1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:37 PM
18 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bermuda Dunes, CA
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Mirabella
40300 Washington St, Bermuda Dunes, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,483
814 sqft
Upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with new cabinets and counters, track lighting, designer flooring, and more. Located close to San Jacinto and Santa Rosa Mountain Ranges. On-site fitness center, two sparkling pools.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
78650 Avenue 42
78650 42nd Avenue, Bermuda Dunes, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
760 sqft
For Lease One Bedroom One Bath Condo in Gated Community of Saddleback. Excellent upper level unit opportunity. Balcony overlooks grassy area. New tile flooring and painted throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Bermuda Dunes
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
3 Units Available
Mediterra
43100 Palm Royale Dr, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
812 sqft
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and private patios. Swimming pool and fitness center. Clubhouse for entertaining guests. Secure garage. Pet-friendly community for cats and dogs.
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
78489 Magenta Drive
78489 Magenta Drive, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
763 sqft
Golfer's Paradise- well even if you are not a Golfer, you will sure love the views! Perched high above course and water feature with western and northern Mountain Views.
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
78085 Cobalt Court
78085 Cobalt Court, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
763 sqft
Stunning fairway views from this Palm Royale Charmer! This one bedroom one bath lower level condo offers fresh paint, new flooring, recessed lighting, plantation shutters and a great floor plan! Located close to the community pool and spa enjoy all
Results within 5 miles of Bermuda Dunes
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
Canterra Apartment Homes
74401 Hovley Ln E, Palm Desert, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
768 sqft
Golfers paradise in the heart of the desert. Ready access to I-10. Units have energy efficient windows and lighting, nine-foot ceilings and built-in computer desks. In-unit W/D. Club room, resort-style pool area, pet friendly.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
82145 Valencia Avenue, Apt 2
82145 Valencia Avenue, Indio, CA
1 Bedroom
$995
500 sqft
Nice One bedroom in Indio! - More pictures coming soon. Unit has been completely renovated with new kitchen, new paint, new bathroom. Unit features tile floor throughout and a spacious walk in closet.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
50610 Santa Rosa Plaza
50610 Santa Rosa Plaza, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
682 sqft
A Downstairs Condo, one bedroom, one bath condo with a full kitchen including all major appliances. The living room has a sleeper sofa, flat screen TV and opens to a front patio with outdoor seating.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
84136 Avenue 44
84136 Avenue 44, Indio, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
550 sqft
2008 Park model exquisitely remodeled in 2019! Features both an enclosed California patio and a roofed exterior patio. Granite counter tops, high-end stainless steel sink, laminate floors throughout, furniture included. Large shed in back.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
45448 Reina Court
45448 Reina Court, Indian Wells, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,700
2000 sqft
Private home in Indian Wells, includes a private tennis court and 82 ft long pool. Very unique property with amazing amenities. Fruit trees, expansive backyard, views of Mt. Eisenhower.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Quail Lakes
1 Unit Available
48255 Monroe Street
48255 Monroe Street, Indio, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
716 sqft
LEASED 12/10/19-4/5/20 **Charming (2) story Loft Model condo...sleeping area is upstairs with full bath + dressing area & (2) closets. There is a 1/2 bath downstairs. Galley kitchen has NEW dishwasher, newer gas stove & microwave.
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
50630 Santa Rosa Plaza
50630 Santa Rosa Plaza, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
682 sqft
Great Summer and Fall Lease. Multiple month rental 2 - 6 months. Luxury top level One Bedroom, One Bath spacious villa next to Embassy Suites Hotel and across the street from Old Town La Quinta.
Results within 10 miles of Bermuda Dunes
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
70100 Mirage Cove Dr. #25
70100 Mirage Cove Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
763 sqft
70100 Mirage Cove Dr. #25 Available 07/10/20 Rancho Mirage, Upgraded 1 bedroom with 2 CAR GARAGE AND ALL APPLIANCES! - This is a great unit in the Highly Desirable boutique community of Small Mountain.
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Sunrise Country Club
1 Unit Available
101 La Cerra Drive
101 La Cerra Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
882 sqft
1 bedroom, 1.5 bath - This furnished vacation rental in Rancho Mirage is completely renovated with one of the most coveted views in Sunrise Country Club.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Sunrise Country Club
1 Unit Available
43 La Ronda Drive
43 La Rhonda Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,200
854 sqft
Turnkey furnished,spectacular views, VERY CLEAN 1 BR, 1.5 Ba in very desireable Sunrise C.C. Lovely neutral colors, tasteful furnishings throughout. Sofa bed in living area. 1 car garage w/storage.
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
84250 84250 Indio Springs Drive
84250 Indio Springs Drive, Indio, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
400 sqft
This rental is in a gated community 55 plus park and NO PETS . 1 bedroom,1 Bath, totality remodeled unit. Newer paint and wood like flooring, Newer A/C. Very nice newer front deck for relaxing. 2 Community Pools and Spa. Putting green.
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Shadow Mountain Golf Estates
1 Unit Available
73850 Fairway Drive
73850 Fairway Drive, Palm Desert, CA
1 Bedroom
$900
440 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 73850 Fairway Drive in Palm Desert. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Sunrise Country Club
1 Unit Available
42 La Ronda Drive
42 La Rhonda Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
882 sqft
A unique opportunity to be able to rent a 'turn-key' furnished stunning home in Sunrise county club. Available for long term starting June 1st. Best applicant gets the home. Call today to schedule an appointment.
