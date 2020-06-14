Apartment List
/
CA
/
belmont
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:31 AM

40 Furnished Apartments for rent in Belmont, CA

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Western Hills
17 Units Available
Sofi Belmont Hills
2515 Carlmont Dr, Belmont, CA
Studio
$2,104
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,760
600 sqft
Nestled into a wooded area near Highway 101 and I-280. Recently renovated units offering updated appliances, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Available furnished. This pet-friendly community offers a pool, hot tub and gym.
Results within 1 mile of Belmont
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Marina Lagoon
40 Units Available
CitySouth
3055 La Selva, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,418
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Colorful, three-story aluminum, steel, stucco, and glass cube-like structures snake across a landscape dotted with delightful outdoor living spaces perfect for an early evening hang or late-night swim.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Hillsdale
1 Unit Available
2862 Baze RD
2862 Baze Rd, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1710 sqft
**Available for short term rental only. Maximum 12 month rental. Available April 18th 2020 - May 31st 2021.** This contemporary 2BR townhouse with 2.5BA is in the coveted Brightside Community of Bay Meadows, built in 2015.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hillsdale
1 Unit Available
57 E 39th Ave
57 East 39th Avenue, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,695
2450 sqft
This classic, ADA accessible modern home is conveniently located in a quiet, safe neighborhood only 10 miles from the San Francisco International Airport. Great for the visitors who wants to cut their travel time by staying in the Mid Peninsula.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hillsdale
1 Unit Available
82 E 39th Ave
82 East 39th Avenue, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,597
350 sqft
Cozy Furnished Private Studio near Kaiser Hospital Available 08/16/20 Monthly Stay Discount! This apartment is conveniently and safely located less than one mile to Train station, restaurants, coffee shops, Whole Foods Market, Trader Joe's, gym

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Redwood Shores
1 Unit Available
538 Shorebird Cir Unit 22101
538 Shorebird Circle, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
Whole House Available 07/04/20 FULLY FURNISHED & READY to move in! The house is designed to allow for plenty of natural light through many large windows that can be found in all rooms.

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
San Mateo Highlands
1 Unit Available
2059 Ticonderoga Drive
2059 Ticonderoga Drive, Highlands-Baywood Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,250
1500 sqft
2059 Ticonderoga Drive Available 05/15/20 Rare Beautiful Mid-Century home with a large yard in amazing community in San Mateo Highlands right off 280 for easy commute! - Beautiful San Mateo/Peninsula Mid-Century California Living home with classic
Results within 5 miles of Belmont
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Oak Knoll-Edgewood Park
11 Units Available
Sofi Redwood Park
1212 Whipple Ave, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,572
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,538
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
887 sqft
Community offers BBQ grill, clubhouse, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units include granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Located close to Bair Island and San Carlos Airport.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:51am
North Central
14 Units Available
Park Royal
651 N El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,648
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,258
824 sqft
Located in a desirable mid-Peninsula location, Park Royal is close to everything that makes the Bay Area such a great place to live.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25am
Neighborhood 4
16 Units Available
Beach Cove
703 Catamaran St, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,770
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,170
914 sqft
Resort-style community near Catamaran Park and the water. Pet-friendly community with incredible bay views. On-site fitness center, pool with sundeck, and lighted tennis and basketball courts. Pet-friendly.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Homeplace
1 Unit Available
463 El Arroyo RD
463 El Arroyo Road, Hillsborough, CA
5 Bedrooms
$19,500
4650 sqft
Fully Furnished on a coveted North Hillsborough street, this gated 1930 Santa Barbara-style Mediterranean features boundless Old World charm with modern amenities.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Palm Park
1 Unit Available
1151 Davis St Apt 2
1151 Davis Street, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
Available 08/19/20 FULLY FURNISHED & READY to move in! Amenities: secure bike storage; on-site, no-fee washer & dryer; gas stove/oven; remote control ceiling fan in the bedroom; reserved, covered parking stall with storage included; local,

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Beresford Park
1 Unit Available
472 Gymkhana Road
472 Gymkhana Road, San Mateo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
1840 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Palm Park
1 Unit Available
425 Oak Ave Main Unit
425 Oak Avenue, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
1737 sqft
Unit Main Unit Available 08/01/20 $1400 to $2000 per room includeUtility-RedwoodCity - Property Id: 297490 Seeking professionals for 425 Oak Ave, Redwood City, CA 94061 house share (5 BR 3.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakeview
1 Unit Available
1218 Kenilworth Rd
1218 Kenilworth Road, Hillsborough, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,490
300 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/12/20 Luxe Furnished Studio?Sunny Patio?$5M Zip?Parking - Property Id: 295710 Fully Furnished Private Garden Studio in Hillsborough Amazing, quiet location nestled in the woods yet 2 miles to Downtown San Mateo and Downtown

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Roosevelt
1 Unit Available
618 Topaz St
618 Topaz Street, Redwood City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,600
1460 sqft
Available 09/04/20 3/3 clean, designer home w huge backyard - Property Id: 290862 From the white picket fence & the welcoming porch, to the generous, sun-filled rear yard, make yourself at home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lyon Hoag
1 Unit Available
812 Peninsula Avenue
812 Peninsula Avenue, Burlingame, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1200 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Roosevelt
1 Unit Available
450 Vera Ave
450 Vera Avenue, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1800 sqft
This 2-bedroom and the 1-bathroom apartment are located in Redwood City, CA. The unit has a high-speed internet installed, FREE on-site parking, brand new furniture, appliances, and wood flooring.
Results within 10 miles of Belmont
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Elan Menlo Park
3645 Haven Ave, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,437
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,921
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,623
1249 sqft
Fabulous resort-style community near Highway 101. Many apartment updates including stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, hot tub and clubhouse. A fire pit, dog park and courtyard are available.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
431 Richmond Drive 1
431 Richmond Dr, Millbrae, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,190
1500 sqft
Unit 1 Available 06/22/20 Huge Furnished Sunny Apt ?? of Town Garage Pets OK - Property Id: 276311 Fully Furnished Sunny and spacious 3-Bedroom Apartment in Heart of Downtown Millbrae Completely move-in ready Extremely safe & convenient area 1500

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2 Units Available
207 Washington Blvd
207 Washington Boulevard, Half Moon Bay, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$12,997
1300 sqft
5 Bedrooms
$15,997
2200 sqft
This home is a fully renovated home with brand new luxury furnishings designed by a local interior designer.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1375 Niles Avenue
1375 Niles Avenue, San Bruno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1850 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER! Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30,2020.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
4 Corners
1 Unit Available
731 Weeks St
731 Weeks Street, East Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,080
700 sqft
PERFECTLY LOCATED COZY COTTAGE IN MAJOR TECH AREA - This well appointed and fully furnished cottage awaits you-consider private parking for one car, enclosed back yard, small storage space in back yard, additional storage in attic, everything here...

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2350 Alameda de las Pulgas
2350 Alameda De Las Pulgas, Woodside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
2150 sqft
2350 Alameda de las Pulgas Available 07/06/20 Large 4-5 bedroom home available in Woodside - Enjoy this graceful, private property in Woodside, complete with large open living room and large backyard patio area.

June 2020 Belmont Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Belmont Rent Report. Belmont rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Belmont rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Belmont Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Belmont Rent Report. Belmont rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Belmont rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Belmont rents decline sharply over the past month

Belmont rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Belmont stand at $2,872 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,609 for a two-bedroom. Belmont's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Francisco Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Belmont, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Francisco metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oakland has seen rents fall by 1.2% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,201.
    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,777, while one-bedrooms go for $2,211.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,484; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Belmont

    As rents have increased slightly in Belmont, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Belmont is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Belmont's median two-bedroom rent of $3,609 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.8% increase in Belmont.
    • While Belmont's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Denver saw a decrease of 0.4%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Belmont than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Belmont is more than three times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,440
    $3,070
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,200
    -0.2%
    -1.2%
    Fremont
    $3,000
    $3,770
    -0.7%
    -0.3%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    Concord
    $2,420
    $3,040
    -0.1%
    -0.9%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,640
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Richmond
    $2,210
    $2,780
    -0.5%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Daly City
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    San Mateo
    $3,570
    $4,480
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Redwood City
    $2,820
    $3,540
    -0.7%
    0
    San Ramon
    $3,000
    $3,760
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Pleasanton
    $2,910
    $3,650
    -1%
    -3%
    Union City
    $2,810
    $3,530
    -0.9%
    -0.2%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,470
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    1%
    South San Francisco
    $2,670
    $3,350
    -0.3%
    -3.5%
    Pittsburg
    $2,540
    $3,190
    0
    -1.6%
    San Rafael
    $2,560
    $3,210
    -1.1%
    -0.6%
    Novato
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -1.4%
    1.7%
    Dublin
    $3,040
    $3,820
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    San Bruno
    $2,800
    $3,520
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,770
    $3,480
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Belmont
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -0.6%
    1.8%
    Emeryville
    $2,390
    $3,010
    -1.3%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Belmont 1 BedroomsBelmont 2 BedroomsBelmont 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBelmont Apartments under $2,200Belmont Apartments under $2,500Belmont Apartments under $2,800
    Belmont Apartments with BalconyBelmont Apartments with GarageBelmont Apartments with GymBelmont Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBelmont Apartments with ParkingBelmont Apartments with Pool
    Belmont Apartments with Washer-DryerBelmont Dog Friendly ApartmentsBelmont Furnished ApartmentsBelmont Pet Friendly PlacesBelmont Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA
    Fairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CASan Lorenzo, CAAmerican Canyon, CALos Altos, CABrentwood, CAHercules, CAEl Cerrito, CA
    Morgan Hill, CAPinole, CASan Pablo, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CAAshland, CAContra Costa Centre, CACherryland, CASan Anselmo, CACapitola, CA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
    University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
    University of California-Berkeley