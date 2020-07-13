/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM
37 Apartments for rent in Canyon Lake, CA with pool
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
22133 Pecos Place
22133 Pecos Place, Canyon Lake, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2760 sqft
MAGNIFICENT WATER VIEW ESTATE HOME LOCATED ON PRIVATE CUL-DE-SAC. DOUBLE DOOR ENTRY LEADING TO OPEN FLOOR PLAN. BEAUTIFUL LIVING & DINING AREA WITH LAKE VIEWS. LARGE BRIGHT KITCHEN WITH CENTER ISLAND, DOUBLE OVENS, PANTRY.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
29961 Vacation Drive
29961 Vacation Drive, Canyon Lake, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1717 sqft
Lovely home with laminate flooring. Spacious family room with a brick fireplace and access to rear yard and pool. Master suite with access to the pool. Great kitchen. 2 car attached garage.
Results within 1 mile of Canyon Lake
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lake Elsinore Hills District
7 Via Scenica
7 Via Scenica, Lake Elsinore, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3194 sqft
7 Via Scenica Available 07/20/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Lake Elsinore Hills District
24485 Payton Drive
24485 Payton Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3091 sqft
This Brand new home is perfect for relaxing or entertaining guests! It features tile floors, stylish lighting fixtures, large windows.This large kitchen has stainless steel appliances and huge island to entertain your guest.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lake Elsinore Hills District
34295 Chaparossa
34295 Chaparossa Drive, Lake Elsinore, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,550
3088 sqft
34295 Chaparossa Available 08/28/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Lake Elsinore Hills District
29 Bella Donaci
29 Bella Donaci, Lake Elsinore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2735 sqft
*Available to move-in 8-1-20* Enjoy the SERENE GARDEN in your private backyard with LAKE VIEW in the desirable community of Tuscany Hills! Through the double doors, you are greeted at the entry with cathedral ceilings and lots of natural light.
1 of 34
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
Lake Elsinore Hills District
35 Vista Palermo
35 Vista Palermo, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2811 sqft
35 Vista Palermo Available 06/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
1 of 23
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Lake Elsinore Hills District
7 Corte Raffini
7 Corte Raffini, Lake Elsinore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2400 sqft
7 Corte Raffini Available 06/01/20 Available soon! Spacious & Beautiful 4 Bed, 3 Bath House w/ Pool and a View - ***PLEASE READ ENTIRE DESCRIPTION BEFORE CALLING*** 7 Corte Raffini.
1 of 20
Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
1 Unit Available
Lake Elsinore Hills District
24236 Lilac Lane
24236 Lilac Ln, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1800 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom In New Gated Community - Located in a NEWER community of Canyon Hills, this beautiful 2018 GATED home boasts an amazing kitchen, upgraded granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, large pantry, with upgraded flooring
Results within 5 miles of Canyon Lake
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Artesa at Menifee Town Center
30414 Town Center Drive, Menifee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,691
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1314 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
East Lake District
Rivers Edge
2088 E Lakeshore Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1089 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with mountain views close to I-15. Several nearby attractions, including Links at Summerly, Lake Elsinore Hotel and Casino, Lakepoint Park, Elm Grove Beach and Mission Trail Center.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Lake Elsinore Hills District
Ridgestone Apartments
39415 Ardenwood Way, Lake Elsinore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,515
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location and resort-style atmosphere. Surrounded by Rosetta Canyon and moments from unlimited shopping, dining and entertainment in nearby Temecula and Murrieta. Community amenities include pool, spa and cabana area, fitness center and business center.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
East Lake District
29102 Hawthorn
29102 Hawthorn, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2800 sqft
Brand new single-story smart home with attached 3 car garage. Beautiful Vaulted ceilings and large windows bask the home in an abundance of natural light.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Lake District
150 Lakeshore Dr., Lake Elsinore
150 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Elsinore, CA
1 Bedroom
$900
1 Bedroom single story in 55+ Senior community - Property Id: 314819 1 Bedroom one story end unit. Beautiful Lake and Mountain views from master bedroom. A/C and ceiling fans. Peaceful & friendly Senior Community living. New paint & flooring.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lake Elsinore Hills District
15525 Boulder Road
15525 Boulder Road, Lake Elsinore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1141 sqft
15525 Boulder Road Available 07/21/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
30454 Village Terrace
30454 Village Terrace Dr, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1606 sqft
Welcome Home! "BRAND NEW" Next Gen Home in Village Center. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath is stunning. The style of this home is open with a first floor great room, nook/dining area and kitchen. The kitchen has a large island.
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
27250 Peach Street
27250 Peach Street, Meadowbrook, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2000 sqft
LIKE NEW POOL & SPA HOME WITH VIEWS! This beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 bath, single story, manufactured home is approx. 2,000 sq/ft and sits on approx. 2 acres in Perris (Meadowbrook area approx. 7 mins to Lake Elsinore Costco/Lowe's center).
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
28179 Panorama Hills Drive
28179 Panorama Hills Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1734 sqft
55+ Age restricted community of Oasis, resort living, 55+ Age restricted community of Oasis, resort living, 55+ Age restricted community of Oasis, resort living,with Club House that includes heated swimming pool, Spa, Tennis, Pickle Ball, Computer
1 of 39
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
24612 Big Country Drive
24612 Big Country Dr, Menifee, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
2782 sqft
NEW HOME 5 BEDROOMS SOLAR - Flexible move in dates Brand New house 5 bedrooms 3 bathrooms. Master bedroom downstairs with 2 bedrooms also downstairs. A loft with 2 bedrooms and bathroom upstairs.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Sun City
26033 Verde Grande Court
26033 Verde Grande Court, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1285 sqft
55+ community located in the Sun city Villas. Cute 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo, with huge patio off living room and Master bedroom. Gated Courtyard entry, 2 car garage. Comes with washer, dryer and refrigerator.
Results within 10 miles of Canyon Lake
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:06am
$
24 Units Available
Arbors at California Oaks
24375 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,337
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,651
967 sqft
Prime location just down the road from Temecula wine country. Contemporary apartments with giant kitchens and W/D in unit. Tennis court, shuffleboard, fire pit and basketball court on premises.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Oak Springs Ranch
24055 Clinton Keith Road, Wildomar, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,640
1614 sqft
Homes with rustic charm just north of downtown Temecula. Oak Springs Ranch brings luxury to residents including two resort-style pools and spas, as well as large community spaces.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Gables Alta Murrieta
39930 Whitewood Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1019 sqft
Residents can take the short walk and enjoy a bit of fishing at Pond Park. The Murrieta Hot Springs are a short drive, but residents can also enjoy the on-site tennis court, gym or pool.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Gables Oak Creek
24875 Prielipp Rd, Wildomar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,318
1261 sqft
Surrounded by breathtaking mountain views, this community still has easy access to bus stops and I-15. On-site amenities include gym, pool, clubhouse and carport. Units feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry, and are already furnished.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CAMenifee, CAPerris, CALake Elsinore, CAWildomar, CALakeland Village, CAMurrieta, CA