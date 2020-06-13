60 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Benicia, CA
Sacramento wasn't always the capital of California. Shocking, isn't it? Benicia was the state's capital from 1853 all the way to.... 1854.
The city has a number of historical sites, including the Camel Bar, The Clock Tower, and the Jefferson Street Mansion, all of which are worthy of exploring. The main shopping area is First Street and is truly like a snapshot of an old town, featuring antique stores, small boutique shops, and a few cafes. There's something about the old time charm here, so much so that the city was selected to be a part of the California Main Street Program. With Interstate 680 running through it and Cordelia Junction nearby, it is easy to get around the entire San Francisco Bay area from this area. Benecia, which is on the bank of the Carquinez Strait is worthy of exploration if you are looking for an apartment for rent in the San Francisco Bay Area. See more
Finding an apartment in Benicia that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.