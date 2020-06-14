40 Furnished Apartments for rent in Belmont, CA

June 2020 Belmont Rent Report Welcome to the June 2020 Belmont Rent Report. Belmont rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Belmont rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Belmont rents decline sharply over the past month Belmont rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Belmont stand at $2,872 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,609 for a two-bedroom. Belmont's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

Rents rising across the San Francisco Metro Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Belmont, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Francisco metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro. Oakland has seen rents fall by 1.2% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,201.

Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,777, while one-bedrooms go for $2,211.

San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,484; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Belmont As rents have increased slightly in Belmont, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Belmont is less affordable for renters. Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.

Belmont's median two-bedroom rent of $3,609 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.8% increase in Belmont.

While Belmont's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Denver saw a decrease of 0.4%.

Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Belmont than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Belmont is more than three times that price.

For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

City Median 1BR Rent Median 2BR Rent M/M Rent Growth Y/Y Rent Growth San Francisco $2,440 $3,070 -0.7% -1% Oakland $1,750 $2,200 -0.2% -1.2% Fremont $3,000 $3,770 -0.7% -0.3% Hayward $2,230 $2,800 -0.1% 1.8% Concord $2,420 $3,040 -0.1% -0.9% Berkeley $2,100 $2,640 0.1% 0.5% Richmond $2,210 $2,780 -0.5% 4.1% Antioch $2,620 $3,290 -0.2% 2.2% Daly City $2,660 $3,340 -0.5% 0.2% San Mateo $3,570 $4,480 -0.4% 0.5% Livermore $2,280 $2,860 -0.2% -0.6% Redwood City $2,820 $3,540 -0.7% 0 San Ramon $3,000 $3,760 -0.7% -2% Pleasanton $2,910 $3,650 -1% -3% Union City $2,810 $3,530 -0.9% -0.2% Walnut Creek $2,470 $3,110 -0.1% 1% South San Francisco $2,670 $3,350 -0.3% -3.5% Pittsburg $2,540 $3,190 0 -1.6% San Rafael $2,560 $3,210 -1.1% -0.6% Novato $2,660 $3,340 -1.4% 1.7% Dublin $3,040 $3,820 -0.9% -0.8% San Bruno $2,800 $3,520 -0.4% 0.1% Pacifica $3,050 $3,830 -0.5% 1.2% Martinez $2,480 $3,110 -0.1% 0.7% Pleasant Hill $2,770 $3,480 -0.2% 1.6% Burlingame $2,730 $3,430 -0.4% 5.1% Belmont $2,870 $3,610 -0.6% 1.8% Emeryville $2,390 $3,010 -1.3% -0.5% See More

Methodology - Recent Updates:

Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

Methodology:

Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

Read more about our methodology here.

About Rent Reports:

Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.