Berkeley Way
246 Berkeley Way, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1200 sqft
Amazing new 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Arts and Crafts apartment in Santa Cruz. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, new kitchen, new bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and shared yard.
Results within 10 miles of Capitola

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
23433 Sunset Dr
23433 Sunset Drive, Santa Cruz County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,850
2264 sqft
~Coming Soon~ Great opportunity to live in the wonderful community of Villa Del Monte! Great location off of Summit Rd. in Los Gatos. Living room has dome-like vaulted ceiling and large windows providing an abundance of natural light.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Capitola, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Capitola renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Capitola 2 BedroomsCapitola Apartments with BalconyCapitola Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Capitola Apartments with ParkingCapitola Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Capitola Dog Friendly ApartmentsCapitola Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CARedwood City, CA
Pleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CASalinas, CAMilpitas, CAUnion City, CADublin, CAFoster City, CACupertino, CA
East Foothills, CAMillbrae, CASaratoga, CASeaside, CAHillsborough, CADel Monte Forest, CAHollister, CALa Selva Beach, CARio del Mar, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-East BayDe Anza College
Hartnell CollegeMills College
Mission College