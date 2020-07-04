/
5 Luxury Apartments for rent in Burlingame, CA
Easton Addition
2112 Easton DR
2112 Easton Drive, Burlingame, CA
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
2918 sqft
Experience comfortable living in this large 5 bedroom/6 bathroom home located on the border of Burlingame and Millbrae. Each of the bedrooms include a private full bath, and the master bedroom features a large walk in closet.
Hillsborough Heights
325 Ascot RD
325 Ascot Road, Hillsborough, CA
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
8061 sqft
French styled estate with formal English gardens on a level 1.99 acres in Lower Hillsborough. The preservation and updating of this 8,061 square foot estate honors its tradition as the home of the Ascot Tennis Club.
207 Washington Blvd
207 Washington Boulevard, Half Moon Bay, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$12,997
1300 sqft
5 Bedrooms
$15,997
2200 sqft
This home is a fully renovated home with brand new luxury furnishings designed by a local interior designer.
Broadmoor Village
815 87th St
815 87th Street, Broadmoor, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$11,000
1200 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Original Daly City
180 Station Ave
180 Station Avenue, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,295
4 Bedrooms
$7,995
7 Bedrooms
$13,995
2200 sqft
Luxury home with 7 bedrooms and 6 baths. 1 king, 5 queen bed, 2 twin beds. Conveniently located minutes away from Serrmonte Shopping Center, Starbucks, Target , In-n-Out Burger, IHOP, Walgreens, and other stores and restaurants nearby.
