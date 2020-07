Amenities

garage recently renovated gym pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Large and remodeled 2,300+sf house located in beautiful Bel Air. Amenities include tennis courts, gym, clubhouse, and pool. Just 2 blocks away from the iconic boutique shops and dining of the Glen Centre. The large and open back yard is ideal for entertaining or for just relaxing. Truly an amazing value for the lifestyle and location.