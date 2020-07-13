/
pet friendly apartments
115 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Bostonia, CA
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
8 Units Available
Bostonia
Parkway Club Apartments
1237 Graves Ave, Bostonia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,786
1125 sqft
Situated in a quiet residential area with access to shopping malls, schools and grocery stores. All-electric kitchens for easy entertaining. On-site laundry, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool and hot tub.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bostonia
745 E. Bradley Ave. #46
745 East Bradley Avenue, Bostonia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
806 sqft
3 BD 1 Full Bath Remodeled Upstairs Condo - Features: 3 bedrooms 1 full bath Assigned covered carport with storage near the unit Lots of guest parking Central A/C and heat Wood grain flooring throughout (no carpet) Ceiling fan Upstairs unit, nobody
Results within 1 mile of Bostonia
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
3 Units Available
Highline
8729 Graves Ave, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
865 sqft
Welcome to Highline Apartments a home that was built with everything you could want allowing you to experience comfort and luxury. Our newly renovated apartments in Santee Ca offer one and two-bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
1 Unit Available
Canyon Springs
2000 East Main Street, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1220 sqft
Canyon Springs Townhome Apartments' ideal location places you just minutes away from dining, shopping and a variety of entertainment opportunities. Canyon Springs also provides easy access to freeways and public transportation.
1 of 20
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
888 Cherrywood Way #25
888 Cherrywood Way, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1024 sqft
Great End Unit Townhouse Condo, Washer & Dryer, Pool, Pets OK - This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse condo is a split level, end unit in a quiet community, centrally located to shopping, schools & freeway access.
1 of 21
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Sky Ranch
1903 Montilla St
1903 Montilla Street, Santee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1085 sqft
Gorgeous 2B/2.5BA Upgraded Condo w/ A/C, Garage & Swimming Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW! Gorgeous 2B/2.5BA condo available for lease in Santee featuring 1085 SF of living space over three levels.
Results within 5 miles of Bostonia
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
40 Units Available
La Mesa
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,686
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,581
1122 sqft
Peaceful community just steps from the Grossmont Trolley Station and close to Grossmont Shopping Center, Interstate 8 and Highway 125. Units have French doors, double sinks and modern kitchens.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
El Cajon
The Woods Apartments
480 Jamacha Road, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
913 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
11 Units Available
La Mesa
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
968 sqft
Near Parkway Middle School, Northmont Park and Highway 125. Modern community with on-site amenities such as a pool, gym and basketball court. Balconies and patios on suites. In-unit laundry and updated appliances throughout.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
La Mesa
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
956 sqft
Close to Highway 125 and Northmount Park. Peaceful community living includes a pool, playground, and media room. Homes feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture, and a fireplace.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Parc One
320 Town Center Pkwy, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,741
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,541
1166 sqft
Convenient access to the San Vicente Freeway. Apartments with wood-style floors, granite counters, deluxe appliances and full-sized washers and dryers in a community boasting an observation platform overlooking the San Diego River.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
26 Units Available
Rancho San Diego
Park Pointe Rancho San Diego
2450 Hilton Head Pl, Rancho San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1095 sqft
Furnished apartments with stainless steel name-brand appliances in a complex offering a pool, hot tub and gym equipped with both resistance and cardio equipment. Just off Route 54.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
9 Units Available
Santee Villas
10445 Mast Blvd, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
900 sqft
Lush lawns and charming architecture. Apartments have double sink in kitchen and stackable washer/dryer. Minutes to Highway 52, where many restaurants and night spots can be found. Short drive to Mission Trails Regional Park.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
La Mesa
Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,351
1200 sqft
LUXURY & STYLE IN THE PERFECT LOCATION At Echo Pointe, we pride ourselves on offering apartments that you’ll be proud to call home.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Carlton Heights Villas
9705 Carlton Hills Blvd, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Carlton Heights Villas Apartments, a pristine rental community perfectly situated in a freeway-close, peaceful enclave of western Santee! Our community offers an irresistible combination of modern upgrades, attractive amenities, and
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,869
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ivanhoe Village Apartments offer a wide variety of extracurricular activities in a relaxing atmosphere while at home! Residents enjoy living in a peaceful and beautifully landscaped community.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
12 Units Available
Lake Murray
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,346
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,592
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off Highway 125. Park-like setting near shopping. On-site amenities include large pool, gym, hot tub, grill area, and laundry. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and patios or balconies in each unit.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
Villa Capri
4508 3rd St, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully-equipped kitchens have microwaves and garbage disposal. Spacious walk-in closets and extra storage. Hang out in the recreation room or at the BBQ area. Located near freeway and bus route.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
2 Units Available
La Mesa
Elán Avante Apartment Homes
8515 Chloe Ave, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
925 sqft
Gated community minutes away from Grossmont Center. Spacious apartments homes with designer amenities, private balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Full-time emergency maintenance and friendly on-site staff. Launch facility, open parking and available carports.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
El Cajon
1025 S Sunshine Ave
1025 Sunshine Street, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
850 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bathroom, swimming pool - Property Id: 307038 Nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom, apartment.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10656 Prince Carlos Ln
10656 Prince Carlos Lane, Santee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1286 sqft
4 BDR Townhome in Quiet Setting - Welcome to Del Coronado Townhomes with community playgrounds and winding walking paths in quiet, tree-lined residential neighborhood located in Santee foothills.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
4108 Avoyer Pl
4108 Avoyer Place, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1584 sqft
4 BR / 2 BA 1584 SQFT La Mesa Home - Beautiful home in La Mesa. The spacious single story property. The home has new carpet and features hardwood floors. The property is also AC and heating equipped.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10245 Avenida Real
10245 Avenida Real, Lakeside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1509 sqft
10245 Avenida Real Available 08/01/20 Large 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with 2 Car Garage - Desirable 4 bedroom 2 bath home on quiet residential street in Lakeside.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
9499 El Granito Ave.
9499 El Granito Avenue, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3690 sqft
Gorgeous Mt. Helix Home with Panoramic Views - Unique Craftsman home + guest house on Mt. Helix, built in 1913. The detail and woodwork throughout the home is a gorgeous example of the craftsmanship of the era.
